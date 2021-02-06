Vue Picture Swipe Gallery

This component is a simple wrapper for the awesome Photoswipe. It's a Vue plugin that displays a gallery of image with swipe function (and more). Includes lazy (smart) loading (mobile friendly) and thumbnails.

Demo

Install

npm install --save vue-picture-swipe

Usage

You can use it as you want. Here are some examples if you want to use it inline, or in a .vue file component or even with Laravel.

Inline usage

You can using it inline:

< vue-picture-swipe :items = "[ {src: 'http://example.org/xl.jpg',thumbnail: 'http://example.org/sm1.jpg',w: 600,h: 400, title: 'Will be used for caption'}, {src: 'http://example.org/xxl.jpg',thumbnail: 'http://example.org/sm2.jpg',w: 1200,h: 900} ]" > </ vue-picture-swipe >

Just remember to register the component:

import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe' ; Vue.component( 'vue-picture-swipe' , VuePictureSwipe); new Vue({ el : '#app' })

Usage in another component

Create a component Example.vue . Then paste this:

<template> <vue-picture-swipe :items="items"></vue-picture-swipe> </template> <script> import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe'; export default { data() { return { items: [{ src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/600x400', thumbnail: 'http://via.placeholder.com/64x64', w: 600, h: 400, alt: 'some numbers on a grey background' // optional alt attribute for thumbnail image }, { src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/1200x900', thumbnail: 'http://via.placeholder.com/64x64', w: 1200, h: 900 } ]}; } } </script>

Usage with Laravel

Edit resources/assets/js/app.js and add this just before the new Vue lines.

import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe' ; Vue.component( 'vue-picture-swipe' , VuePictureSwipe);

Then run your watcher:

npm run watch

Advanced usage

PhotoSwipe options

Use options for Photoswipe options.

< vue-picture-swipe :options = "{shareEl: false}" > </ vue-picture-swipe >

PhotoSwipe instance

You can access the PhotoSwipe instance via setting a ref, the instance object is exposed as pswp .

< vue-picture-swipe ref = "pictureSwipe" > </ vue-picture-swipe >

this .$refs.pictureSwipe.pswp

Events

open Attributes Listen to Description Open none @open Emitted after gallery opens Close none @close Emitted after gallery closes

I did not found any vue component that uses thumbnail (smaller version of images) and is mobile-friendly (swipe)