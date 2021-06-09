vue.js pdf viewer is a package for Vue that enables you to display and view PDF's easily via vue components.
npm install vue-pdf
yarn add vue-pdf
<template>
<pdf src="./path/to/static/relativity.pdf"></pdf>
</template>
<script>
import pdf from 'vue-pdf'
export default {
components: {
pdf
}
}
TBD: fix the demo
Same browser support as Vue.js 2
since v2.x, the script is exported as esm.
The url of the given pdf.
src may also be a
string|TypedArray|DocumentInitParameters|PDFDataRangeTransport for more details, see
PDFJS.getDocument().
The page number to display.
The page rotation in degrees, only multiple of 90 are valid. EG: 90, 180, 270, 360, ...
updatePassword: The function to call with the pdf password.
reason: the reason why this function is called
'NEED_PASSWORD' or
'INCORRECT_PASSWORD'
Document loading progress. Range [0, 1].
Triggers when the document is loaded.
Triggers when a page is loaded.
The sum of all pages from the given pdf.
Triggers when an error occurs.
Triggers when an internal link is clicked
dpi: the print resolution of the document (try 100).
pageList: the list (array) of pages to print.
src: see
:src prop
options: an object of options.
This function creates a PDFJS loading task that can be used and reused as
:src property.
The loading task is a promise that resolves with the PDFJS pdf document that exposes the
numPages property (see example below).
beware: when the component is destroyed, the object returned by
createLoadingTask() become invalid.
Supported options:
onPassword: Callback that's called when a password protected PDF is being opened.
onProgress: Callback return loading progress.
withCredentials: Wheter or not to send cookies in the fetch request.
<template>
<div>
{{currentPage}} / {{pageCount}}
<pdf
src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"
@num-pages="pageCount = $event"
@page-loaded="currentPage = $event"
></pdf>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import pdf from 'vue-pdf'
export default {
components: {
pdf
},
data() {
return {
currentPage: 0,
pageCount: 0,
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<pdf
v-for="i in numPages"
:key="i"
:src="src"
:page="i"
style="display: inline-block; width: 25%"
></pdf>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import pdf from 'vue-pdf'
var loadingTask = pdf.createLoadingTask('https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf');
export default {
components: {
pdf
},
data() {
return {
src: loadingTask,
numPages: undefined,
}
},
mounted() {
this.src.promise.then(pdf => {
this.numPages = pdf.numPages;
});
}
}
</script>
<template>
<button @click="$refs.myPdfComponent.print()">print</button>
<pdf ref="myPdfComponent" src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"></pdf>
</template>
<template>
<button @click="$refs.myPdfComponent.print(100, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14])">print</button>
<pdf ref="myPdfComponent" src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"></pdf>
</template>
<template>
<div>
<button
@click="logContent"
>
log content
</button>
<pdf
ref="myPdfComponent"
src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"
></pdf>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import pdf from 'vue-pdf'
export default {
components: {
pdf
},
methods: {
logContent() {
this.$refs.myPdfComponent.pdf.forEachPage(function(page) {
return page.getTextContent()
.then(function(content) {
var text = content.items.map(item => item.str);
console.log(text);
})
});
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<input type="checkbox" v-model="show">
<select v-model="src" style="width: 30em">
<option v-for="item in pdfList" :value="item" v-text="item"></option>
</select>
<input v-model.number="page" type="number" style="width: 5em"> /{{numPages}}
<button @click="rotate += 90">⟳</button>
<button @click="rotate -= 90">⟲</button>
<button @click="$refs.pdf.print()">print</button>
<div style="width: 50%">
<div v-if="loadedRatio > 0 && loadedRatio < 1" style="background-color: green; color: white; text-align: center" :style="{ width: loadedRatio * 100 + '%' }">{{ Math.floor(loadedRatio * 100) }}%</div>
<pdf v-if="show" ref="pdf" style="border: 1px solid red" :src="src" :page="page" :rotate="rotate" @password="password" @progress="loadedRatio = $event" @error="error" @num-pages="numPages = $event" @link-clicked="page = $event"></pdf>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import pdf from 'vue-pdf'
export default {
components: {
pdf: pdf
},
data () {
return {
show: true,
pdfList: [
'',
'https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf',
'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/freeculture.pdf',
'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/annotation-link-text-popup.pdf',
'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/calrgb.pdf',
'https://cdn.rawgit.com/sayanee/angularjs-pdf/68066e85/example/pdf/relativity.protected.pdf',
'data:application/pdf;base64,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',
],
src:'',
loadedRatio: 0,
page: 1,
numPages: 0,
rotate: 0,
}
},
methods: {
password: function(updatePassword, reason) {
updatePassword(prompt('password is "test"'));
},
error: function(err) {
console.log(err);
}
}
}
</script>