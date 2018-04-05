A picture magnifier component for Vue.js 2.x 基于vue2.x的电商图片放大镜插件
# 安装 install
npm install vue-piczoom --save
# 使用 use
--script
import PicZoom from 'vue-piczoom'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
PicZoom
}
}
--html
<pic-zoom url="static/imac2.jpg" :scale="3"></pic-zoom>
|props
|describe
|default
|url
|图片地址
|string required
|big-url
|大图地址
|string null
|scale
|图片放大倍数
|number 2.5
|scroll
|放大时页面是否可滚动
|boolean fasle
|show-edit
|是否显示旋转图片按钮
|boolean fasle
组件默认是100%的高宽，所以建议将组件包含在一个有固定高宽的容器内。如：
<div class="pic-box"> <!--pic-box:width:500px;height:500px-->
<pic-zoom url="static/imac2.jpg" :scale="3"></pic-zoom>
</div>