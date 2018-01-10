Vue Parser

A simple way to parse a .vue file's contents (single file component) to get specific content from a tag like a template, script, or style tag. The returned content can be padded repeatedly with a specific string so that line numbers are retained (ie. good for reporting linting errors). You can also get the full parse5 node/element which includes the location info of where the tag content is located.

Basic Usage

import vueParser from 'vue-parser' const vueFileContents = ` <template lang="pug"> .hello h1 {{ msg }} </template> <script lang="js"> export default { name: 'Hello', data () { return { msg: 'Hello World!' } } } </script> <style> h1 { font-weight: normal; } </style> ` const myScriptContents = vueParser.parse(vueFileContents, 'script' , { lang : [ 'js' , 'jsx' ] }) console .log(myScriptContents)

The console output would like like this (notice default padding string is // since comments are typically ignored by linters/compilers/etc.):