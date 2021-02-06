openbase logo
by Raphaël Huchet
2.1.0

🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe

1.1K

GitHub Stars

367

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories: Vue Image Viewer, Vue Gallery, Vue Lazy Load, Vue Swipe

Readme

Vue Picture Swipe Gallery

Codacy Badge npm download npm version Package Quality vue2 MIT License

This component is a simple wrapper for the awesome Photoswipe. It's a Vue plugin that displays a gallery of image with swipe function (and more). Includes lazy (smart) loading (mobile friendly) and thumbnails.

Demo

Install

npm install --save vue-picture-swipe

Usage

You can use it as you want. Here are some examples if you want to use it inline, or in a .vue file component or even with Laravel.

Inline usage

You can using it inline:

<vue-picture-swipe :items="[
    {src: 'http://example.org/xl.jpg',thumbnail: 'http://example.org/sm1.jpg',w: 600,h: 400, title: 'Will be used for caption'},
    {src: 'http://example.org/xxl.jpg',thumbnail: 'http://example.org/sm2.jpg',w: 1200,h: 900}
  ]"></vue-picture-swipe>

Just remember to register the component:

import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe';
Vue.component('vue-picture-swipe', VuePictureSwipe);

new Vue({
  el: '#app'
})

Usage in another component

Create a component Example.vue. Then paste this:

<template>
  <vue-picture-swipe :items="items"></vue-picture-swipe>
</template>
<script>
  import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe';
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        items: [{
          src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/600x400',
          thumbnail: 'http://via.placeholder.com/64x64',
          w: 600,
          h: 400,
          alt: 'some numbers on a grey background' // optional alt attribute for thumbnail image
        },
        {
          src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/1200x900',
          thumbnail: 'http://via.placeholder.com/64x64',
          w: 1200,
          h: 900
        }
      ]};
    }
  }
</script>

Usage with Laravel

Edit resources/assets/js/app.js and add this just before the new Vue lines.

import VuePictureSwipe from 'vue-picture-swipe';
Vue.component('vue-picture-swipe', VuePictureSwipe);

Then run your watcher:

npm run watch

Advanced usage

PhotoSwipe options

Use options for Photoswipe options.

<!-- Disable "share" buttons. -->
<vue-picture-swipe :options="{shareEl: false}"></vue-picture-swipe>

PhotoSwipe instance

You can access the PhotoSwipe instance via setting a ref, the instance object is exposed as pswp.

<vue-picture-swipe ref="pictureSwipe"></vue-picture-swipe>

this.$refs.pictureSwipe.pswp

Events

openAttributesListen toDescription
Opennone@openEmitted after gallery opens
Closenone@closeEmitted after gallery closes

Why?

I did not found any vue component that uses thumbnail (smaller version of images) and is mobile-friendly (swipe)

  • This one is documented (and issued) in chinese only and has no thumbnails. Edit: I translated the readme (with google translate) and submitted a PR that was accepted, so now, the documentation is in english)

  • This one is documented (and issued) in chinese too and has no thumbnails either.

  • This one has no documentation.

  • This one is a kind of fork of the previous one

  • ...

    So I created mine.

    Source: https://xkcd.com/927/

100
raison001 Rating0 Reviews
creative & technical hybrid
December 24, 2020
Great Documentation

Tutorials

