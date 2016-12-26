Peity

A Vue version of an excellent peity library for beautiful mini graphs.

Usage

<template> <peity :type="'pie'" :options="{ 'fill': ['red', '#eeeeee'], width: 50, height:50, 'innerRadius': 10, 'radius': 40 }" :data="pieData"></peity> </template> <script> import Peity from 'vue-peity' export default { components: { Peity }, computed: { pieData () { return this.data.toString() } }, data () { return { data: [1, 2, 3, 2, 2] } }, created () { setInterval(() => { // https://vuejs.org/guide/list.html#Mutation-Methods this.data.unshift(this.data.pop()) }, 377) } } </script>

