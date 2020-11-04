Great pincode input component for Vue.js applications.
Styles that component have are written just for demo. But that styles are override-friendly, so you can write any styles you want.
npm i --save vue-pincode-input
or with yarn
yarn add vue-pincode-input
Then in any component:
import PincodeInput from 'vue-pincode-input';
// The name can be different depending on your desire
<div class="input-wrapper">
<PincodeInput
v-model="code"
placeholder="0"
/>
</div>
Attention: you should use 'input.vue-pincode-input' instead '.vue-pincode-input' in order to rule specificity was higher
<style>
div.vue-pincode-input-wrapper {
// any styles you want for wrapper
}
input.vue-pincode-input {
// any styles you want for each cell
}
<style>
length (symbols count)
autofocus (auto focus first cell)
secure (password input type)
characterPreview (preview character on typing)
previewDuration (duration of character preview)