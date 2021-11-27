A Vue Plugin for Paystack payment gateway.
npm install vue vue-paystack --save
<!-- Vue -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<!-- Vue-Paystack -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-paystack/dist/paystack.umd.min.js"></script>
<template>
<paystack
:amount="amount"
:email="email"
:paystackkey="paystackkey"
:reference="reference"
:callback="callback"
:close="close"
:embed="false"
>
<i class="fas fa-money-bill-alt"></i>
Make Payment
</paystack>
</template>
<script type="text/javascript">
import paystack from "vue-paystack";
export default {
components: {
paystack,
},
data() {
return {
paystackkey: "pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx", //paystack public key
email: "foobar@example.com", // Customer email
amount: 1000000, // in kobo
};
},
computed: {
reference() {
let text = "";
let possible =
"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789";
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++)
text += possible.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() * possible.length));
return text;
},
},
methods: {
callback: function (response) {
console.log(response);
},
close: function () {
console.log("Payment closed");
},
},
};
</script>
const app = Vue.createApp({
components: { PayStack: Paystack.default },
setup() {
const paystackkey = Vue.ref("pk_test_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx");
const email = Vue.ref("foobar@example.com");
const amount = Vue.ref(1000000);
let reference = Vue.computed(() => {
let text = "";
let possible =
"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789";
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++)
text += possible.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() * possible.length));
return text;
});
let callback = (response) => {
console.log({ response });
};
let close = () => {
console.log("payment closed");
};
return {
reference: reference,
callback: callback,
close: close,
paystackkey: paystackkey.value,
email: email.value,
amount: amount.value,
};
},
});
app.mount("#app");
Please checkout Paystack Documentation for other available options you can add to the
REMEMBER TO CHANGE THE KEY WHEN DEPLOYING ON A LIVE/PRODUCTION SYSTEM
git checkout -b feature-name
git commit -am 'Some commit message'
git push origin feature-name
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details