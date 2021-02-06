This component is a simple wrapper for the awesome Photoswipe. It's a Vue plugin that displays a gallery of image with swipe function (and more). Includes lazy (smart) loading (mobile friendly) and thumbnails.
npm install --save vue-picture-swipe
You can use it as you want. Here are some examples if you want to use it inline, or in a
.vue file component or even with Laravel.
You can using it inline:
<vue-picture-swipe :items="[
{src: 'http://example.org/xl.jpg',thumbnail: 'http://example.org/sm1.jpg',w: 600,h: 400, title: 'Will be used for caption'},
{src: 'http://example.org/xxl.jpg',thumbnail: 'http://example.org/sm2.jpg',w: 1200,h: 900}
]"></vue-picture-swipe>
Just remember to register the component:
import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe';
Vue.component('vue-picture-swipe', VuePictureSwipe);
new Vue({
el: '#app'
})
Create a component
Example.vue. Then paste this:
<template>
<vue-picture-swipe :items="items"></vue-picture-swipe>
</template>
<script>
import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe';
export default {
data() {
return {
items: [{
src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/600x400',
thumbnail: 'http://via.placeholder.com/64x64',
w: 600,
h: 400,
alt: 'some numbers on a grey background' // optional alt attribute for thumbnail image
},
{
src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/1200x900',
thumbnail: 'http://via.placeholder.com/64x64',
w: 1200,
h: 900
}
]};
}
}
</script>
Edit
resources/assets/js/app.js and add this just before the
new Vue lines.
import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe';
Vue.component('vue-picture-swipe', VuePictureSwipe);
Then run your watcher:
npm run watch
Use
options for Photoswipe options.
<!-- Disable "share" buttons. -->
<vue-picture-swipe :options="{shareEl: false}"></vue-picture-swipe>
You can access the PhotoSwipe instance via setting a ref, the instance object is exposed as
pswp.
<vue-picture-swipe ref="pictureSwipe"></vue-picture-swipe>
this.$refs.pictureSwipe.pswp
|open
|Attributes
|Listen to
|Description
|Open
|none
|@open
|Emitted after gallery opens
|Close
|none
|@close
|Emitted after gallery closes
I did not found any vue component that uses thumbnail (smaller version of images) and is mobile-friendly (swipe)
This one is documented (and issued) in chinese only and has no thumbnails. Edit: I translated the readme (with google translate) and submitted a PR that was accepted, so now, the documentation is in english)
This one is documented (and issued) in chinese too and has no thumbnails either.
This one has no documentation.
This one is a kind of fork of the previous one
...
So I created mine.
Source: https://xkcd.com/927/