vue-peity

by vue-bulma
0.5.0 (see all)

A Vue version of an excellent peity library for beautiful mini <svg> graphs.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Peity

A Vue version of an excellent peity library for beautiful mini graphs.

Usage

<template>
  <peity :type="'pie'" :options="{ 'fill': ['red', '#eeeeee'], width: 50, height:50,  'innerRadius': 10, 'radius': 40 }" :data="pieData"></peity>
</template>

<script>
import Peity from 'vue-peity'

export default {
  components: {
    Peity
  },

  computed: {
    pieData () {
      return this.data.toString()
    }
  },

  data () {
    return {
      data: [1, 2, 3, 2, 2]
    }
  },

  created () {
    setInterval(() => {
      // https://vuejs.org/guide/list.html#Mutation-Methods
      this.data.unshift(this.data.pop())
    }, 377)
  }
}
</script>

Badges

fundon.me  ·  GitHub @fundon  ·  Twitter @_fundon

