Great pincode input component for Vue.js applications.

Demo on GitHub Pages

Features

configurable length (symbols count)

override-friendly styles

auto moving focus when filling

auto moving focus when deleting

auto selecting cell content on focusing

call for native numeric keyboard on mobiles

optional secure mode (password input type)

character preview on typing (configurable duration)

Styles that component have are written just for demo. But that styles are override-friendly, so you can write any styles you want.

Usage

npm i --save vue-pincode- input

or with yarn

yarn add vue-pincode- input

Then in any component:

import PincodeInput from 'vue-pincode-input' ;

<div class = "input-wrapper" > < PincodeInput v-model = "code" placeholder = "0" /> </ div >

Attention: you should use 'input.vue-pincode-input' instead '.vue-pincode-input' in order to rule specificity was higher

<style> div .vue-pincode-input-wrapper { } input .vue-pincode-input { } <style>

Props

length (symbols count) type: Number default: 4

autofocus (auto focus first cell) type: Boolean default: true

secure (password input type) type: Boolean default: false

characterPreview (preview character on typing) type: Boolean default: true

previewDuration (duration of character preview) type: Number default: 300



ToDo