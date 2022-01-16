移动端、PC 端 Vue.js 图片预览插件 | Friendly picture file preview Vue.js plugin based on PhotoSwipe.

安装

npm install --save vue-picture-preview

使用

入口文件中全局引入

import Vue from 'vue' import vuePicturePreview from 'vue-picture-preview' ; Vue.component( 'Previewer' , vuePicturePreview);

按需局部引入

import vuePicturePreview from 'vue-picture-preview' ; export default { components : { Previewer : vuePicturePreview } }

示例

< div > < img class = "previewer-demo-img" v-for = "(item, index) in list" :src = "item.src" width = "100" @ click = "show(index)" :key = "index" /> < previewer ref = "previewer" :list = "list" :options = "options" > </ previewer > </ div >

export default { data() { return { list : [ { msrc : 'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rjyub5bj30go0b40wc.jpg' , src : 'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rjyub5bj30go0b40wc.jpg' , w : 600 , h : 400 }, { msrc : 'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rmt8pq4j30go0b4n28.jpg' , src : 'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rmt8pq4j30go0b4n28.jpg' , w : 600 , h : 400 }, { msrc : 'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rn3grt6j30go0b4n0w.jpg' , src : 'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rn3grt6j30go0b4n0w.jpg' , w : 600 , h : 400 } ], options : { getThumbBoundsFn(index) { let thumbnail = document .querySelectorAll( '.previewer-demo-img' )[ index ]; let pageYScroll = window .pageYOffset || document .documentElement.scrollTop; let rect = thumbnail.getBoundingClientRect(); return { x : rect.left, y : rect.top + pageYScroll, w : rect.width }; } } }; }, methods : { show(index) { this .$refs.previewer.show(index); } } };

属性

名字 类型 默认值 说明 版本要求 list array 图片列表 2.0.1 options object PhotoSwipe的配置 2.0.1

事件

名字 参数 说明 版本要求 @on-close - 关闭时触发 2.0.1 @on-index-change - 切换图片后触发(首次打开不会触发) 2.0.1

插槽

名字 说明 版本要求 button-after 操作按钮之后，可以添加自定义图标 2.0.1 button-before 操作按钮之前，可以添加自定义图标 2.0.1

方法

名字 参数 说明 版本要求 goTo index 跳转到特定图片 2.0.1 prev - 跳转到上一张 2.0.1 next - 跳转到下一张 2.0.1 getCurrentIndex - 获取当前图片索引 2.0.1

重要提示