vp

vue-pdf

by Franck Freiburger
4.3.0 (see all)

vue.js pdf viewer

Overview

Downloads/wk

28.2K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vue PDF Viewer

5.0/5
Jortana

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

Readme

vue-pdf

vue.js pdf viewer is a package for Vue that enables you to display and view PDF's easily via vue components.

Install via NPM/Yarn

npm install vue-pdf

yarn add vue-pdf

Example - basic

<template>
  <pdf src="./path/to/static/relativity.pdf"></pdf>
</template>

<script>
import pdf from 'vue-pdf'

export default {
  components: {
    pdf
  }
}

Demo

vue-pdf demo on jsfiddle

TBD: fix the demo

Browser support

Same browser support as Vue.js 2

Note

since v2.x, the script is exported as esm.

API

Props

:src String / Object - default: ''

The url of the given pdf. src may also be a string|TypedArray|DocumentInitParameters|PDFDataRangeTransport for more details, see PDFJS.getDocument().

:page Number - default: 1

The page number to display.

:rotate Number - default: 0

The page rotation in degrees, only multiple of 90 are valid. EG: 90, 180, 270, 360, ...

Events

@password (updatePassword, reason)

  • updatePassword: The function to call with the pdf password.
  • reason: the reason why this function is called 'NEED_PASSWORD' or 'INCORRECT_PASSWORD'

@progress Number

Document loading progress. Range [0, 1].

@loaded

Triggers when the document is loaded.

@page-loaded Number

Triggers when a page is loaded.

@num-pages Number

The sum of all pages from the given pdf.

@error Object

Triggers when an error occurs.

Triggers when an internal link is clicked

Public methods

print(dpi, pageList) experimental

  • dpi: the print resolution of the document (try 100).
  • pageList: the list (array) of pages to print.

Public static methods

createLoadingTask(src[, options])

  • src: see :src prop

  • options: an object of options. This function creates a PDFJS loading task that can be used and reused as :src property.
    The loading task is a promise that resolves with the PDFJS pdf document that exposes the numPages property (see example below).

    beware: when the component is destroyed, the object returned by createLoadingTask() become invalid.

    Supported options:

  • onPassword: Callback that's called when a password protected PDF is being opened.

  • onProgress: Callback return loading progress.

  • withCredentials: Wheter or not to send cookies in the fetch request.

Examples

Example - current page / page count
<template>
    <div>
        {{currentPage}} / {{pageCount}}
        <pdf
            src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"
            @num-pages="pageCount = $event"
            @page-loaded="currentPage = $event"
        ></pdf>
    </div>
</template>

<script>

import pdf from 'vue-pdf'

export default {
    components: {
        pdf
    },
    data() {
        return {
            currentPage: 0,
            pageCount: 0,
        }
    }
}

</script>
Example - display multiple pages of the same pdf document
<template>
    <div>
        <pdf
            v-for="i in numPages"
            :key="i"
            :src="src"
            :page="i"
            style="display: inline-block; width: 25%"
        ></pdf>
    </div>
</template>

<script>

import pdf from 'vue-pdf'

var loadingTask = pdf.createLoadingTask('https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf');

export default {
    components: {
        pdf
    },
    data() {
        return {
            src: loadingTask,
            numPages: undefined,
        }
    },
    mounted() {

        this.src.promise.then(pdf => {

            this.numPages = pdf.numPages;
        });
    }
}

</script>
Example - print all pages
<template>
    <button @click="$refs.myPdfComponent.print()">print</button>
    <pdf ref="myPdfComponent" src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"></pdf>
</template>
Example - print multiple pages
<template>
    <button @click="$refs.myPdfComponent.print(100, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14])">print</button>
    <pdf ref="myPdfComponent" src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"></pdf>
</template>
Example - get text content
<template>
    <div>
        <button
            @click="logContent"
        >
            log content
        </button>
        <pdf
            ref="myPdfComponent"
            src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"
        ></pdf>
    </div>
</template>

<script>

import pdf from 'vue-pdf'

export default {
    components: {
        pdf
    },
    methods: {
        logContent() {

            this.$refs.myPdfComponent.pdf.forEachPage(function(page) {

                return page.getTextContent()
                .then(function(content) {

                    var text = content.items.map(item => item.str);
                    console.log(text);
                })
            });
        }
    }
}

