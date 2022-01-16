移动端、PC 端 Vue.js 图片预览插件 | Friendly picture file preview Vue.js plugin based on PhotoSwipe.
npm install --save vue-picture-preview
入口文件中全局引入
import Vue from 'vue'
import vuePicturePreview from 'vue-picture-preview';
Vue.component('Previewer', vuePicturePreview);
按需局部引入
import vuePicturePreview from 'vue-picture-preview';
export default {
components: {
Previewer: vuePicturePreview
}
}
示例
<div>
<img
class="previewer-demo-img"
v-for="(item, index) in list"
:src="item.src"
width="100"
@click="show(index)"
:key="index"
/>
<previewer ref="previewer" :list="list" :options="options"> </previewer>
</div>
export default {
data() {
return {
list: [
{
msrc:
'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rjyub5bj30go0b40wc.jpg',
src:
'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rjyub5bj30go0b40wc.jpg',
w: 600,
h: 400
},
{
msrc:
'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rmt8pq4j30go0b4n28.jpg',
src:
'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rmt8pq4j30go0b4n28.jpg',
w: 600,
h: 400
},
{
msrc:
'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/thumbnail/006y8mN6ly1g95rn3grt6j30go0b4n0w.jpg',
src:
'https://tva1.sinaimg.cn/large/006y8mN6ly1g95rn3grt6j30go0b4n0w.jpg',
w: 600,
h: 400
}
],
options: {
getThumbBoundsFn(index) {
// find thumbnail element
let thumbnail = document.querySelectorAll('.previewer-demo-img')[
index
];
// get window scroll Y
let pageYScroll =
window.pageYOffset || document.documentElement.scrollTop;
// optionally get horizontal scroll
// get position of element relative to viewport
let rect = thumbnail.getBoundingClientRect();
// w = width
return { x: rect.left, y: rect.top + pageYScroll, w: rect.width };
// Good guide on how to get element coordinates:
// http://javascript.info/tutorial/coordinates
}
}
};
},
methods: {
show(index) {
// 显示特定index的图片，使用ref
this.$refs.previewer.show(index);
}
}
};
|名字
|类型
|默认值
|说明
|版本要求
|list
array
|图片列表
|2.0.1
|options
object
|PhotoSwipe的配置
|2.0.1
|名字
|参数
|说明
|版本要求
|@on-close
|-
|关闭时触发
|2.0.1
|@on-index-change
|-
|切换图片后触发(首次打开不会触发)
|2.0.1
|名字
|说明
|版本要求
|button-after
|操作按钮之后，可以添加自定义图标
|2.0.1
|button-before
|操作按钮之前，可以添加自定义图标
|2.0.1
|名字
|参数
|说明
|版本要求
|goTo
|index
|跳转到特定图片
|2.0.1
|prev
|-
|跳转到上一张
|2.0.1
|next
|-
|跳转到下一张
|2.0.1
|getCurrentIndex
|-
|获取当前图片索引
|2.0.1