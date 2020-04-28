Vue library for images scaling and dragging with touch screen gestures.
Install the npm package.
npm i vue-pinch-zoom
Import module:
import PinchZoom from 'vue-pinch-zoom';
Vue.component('pinch-zoom', PinchZoom);
Put an image inside the <pinch-zoom> container, its content will be scaled with a pinch zoom.
<pinch-zoom>
<img src="..." />
</pinch-zoom>
|name
|type
|default
|description
|transitionDuration
|number
|200
|Defines the speed of the animation of positioning and transforming.
|limitZoom
|number, "original image size"
|"original image size"
|Limit the maximum available scale. By default, the maximum scale is calculated based on the original image size.
|minScale
|number
|0
|Limit the minimum acceptable scale. With a value of 1, it is recommended to use this parameter with
limitPan
|autoZoomOut
|boolean
|false
|Automatic restoration of the original size of an image after its zooming in by two fingers.
|doubleTap
|boolean
|true
|Zooming in and zooming out of an image, depending on its current condition, with double tap.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Disable zoom.
|disablePan
|boolean
|false
|Turn off panning with one finger.
|overflow
|"hidden", "visible"
|"hidden"
hidden - the overflow is clipped, and the rest of the content will be invisible.
visible - the overflow is not clipped. The content renders outside the element's box.
|disableZoomControl
|"disable", "never", "auto"
|"auto"
|Disable zoom controls.
auto - Disable zoom controls on touch screen devices.
never - show zoom controls on all devices.
disable - disable zoom controls on all devices.
|zoomControlScale
|number
|1
|Zoom factor when using zoom controls.
|backgroundColor
|string
|"rgba(0,0,0,0.85)"
|The background color of the container.
|limitPan
|boolean
|false
|Stop panning when the edge of the image reaches the edge of the screen.
|listeners
|"auto", "mouse and touch"
|"mouse and touch"
|By default, subscriptions are made for mouse and touch screen events. The value
auto means that the subscription will be only for touch events or only for mouse events, depending on the type of screen.
|wheel
|boolean
|true
|Scale with the mouse wheel.
|wheelZoomFactor
|number
|0.2
|Zoom factor when zoomed in with the mouse wheel.
|autoHeight
|boolean
|false
|Calculate the height of the container based on the
width and
height attributes of the image. By default, the width of the container is 100%, and the height is determined after the image information is loaded - this may cause a delay in determining the height of the container. If you want the container to initially have dimensions corresponding to the dimensions of the image, then specify the attributes
width and
height for the
<img> tag. When setting the property value to
true, a subscription to the window resize listener will be created.
|draggableImage
|boolean
|true
|Sets the attribute
draggable to the
<img> tag.
|name
|description
|toggleZoom()
|Image zooming in and out, depending on its current state.
|destroy()
|Unsubscribe from mouse events and touches, as well as remove added styles from the DOM tree.