</script>
Example - complete
<template>
    <div>
        <input type="checkbox" v-model="show">
        <select v-model="src" style="width: 30em">
            <option v-for="item in pdfList" :value="item" v-text="item"></option>
        </select>
        <input v-model.number="page" type="number" style="width: 5em"> /{{numPages}}
        <button @click="rotate += 90">&#x27F3;</button>
        <button @click="rotate -= 90">&#x27F2;</button>
        <button @click="$refs.pdf.print()">print</button>
        <div style="width: 50%">
            <div v-if="loadedRatio > 0 && loadedRatio < 1" style="background-color: green; color: white; text-align: center" :style="{ width: loadedRatio * 100 + '%' }">{{ Math.floor(loadedRatio * 100) }}%</div>
            <pdf v-if="show" ref="pdf" style="border: 1px solid red" :src="src" :page="page" :rotate="rotate" @password="password" @progress="loadedRatio = $event" @error="error" @num-pages="numPages = $event" @link-clicked="page = $event"></pdf>
        </div>
    </div>
</template>
<script>
import pdf from 'vue-pdf'

export default {
    components: {
        pdf: pdf
    },
    data () {
        return {
            show: true,
            pdfList: [
                '',
                'https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf',
                'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/freeculture.pdf',
                'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/annotation-link-text-popup.pdf',
                'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/calrgb.pdf',
                'https://cdn.rawgit.com/sayanee/angularjs-pdf/68066e85/example/pdf/relativity.protected.pdf',
                'data:application/pdf;base64,JVBERi0xLjUKJbXtrvsKMyAwIG9iago8PCAvTGVuZ3RoIDQgMCBSCiAgIC9GaWx0ZXIgL0ZsYXRlRGVjb2RlCj4+CnN0cmVhbQp4nE2NuwoCQQxF+/mK+wMbk5lkHl+wIFislmIhPhYEi10Lf9/MVgZCAufmZAkMppJ6+ZLUuFWsM3ZXxvzpFNaMYjEriqpCtbZSBOsDzw0zjqPHZYtTrEmz4eto7/0K54t7GfegOGCBbBdDH3+y2zsMsVERc9SoRkXORqKGJupS6/9OmMIUfgypJL4KZW5kc3RyZWFtCmVuZG9iago0IDAgb2JqCiAgIDEzOAplbmRvYmoKMiAwIG9iago8PAogICAvRXh0R1N0YXRlIDw8CiAgICAgIC9hMCA8PCAvQ0EgMC42MTE5ODcgL2NhIDAuNjExOTg3ID4+CiAgICAgIC9hMSA8PCAvQ0EgMSAvY2EgMSA+PgogICA+Pgo+PgplbmRvYmoKNSAwIG9iago8PCAvVHlwZSAvUGFnZQogICAvUGFyZW50IDEgMCBSCiAgIC9NZWRpYUJveCBbIDAgMCA1OTUuMjc1NTc0IDg0MS44ODk3NzEgXQogICAvQ29udGVudHMgMyAwIFIKICAgL0dyb3VwIDw8CiAgICAgIC9UeXBlIC9Hcm91cAogICAgICAvUyAvVHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5CiAgICAgIC9DUyAvRGV2aWNlUkdCCiAgID4+CiAgIC9SZXNvdXJjZXMgMiAwIFIKPj4KZW5kb2JqCjEgMCBvYmoKPDwgL1R5cGUgL1BhZ2VzCiAgIC9LaWRzIFsgNSAwIFIgXQogICAvQ291bnQgMQo+PgplbmRvYmoKNiAwIG9iago8PCAvQ3JlYXRvciAoY2Fpcm8gMS4xMS4yIChodHRwOi8vY2Fpcm9ncmFwaGljcy5vcmcpKQogICAvUHJvZHVjZXIgKGNhaXJvIDEuMTEuMiAoaHR0cDovL2NhaXJvZ3JhcGhpY3Mub3JnKSkKPj4KZW5kb2JqCjcgMCBvYmoKPDwgL1R5cGUgL0NhdGFsb2cKICAgL1BhZ2VzIDEgMCBSCj4+CmVuZG9iagp4cmVmCjAgOAowMDAwMDAwMDAwIDY1NTM1IGYgCjAwMDAwMDA1ODAgMDAwMDAgbiAKMDAwMDAwMDI1MiAwMDAwMCBuIAowMDAwMDAwMDE1IDAwMDAwIG4gCjAwMDAwMDAyMzAgMDAwMDAgbiAKMDAwMDAwMDM2NiAwMDAwMCBuIAowMDAwMDAwNjQ1IDAwMDAwIG4gCjAwMDAwMDA3NzIgMDAwMDAgbiAKdHJhaWxlcgo8PCAvU2l6ZSA4CiAgIC9Sb290IDcgMCBSCiAgIC9JbmZvIDYgMCBSCj4+CnN0YXJ0eHJlZgo4MjQKJSVFT0YK',
            ],
            src:'',
            loadedRatio: 0,
            page: 1,
            numPages: 0,
            rotate: 0,
        }
    },
    methods: {
        password: function(updatePassword, reason) {

            updatePassword(prompt('password is "test"'));
        },
        error: function(err) {

            console.log(err);
        }
    }
}
</script>

Credits

Franck Freiburger

100
14 Ratings 16 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It's easy to use, and could work well with scrollbar like el-scrollbar. I can make a pdf viewer with less than 10 lines javascript code.

0
jbsmil
January 9, 2021
Easy to Use
Dimyati Azhar
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
jansleiva77
December 17, 2020
Great Documentation
dongwoo kim
September 22, 2020

