Interactive password strength meter based on zxcvbn for vue.js

📺 Demo

Demo here

🔧 Install

yarn add vue-password-strength-meter zxcvbn

👈 Usage

<template> < password v-model = "password" /> </ template > < script > import Password from 'vue-password-strength-meter' export default { components : { Password }, data : () => ({ password : null }) } </ script >

👈 With events

<template> < password v-model = "password" :toggle = "true" @ score = "showScore" @ feedback = "showFeedback" /> </ template > < script > import Password from 'vue-password-strength-meter' export default { components : { Password }, data : () => ({ password : null }), methods : { showFeedback ({suggestions, warning}) { console .log( '🙏' , suggestions) console .log( '⚠' , warning) }, showScore (score) { console .log( '💯' , score) } } } </ script >

With custom input

< template > < div > < input type = "password" v-model = "password" > < password v-model = "password" :strength-meter-only = "true" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import Password from 'vue-password-strength-meter' export default { components : { Password }, data : () => ({ password : null }) } </ script >

Props

Prop Type Default Value Description secureLength Number 7 password min length badge Boolean true display password count badge toggle Boolean false show button to toggle password visibility showPassword Boolean false If you are not using the toggle button you can directly show / hide the password with this prop defaultClass String Password__field input field class disabledClass String Password__field--disabled disabled input field class errorClass String Password__badge--error error class for password count badge successClass String Password__badge--success success class for password count badge strengthMeterClass String Password__strength-meter strength-meter class strengthMeterFillClass String Password__strength-meter--fill strength-meter class for individual data fills showStrengthMeter Boolean true Hide the Strength Meter if you want to implement your own strengthMeterOnly Boolean false Hides the built-in input if you want to implement your own labelHide String 'Hide Password' Label for the hide icon labelShow String 'Show Password' Label for the show icon userInputs Array empty array Array of strings that zxcvbn will treat as an extra dictionary referenceValue String 'input' Prop to change the ref of the input. This way you can have the input outside of the component.

Events

Show / Hide Password

@show will be emitted if showing the password

will be emitted if showing the password @hide will be emitted if hiding the password

will be emitted if hiding the password @score will return the zxcvbn score (Integer from 0-4) [ℹ] (https://github.com/dropbox/zxcvbn#usage)

will return the zxcvbn score (Integer from 0-4) [ℹ] (https://github.com/dropbox/zxcvbn#usage) @feedback will return an zxcvbn feedback object with suggestion and warning

💅 Customizing

You can customize the styling of the input field, badge and strength-meter by passing your own css classes to defaultClass , strengthMeterClass etc.

Build Setup

npm install npm run dev npm run build npm run unit npm test

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

