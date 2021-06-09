vue.js pdf viewer is a package for Vue that enables you to display and view PDF's easily via vue components.

Install via NPM/Yarn

npm install vue-pdf

yarn add vue-pdf

Example - basic

<template> <pdf src="./path/to/static/relativity.pdf"></pdf> </template> <script> import pdf from 'vue-pdf' export default { components: { pdf } }

Demo

vue-pdf demo on jsfiddle

TBD: fix the demo

Browser support

Same browser support as Vue.js 2

Note

since v2.x, the script is exported as esm.

API

Props

:src String / Object - default: ''

The url of the given pdf. src may also be a string|TypedArray|DocumentInitParameters|PDFDataRangeTransport for more details, see PDFJS.getDocument() .

:page Number - default: 1

The page number to display.

:rotate Number - default: 0

The page rotation in degrees, only multiple of 90 are valid. EG: 90, 180, 270, 360, ...

Events

updatePassword : The function to call with the pdf password.

: The function to call with the pdf password. reason : the reason why this function is called 'NEED_PASSWORD' or 'INCORRECT_PASSWORD'

@progress Number

Document loading progress. Range [0, 1].

Triggers when the document is loaded.

@page-loaded Number

Triggers when a page is loaded.

@num-pages Number

The sum of all pages from the given pdf.

@error Object

Triggers when an error occurs.

@link-clicked Number

Triggers when an internal link is clicked

Public methods

print(dpi, pageList) experimental

dpi : the print resolution of the document (try 100).

: the print resolution of the document (try 100). pageList : the list (array) of pages to print.

Public static methods

src : see :src prop

options : an object of options. This function creates a PDFJS loading task that can be used and reused as :src property.

The loading task is a promise that resolves with the PDFJS pdf document that exposes the numPages property (see example below). beware: when the component is destroyed, the object returned by createLoadingTask() become invalid. Supported options:

onPassword: Callback that's called when a password protected PDF is being opened.

onProgress: Callback return loading progress.

withCredentials: Wheter or not to send cookies in the fetch request.

Examples

Example - current page / page count

<template> <div> {{currentPage}} / {{pageCount}} <pdf src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf" @num-pages="pageCount = $event" @page-loaded="currentPage = $event" ></pdf> </div> </template> <script> import pdf from 'vue-pdf' export default { components: { pdf }, data() { return { currentPage: 0, pageCount: 0, } } } </script>

Example - display multiple pages of the same pdf document

<template> <div> <pdf v-for="i in numPages" :key="i" :src="src" :page="i" style="display: inline-block; width: 25%" ></pdf> </div> </template> <script> import pdf from 'vue-pdf' var loadingTask = pdf.createLoadingTask('https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf'); export default { components: { pdf }, data() { return { src: loadingTask, numPages: undefined, } }, mounted() { this.src.promise.then(pdf => { this.numPages = pdf.numPages; }); } } </script>

Example - print all pages

<template> <button @click="$refs.myPdfComponent.print()">print</button> <pdf ref="myPdfComponent" src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"></pdf> </template>

Example - print multiple pages

<template> <button @click="$refs.myPdfComponent.print(100, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14])">print</button> <pdf ref="myPdfComponent" src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf"></pdf> </template>

Example - get text content

<template> <div> <button @click="logContent" > log content </button> <pdf ref="myPdfComponent" src="https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf" ></pdf> </div> </template> <script> import pdf from 'vue-pdf' export default { components: { pdf }, methods: { logContent() { this.$refs.myPdfComponent.pdf.forEachPage(function(page) { return page.getTextContent() .then(function(content) { var text = content.items.map(item => item.str); console.log(text); }) }); } } } </script>

Example - complete

<template> <div> <input type="checkbox" v-model="show"> <select v-model="src" style="width: 30em"> <option v-for="item in pdfList" :value="item" v-text="item"></option> </select> <input v-model.number="page" type="number" style="width: 5em"> /{{numPages}} <button @click="rotate += 90">⟳</button> <button @click="rotate -= 90">⟲</button> <button @click="$refs.pdf.print()">print</button> <div style="width: 50%"> <div v-if="loadedRatio > 0 && loadedRatio < 1" style="background-color: green; color: white; text-align: center" :style="{ width: loadedRatio * 100 + '%' }">{{ Math.floor(loadedRatio * 100) }}%</div> <pdf v-if="show" ref="pdf" style="border: 1px solid red" :src="src" :page="page" :rotate="rotate" @password="password" @progress="loadedRatio = $event" @error="error" @num-pages="numPages = $event" @link-clicked="page = $event"></pdf> </div> </div> </template> <script> import pdf from 'vue-pdf' export default { components: { pdf: pdf }, data () { return { show: true, pdfList: [ '', 'https://cdn.mozilla.net/pdfjs/tracemonkey.pdf', 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/freeculture.pdf', 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/annotation-link-text-popup.pdf', 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/mozilla/pdf.js/c6e8ca86/test/pdfs/calrgb.pdf', 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/sayanee/angularjs-pdf/68066e85/example/pdf/relativity.protected.pdf', 'data:application/pdf;base64,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', ], src:'', loadedRatio: 0, page: 1, numPages: 0, rotate: 0, } }, methods: { password: function(updatePassword, reason) { updatePassword(prompt('password is "test"')); }, error: function(err) { console.log(err); } } } </script>

Credits

Franck Freiburger