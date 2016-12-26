A Vue version of an excellent peity library for beautiful mini graphs.
<template>
<peity :type="'pie'" :options="{ 'fill': ['red', '#eeeeee'], width: 50, height:50, 'innerRadius': 10, 'radius': 40 }" :data="pieData"></peity>
</template>
<script>
import Peity from 'vue-peity'
export default {
components: {
Peity
},
computed: {
pieData () {
return this.data.toString()
}
},
data () {
return {
data: [1, 2, 3, 2, 2]
}
},
created () {
setInterval(() => {
// https://vuejs.org/guide/list.html#Mutation-Methods
this.data.unshift(this.data.pop())
}, 377)
}
}
</script>