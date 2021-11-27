openbase logo
Readme

Paystack Component for Vue 3.x

A Vue Plugin for Paystack payment gateway.

Demo

Demo Image

Install

NPM

npm install vue vue-paystack --save

Javascript via CDN

<!-- Vue -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<!-- Vue-Paystack -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-paystack/dist/paystack.umd.min.js"></script>

Usage

Via NPM

my-compnent.vue sample
<template>
  <paystack
    :amount="amount"
    :email="email"
    :paystackkey="paystackkey"
    :reference="reference"
    :callback="callback"
    :close="close"
    :embed="false"
  >
    <i class="fas fa-money-bill-alt"></i>
    Make Payment
  </paystack>
</template>

<script type="text/javascript">
import paystack from "vue-paystack";
export default {
  components: {
    paystack,
  },
  data() {
    return {
      paystackkey: "pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx", //paystack public key
      email: "foobar@example.com", // Customer email
      amount: 1000000, // in kobo
    };
  },
  computed: {
    reference() {
      let text = "";
      let possible =
        "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789";

      for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++)
        text += possible.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() * possible.length));

      return text;
    },
  },
  methods: {
    callback: function (response) {
      console.log(response);
    },
    close: function () {
      console.log("Payment closed");
    },
  },
};
</script>

Usage Example via NPM or Yarn

via CDN

const app = Vue.createApp({
  components: { PayStack: Paystack.default },
  setup() {
    const paystackkey = Vue.ref("pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx");
    const email = Vue.ref("foobar@example.com");
    const amount = Vue.ref(1000000);
    let reference = Vue.computed(() => {
      let text = "";
      let possible =
        "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789";

      for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++)
        text += possible.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() * possible.length));

      return text;
    });
    let callback = (response) => {
      console.log({ response });
    };
    let close = () => {
      console.log("payment closed");
    };
    return {
      reference: reference,
      callback: callback,
      close: close,
      paystackkey: paystackkey.value,
      email: email.value,
      amount: amount.value,
    };
  },
});

app.mount("#app");

Usage Example via CDN

Please checkout Paystack Documentation for other available options you can add to the

Deployment

REMEMBER TO CHANGE THE KEY WHEN DEPLOYING ON A LIVE/PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature-name
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Some commit message'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin feature-name
  5. Submit a pull request 😉😉

How can I thank you?

Why not star the github repo? I'd love the attention! Why not share the link for this repository on Twitter or Any Social Media? Spread the word!

Don't forget to follow me on twitter!

Thanks! Ayeni Olusegun.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

