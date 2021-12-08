Credit card component made with Vue.js (works with Vue 2 & 3)
This component is based on Vue Interactive Paycard. All the credits for the component (idea, design, images, core code) goes to it
This project only exports the Card component, you will need to create your own form
There are a few reasons for creating this project
First of all, a few of us developers needed a good and well designed Vue.js lightweight zero dependencies credit card component with only the card, no form attached
Also, Vue Interactive Paycard isn't a Vue.js npm component that you can simply add it to your project, and it doesn't seem to be maintained
So this project is the Card component from there, but with some differences:
labels was added, so we don't need any i18n library;
Go to https://vue-paycard.netlify.app
Note: The form inside is just an example, you will need to create yours or copy it from
tests/unit/form.vue
$ npm install vue-paycard --save
$ yarn add vue-paycard
You can import in your
main.js file
import Vue from "vue";
import VuePaycard from "vue-paycard";
Vue.use(VuePaycard);
For Vue 3
import { createApp, h } from "vue";
import VuePaycard from "vue-paycard";
const app = createApp({
render: () => h(App),
});
app.use(VuePaycard);
app.mount("#app");
Or locally in any component
import { VuePaycard } from "vue-paycard";
// In v0.5+ you don't need the brackets above
export default {
components: {
VuePaycard,
},
};
You can create a Nuxt.js plugin
vue-paycard.js
import Vue from "vue";
import VuePaycard from "vue-paycard";
Vue.use(VuePaycard);
and then import it in your
nuxt.config.js file
plugins: [{ src: "~/plugins/vue-paycard.js", mode: "client" }];
<template>
<vue-paycard :value-fields="valueFields" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
valueFields: {
cardName: "",
cardNumber: "",
cardMonth: "",
cardYear: "",
cardCvv: "",
},
}),
};
</script>
|Property name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value-fields*
|Object
|null
|A required object that let you set the credit card holders name, number, month, year and cvv. Note that is required that all the attributes name must be exactly as the example above (see Basic usage). The
cardNumber attribute value must be stored as it's shown: #### #### #### ####. The
cardYear attribute value must be stored as YYYY
|input-fields
|Object
|{ cardNumber: 'v-card-number', cardName: 'v-card-name', cardMonth: 'v-card-month', cardYear: 'v-card-year', cardCvv: 'v-card-cvv' }
|An object that contains all your input fields id from your form. Each input field must have a valid and unique id to bind focus/blur listeners that this component provides. Note that is required that all the attributes name must be exactly as the ones in "Default". You need to also add a data-card-field attribute for each of those inputs
|labels
|Object
|{ cardName: 'Full Name', cardHolder: 'Card Holder', cardMonth: 'MM', cardYear: 'YY', cardExpires: 'Expires', cardCvv: 'CVV' }
|Set custom labels for the card if needed. English by default. Note that is required that all the attributes name must be exactly as the ones in "Default"
|is-card-number-masked
|Boolean
|true
|Hides the numbers provided and changes to "*". Only shows the last four digits
|has-random-backgrounds
|Boolean
|true
|Set a random background image to the card. You can check all the images in
src/assets/images
|background-image
|[String, Number]
|''
|Set a background image link to the card (overrides
has-random-backgrounds prop), or you can pass a single valid number that matches the images name we have in
src/assets/images
|set-type
|String
|''
|Set a card type from the supported card types ['visaelectron', 'visa', 'elo', 'amex', 'mastercard', 'discover', 'unionpay', 'troy', 'dinersclub', 'jcb', 'laser', 'dankort', 'uatp', 'mir', 'hipercard', 'aura', 'maestro']. Note that this will override the type generated from card number
|Event name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|get-type
|String
|null
|Emits the type generated from card number
Note: Contributions are very welcomed, however is very important to open a new issue using the issue template before you start working on anything, so we can discuss it before hand
Fork the project and enter this commands in your terminal
$ git clone https://github.com/YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME/vue-paycard.git
$ cd vue-paycard
$ yarn
For visual testing, this project contains storybook which you can run by running the command
$ yarn storybook
Before making the PR, if you changed something that needs to be tested, please make the tests inside the
tests/unit folder
To run the tests, you can use the command
$ yarn test:watch
All the CSS is at
src/assets/css/style.css
If you make any changes in that file, you will need to run
yarn build to build it, because the component uses the minified version at
src/assets/css/style.min.css
This project follows the commitlint guidelines, with minor changes
You can commit using
yarn commit to help you with that
There's a
pre-push hook that runs all the unit tests before you can push it
If an error occurs, you can use the
yarn commit:retry command that runs the previous
yarn commit that you already filled
MIT © 2020