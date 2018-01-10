A simple way to parse a
.vue file's contents (single file component) to get specific content from a
tag like a template, script, or style tag.
The returned content can be padded repeatedly with a specific string so that line numbers are retained
(ie. good for reporting linting errors). You can also get the full parse5
node/element which includes the location info of where the tag content is located.
import vueParser from 'vue-parser'
const vueFileContents = `
<template lang="pug">
.hello
h1 {{ msg }}
</template>
<script lang="js">
export default {
name: 'Hello',
data () {
return {
msg: 'Hello World!'
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
h1 {
font-weight: normal;
}
</style>
`
const myScriptContents = vueParser.parse(vueFileContents, 'script', { lang: ['js', 'jsx'] })
console.log(myScriptContents)
The console output would like like this
(notice default padding string is
// since comments are typically ignored by linters/compilers/etc.):
//
//
//
//
//
//
export default {
name: 'Hello',
data () {
return {
msg: 'Hello World!'
}
}
}