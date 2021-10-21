A beautiful text field to format phone numbers made with VueJS
The new version of VuePhoneNumberInput is now on my new library Maz-UI
See doc/demo page of MazPhoneNumberInput
Some options may change, check the props documentation with the top right button
In this new library, you can enjoy lot of others components in the same style. You can just install the component you want (and not the whole library), for this Read the Get started page
If you have any problem or question, do no hesitate to ask me !
yarn add vue-phone-number-input
npm i --save vue-phone-number-input
import VuePhoneNumberInput from 'vue-phone-number-input';
import 'vue-phone-number-input/dist/vue-phone-number-input.css';
Vue.component('vue-phone-number-input', VuePhoneNumberInput);
<VuePhoneNumberInput v-model="yourValue" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue" charset="utf-8"></script>
<script src="./dist/vue-phone-number-input.umd.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./dist/vue-phone-number-input.css">
<script type="text/javascript">
Vue.component('vue-phone-number-input', window.VuePhoneNumberInput.default);
</script>
preferred-countries,
ignored-countries or have
only-countries
valid-color option) when the phone number is valid (can be disabled by
no-validator-state attr)
no-use-browser-locale) or you can use
fetch-country to get the country code via https://ip2c.org/s (network needed) - you can use
default-country-code option instead to set one
no-flags props
size="sm|lg"
disabled prop)
dark prop)
clearable (cf: VueInputUi options)
loader (cf: VueInputUi options)
|Props
|Type
|Required
|Default
|v-model
|String/Int
|true
|-
|id
|String
|false
|VuePhoneNumberInput
|color
|String
HEX
|no
|dogderblue
|valid-color
|String
HEX
|no
|yellowgreen
|error-color
|String
HEX
|no
|orangered
|size
|String `sm
|lg`
|no
|default-country-code (1)
|String
|no
|null
|preferred-countries (2)
|Array
<string>
|no
|null
|ignored-countries
|Array
<string>
|no
|null
|only-countries
|Array
<string>
|no
|null
|no-validator-state
|Boolean
|no
|false
|no-flags
|Boolean
|no
|false
|disabled
|Boolean
|no
|false
|dark
|Boolean
|no
|false
|dark-color
|String (hex)
|no
|#424242
|required
|Boolean
|no
|false
|error
|Boolean
|no
|false
|clearable
|Boolean
|no
|false
|loader (3)
|Boolean
|no
|false
|translations (4)
|Object
|no
|null
|countries-height (5)
|Number
|no
|30
|no-use-browser-locale (6)
|Boolean
|no
|false
|fetch-country (7)
|Boolean
|no
|false
|no-country-selector (8)
|Boolean
|no
|false
|border-radius
|Number
|no
|4
|show-code-on-list
|Boolean
|no
|false
|no-example
|Boolean
|no
|false
(1) Ex :
default-country-code="FR"
(2) Ex :
preferred-countries="['FR', 'BE', 'DE']" This countries will be at the top of the list
(3) Loader progress bar has the input color (
color props)
(4) translations comes to replace default texts - Ex :
translations="{
countrySelectorLabel: 'Code pays',
countrySelectorError: 'Choisir un pays',
phoneNumberLabel: 'Numéro de téléphone',
example: 'Exemple :'
}"
(5) height in px of the rows included in the dropdown. Ex: countries-height: 40
(6) By default the component get country code via browser - No network needed but not work on SSR with NuxtJS (disable it with
no-use-browser-locale)
(7) Fetch country code via https://ip2c.org/s - Network needed - (Do not use it with
default-country-code options)
(8) The country selector is not shown, you can validate your phone number with the country code set
|Event
|Return
|phone-number-focused
- (emit when phone number input is focused)
|phone-number-blur
- (emit when phone number input is blur)
|input
|AsYouType value (emit when new value is enter on phone number input && when a country is choosed)
|update
|All values (cf values in table on demo) (emit when new value is enter on phone number input && when a country is choosed)
|Props
|Action
|ArrowDown
|Navigation down in countries list
|ArrowUp
|Navigation up in countries list
|Escape
|Close countries list
|All letters characters
|Searching country name in countries list (should be open)
|Slot
|Action
|arrow
|Override the default arrow character for toggling the list of countries
npm install
npm run serve
npm run lint
This project is licensed under MIT License