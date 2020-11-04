openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpi

vue-pincode-input

by Maxim Noverin
0.4.0 (see all)

Great pincode input component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-pincode-input

Great pincode input component for Vue.js applications.

vue-pincode-input

Demo on GitHub Pages

Features

  • configurable length (symbols count)
  • override-friendly styles
  • auto moving focus when filling
  • auto moving focus when deleting
  • auto selecting cell content on focusing
  • call for native numeric keyboard on mobiles
  • optional secure mode (password input type)
  • character preview on typing (configurable duration)

Attention!

Styles that component have are written just for demo. But that styles are override-friendly, so you can write any styles you want.

Usage

  npm i --save vue-pincode-input

or with yarn

  yarn add vue-pincode-input

Then in any component:

import PincodeInput from 'vue-pincode-input';
// The name can be different depending on your desire

<div class="input-wrapper">
  <PincodeInput
    v-model="code"
    placeholder="0"
  />
</div>

Attention: you should use 'input.vue-pincode-input' instead '.vue-pincode-input' in order to rule specificity was higher

<style>
div.vue-pincode-input-wrapper {
  // any styles you want for wrapper
}

input.vue-pincode-input {
  // any styles you want for each cell
}
<style>

Props

  • length (symbols count)

    • type: Number
    • default: 4

  • autofocus (auto focus first cell)

    • type: Boolean
    • default: true

  • secure (password input type)

    • type: Boolean
    • default: false

  • characterPreview (preview character on typing)

    • type: Boolean
    • default: true

  • previewDuration (duration of character preview)

    • type: Number
    • default: 300

ToDo

  • configure husky
  • write unit tests for v0.2.0 (characterPreview and previewDuration props)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial