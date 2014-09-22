Please use the official PayPal Checkout Components: https://github.com/paypal/paypal-checkout-components
A simple Vue.js wrapper component for
paypal-checkout
Recently changed event names due to handlers not firing in HTML.
Simply include Vue and
vue-paypal-checkout into your html file (using unpkg cdn)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-paypal-checkout@2.0.0/dist/vue-paypal-checkout.min.js"></script>
By including vue-paypal-checkout in a script tag, it will automagically register the component into Vue.js
<div id="app">
<paypal-checkout
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="paypal">
</paypal-checkout>
</div>
<script>
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
paypal: {
sandbox: '<sandbox client id>',
production: '<production client id>'
}
}
})
</script>
Simply import the package into your .vue file.
import PayPal from 'vue-paypal-checkout'
export default {
data() {
return {
paypal: {
sandbox: '<sandbox client id>',
production: '<production client id>'
}
}
},
components: {
PayPal
}
}
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="credentials">
</PayPal>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
credentials: {
sandbox: '<sandbox client id>',
production: '<production client id>'
}
}
}
}
</script>
For testing purposes, just pass in the
env prop as
sandbox:
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="credentials"
env="sandbox">
</PayPal>
By default, the environment is for
production...
Further examples will be using the format for VueJS Single File Components with Vue Loader. There really shouldn't be any major changes required to get it to work in a basic HTML + Vue template.
You can also specify a specific invoice number if you need so:
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="credentials"
invoice-number="<some invoice number>">
</PayPal>
Optionally, according to the PayPal Payments API documents, you can list out any items along with your transaction.
For more information, PayPal Item List
NOTE
The items you specify must total up to the be the same amount you specified in the
amount prop. In this example the items total up to be 10 USD.
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="credentials"
:items="myItems">
</PayPal>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
credentials: {
sandbox: '<sandbox client id>',
production: '<production client id>'
},
myItems: [
{
"name": "hat",
"description": "Brown hat.",
"quantity": "1",
"price": "5",
"currency": "USD"
},
{
"name": "handbag",
"description": "Black handbag.",
"quantity": "1",
"price": "5",
"currency": "USD"
}
]
}
}
}
</script>
Just pass a valid object with the Experience options you require in the
experience prop:
Kudos to @ilrock for mentioning the PayPal Experience options!
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="credentials"
:experience="experienceOptions">
</PayPal>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
credentials: {
sandbox: '<sandbox client id>',
production: '<production client id>'
},
experienceOptions: {
input_fields: {
no_shipping: 1
}
}
}
}
}
</script>
Using Braintree with the PayPal Button is possible as well. Just pass in the Braintree (Web) SDK via the
braintree prop:
Kudos to @portwatcher for suggesting Braintree support!
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="credentials"
:braintree="braintreeSdk">
</PayPal>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
credentials: {
sandbox: '<sandbox client id>',
production: '<production client id>'
},
braintreeSdk: window.braintree
}
}
}
</script>
<script>
import braintree from 'braintree-web'
export default {
data () {
return {
credentials: {
sandbox: '<sandbox client id>',
production: '<production client id>'
},
braintreeSdk: braintree
}
}
}
</script>
Simply add the script at nuxt.config.js head property
export default {
head: {
script: [
{ src: 'https://unpkg.com/vue-paypal-checkout@2.0.0/dist/vue-paypal-checkout.min.js' }
]
}
}
By including vue-paypal-checkout in a script tag, it will automagically register the component into Nuxt js
npm install vue-paypal-checkout
create a plugins called paypal.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import PayPal from 'vue-paypal-checkout'
Vue.component('paypal-checkout', PayPal)
in nuxt-config don't forget to add it on plugins, and make sure you disable SSR
plugins: [
{ src: '~/plugins/paypal.js', ssr: false }
],
</script>
and use it like this
<no-ssr>
<paypal-checkout
env="sandbox"
amount="10000"
currency="IDR"
locale="fr_FR"
:client="paypal"
:invoice-number="'201705051001'">
</paypal-checkout>
</no-ssr>
paypal-checkout allows changing the locale of the button via a
locale parameter. There's a
locale prop you can use to accomplish the same:
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
locale="en_US"
:client="credentials">
</PayPal>
According to the Payments API of PayPal, setting a
notify_url on the transaction object will allow notifications to be sent to an IPN Listener.
There's a
notify_url prop you can use to accomplish the same.
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:client="credentials"
notify-url="<your-ipn-url>">
</PayPal>
For more information on implementing IPN, take a look at the PayPal docs.
paypal-checkout allows changing the style of the button via a style object like so:
{
label: 'checkout',
size: 'responsive', // small | medium | large | responsive
shape: 'pill', // pill | rect
color: 'gold' // gold | blue | silver | black
}
Due to a Vue.js restriction, you'll have to pass it as a
button-style prop to the component instead if you want to style your PayPal Checkout Button.
data () {
myStyle: {
{
label: 'checkout',
size: 'responsive',
shape: 'pill',
color: 'gold'
}
}
}
<PayPal
amount="10.00"
currency="USD"
:button-style="myStyle"
:client="credentials">
</PayPal>
Each of these events fired also contain a payload which is essentially the response sent back from PayPal.
v3.0.0+:
payment-authorized
payment-completed
payment-cancelled
v2.3.5 and below:
paypal-paymentAuthorized
paypal-paymentCompleted
paypal-paymentCancelled
In the instance of
payment-authorized or
paypal-paymentAuthorized (v2.3.5 and below), you will get back a response object similar to this:
{
"intent": "sale",
"payerID": "UVGR8M6W9V7ZA",
"paymentID": "PAY-3L661344P7749433KLD2R5ZQ",
"paymentToken": "EC-0H346145A8442392H",
"returnUrl" :"https://www.sandbox.paypal.com/?paymentId=PAY-3L661344P7749433KLD2R5ZQ&token=EC-0H346145A8442392H&PayerID=UVGR8M6W9V7ZA"
}
In the instance of
payment-completed or
paypal-paymentCompleted (v2.3.5 and below), you will get back a response object similar to this:
Sample Payment Execute Response
{
"id": "PAY-4N746561P0587231SKQQK6MY",
"create_time": "2014-09-22T23:22:27Z",
"update_time": "2014-09-22T23:31:13Z",
"state": "approved",
"intent": "sale",
"payer": {
"payment_method": "paypal",
"payer_info": {
"email": "npurayil-uspr-60@paypal.com",
"first_name": "Brian",
"last_name": "Robinson",
"payer_id": "JMKDKJ4D7DG7G",
"shipping_address": {
"line1": "4thFloor",
"line2": "unit#34",
"city": "SAn Jose",
"state": "CA",
"postal_code": "95131",
"country_code": "US",
"phone": "011862212345678",
"recipient_name": "HelloWorld"
}
}
}
}
vue-paypal-checkout is available under the MIT license.
vue-paypal-checkout is a wrapper Vue component that uses
paypal-checkout which is under the Apache 2.0 License
For detailed explanation on how things work, consult the docs for vue-loader.