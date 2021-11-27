Paystack Component for Vue 3.x

A Vue Plugin for Paystack payment gateway.

Demo

Install

NPM

npm install vue vue-paystack --save

Javascript via CDN

<!-- Vue --> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@next" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-paystack/dist/paystack.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Via NPM

my-compnent.vue sample

<template> <paystack :amount="amount" :email="email" :paystackkey="paystackkey" :reference="reference" :callback="callback" :close="close" :embed="false" > <i class="fas fa-money-bill-alt"></i> Make Payment </paystack> </template> <script type="text/javascript"> import paystack from "vue-paystack"; export default { components: { paystack, }, data() { return { paystackkey: "pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx", //paystack public key email: "foobar@example.com", // Customer email amount: 1000000, // in kobo }; }, computed: { reference() { let text = ""; let possible = "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789"; for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) text += possible.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() * possible.length)); return text; }, }, methods: { callback: function (response) { console.log(response); }, close: function () { console.log("Payment closed"); }, }, }; </script>

Usage Example via NPM or Yarn

via CDN

const app = Vue.createApp({ components : { PayStack : Paystack.default }, setup() { const paystackkey = Vue.ref( "pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" ); const email = Vue.ref( "foobar@example.com" ); const amount = Vue.ref( 1000000 ); let reference = Vue.computed( () => { let text = "" ; let possible = "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789" ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) text += possible.charAt( Math .floor( Math .random() * possible.length)); return text; }); let callback = ( response ) => { console .log({ response }); }; let close = () => { console .log( "payment closed" ); }; return { reference : reference, callback : callback, close : close, paystackkey : paystackkey.value, email : email.value, amount : amount.value, }; }, }); app.mount( "#app" );

Usage Example via CDN

Please checkout Paystack Documentation for other available options you can add to the

Deployment

REMEMBER TO CHANGE THE KEY WHEN DEPLOYING ON A LIVE/PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature-name Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Some commit message' Push to the branch: git push origin feature-name Submit a pull request 😉😉

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details