vpp

vue-picture-preview

by xLogic
2.0.1 (see all)

移动端、PC 端 Vue.js 图片预览插件 | Friendly picture file preview Vue.js plugin based on PhotoSwipe.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

vue-picture-preview

移动端、PC 端 Vue.js 图片预览插件 | Friendly picture file preview Vue.js plugin based on PhotoSwipe.

Github Github Github

License vue-picture-preview NPM downloads NPM downloads

demo

安装

npm install --save vue-picture-preview

使用

入口文件中全局引入

import Vue from 'vue'
import vuePicturePreview from 'vue-picture-preview';

Vue.component('Previewer', vuePicturePreview);

按需局部引入

import vuePicturePreview from 'vue-picture-preview';

export default {
  components: {
    Previewer: vuePicturePreview
  }
}

示例

<div>
    <img
        class="previewer-demo-img"
        v-for="(item, index) in list"
        :src="item.src"
        width="100"
        @click="show(index)"
        :key="index"
      />
      <previewer ref="previewer" :list="list" :options="options"> </previewer>
</div>

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      list: [
        {
          msrc:
            'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rjyub5bj30go0b40wc.jpg',
          src:
            'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rjyub5bj30go0b40wc.jpg',
          w: 600,
          h: 400
        },
        {
          msrc:
            'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rmt8pq4j30go0b4n28.jpg',
          src:
            'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rmt8pq4j30go0b4n28.jpg',
          w: 600,
          h: 400
        },
        {
          msrc:
            'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rn3grt6j30go0b4n0w.jpg',
          src:
            'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rn3grt6j30go0b4n0w.jpg',
          w: 600,
          h: 400
        }
      ],
      options: {
        getThumbBoundsFn(index) {
          // find thumbnail element
          let thumbnail = document.querySelectorAll('.previewer-demo-img')[
            index
          ];
          // get window scroll Y
          let pageYScroll =
            window.pageYOffset || document.documentElement.scrollTop;
          // optionally get horizontal scroll
          // get position of element relative to viewport
          let rect = thumbnail.getBoundingClientRect();
          // w = width
          return { x: rect.left, y: rect.top + pageYScroll, w: rect.width };
          // Good guide on how to get element coordinates:
          // http://javascript.info/tutorial/coordinates
        }
      }
    };
  },
  methods: {
    show(index) {
      // 显示特定index的图片，使用ref
      this.$refs.previewer.show(index);
    }
  }
};

属性

名字类型默认值说明版本要求
listarray图片列表2.0.1
optionsobjectPhotoSwipe的配置2.0.1

事件

名字参数说明版本要求
@on-close-关闭时触发2.0.1
@on-index-change-切换图片后触发(首次打开不会触发)2.0.1

插槽

名字说明版本要求
button-after操作按钮之后，可以添加自定义图标2.0.1
button-before操作按钮之前，可以添加自定义图标2.0.1

方法

名字参数说明版本要求
goToindex跳转到特定图片2.0.1
prev-跳转到上一张2.0.1
next-跳转到下一张2.0.1
getCurrentIndex-获取当前图片索引2.0.1

重要提示

  • 注意避免使用过大图片: 否则可能会出现卡顿黑屏的情况(尤其是在 Android 机子上)
  • 建议为所有图片定义尺寸: PhotoSwipe 本身要求设置宽高，本组件会尝试对没有设置宽高的图片先加载再显示，可能会造成性能问题或者宽带浪费。

