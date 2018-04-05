openbase logo
vp

vue-piczoom

by 龙通印
1.0.6

A picture magnifier component for Vue.js 2.x

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

383

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-piczoom

A picture magnifier component for Vue.js 2.x 基于vue2.x的电商图片放大镜插件

Build Setup 使用步骤

# 安装 install
npm install vue-piczoom --save

# 使用 use
--script
import PicZoom from 'vue-piczoom'
export default {
  name: 'App',
  components: {
    PicZoom
  }
}

--html
<pic-zoom url="static/imac2.jpg" :scale="3"></pic-zoom>

Config 配置

propsdescribedefault
url图片地址string required
big-url大图地址string null
scale图片放大倍数number 2.5
scroll放大时页面是否可滚动boolean fasle
show-edit是否显示旋转图片按钮boolean fasle

Suggest 注意事项

组件默认是100%的高宽，所以建议将组件包含在一个有固定高宽的容器内。如：

<div class="pic-box"> <!--pic-box:width:500px;height:500px-->
     <pic-zoom url="static/imac2.jpg" :scale="3"></pic-zoom>
</div>

GIF 动画截图

zoom2.gif

Demo 示例

在线示例

