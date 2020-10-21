Interactive password strength meter based on zxcvbn for vue.js
yarn add vue-password-strength-meter zxcvbn
<template>
<password v-model="password"/>
</template>
<script>
import Password from 'vue-password-strength-meter'
export default {
components: { Password },
data: () => ({
password: null
})
}
</script>
<template>
<password
v-model="password"
:toggle="true"
@score="showScore"
@feedback="showFeedback"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Password from 'vue-password-strength-meter'
export default {
components: { Password },
data: () => ({
password: null
}),
methods: {
showFeedback ({suggestions, warning}) {
console.log('🙏', suggestions)
console.log('⚠', warning)
},
showScore (score) {
console.log('💯', score)
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<input type="password" v-model="password">
<password v-model="password" :strength-meter-only="true"/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Password from 'vue-password-strength-meter'
export default {
components: { Password },
data: () => ({
password: null
})
}
</script>
|Prop
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|secureLength
|Number
|7
|password min length
|badge
|Boolean
|true
|display password count badge
|toggle
|Boolean
|false
|show button to toggle password visibility
|showPassword
|Boolean
|false
|If you are not using the
toggle button you can directly show / hide the password with this prop
|defaultClass
|String
|Password__field
|input field class
|disabledClass
|String
|Password__field--disabled
|disabled input field class
|errorClass
|String
|Password__badge--error
|error class for password count badge
|successClass
|String
|Password__badge--success
|success class for password count badge
|strengthMeterClass
|String
|Password__strength-meter
|strength-meter class
|strengthMeterFillClass
|String
|Password__strength-meter--fill
|strength-meter class for individual data fills
|showStrengthMeter
|Boolean
|true
|Hide the Strength Meter if you want to implement your own
|strengthMeterOnly
|Boolean
|false
|Hides the built-in input if you want to implement your own
|labelHide
|String
|'Hide Password'
|Label for the hide icon
|labelShow
|String
|'Show Password'
|Label for the show icon
|userInputs
|Array
|empty array
|Array of strings that zxcvbn will treat as an extra dictionary
|referenceValue
|String
|'input'
|Prop to change the
ref of the input. This way you can have the input outside of the component.
@show will be emitted if showing the password
@hide will be emitted if hiding the password
@score will return the zxcvbn score (Integer from 0-4) [ℹ] (https://github.com/dropbox/zxcvbn#usage)
@feedback will return an zxcvbn feedback object with
suggestion and
warning
You can customize the styling of the input field, badge and strength-meter by passing your own css classes
to
defaultClass,
strengthMeterClass etc.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# run unit tests
npm run unit
# run all tests
npm test
For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.