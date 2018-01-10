openbase logo
by David Graham
1.1.6 (see all)

A simple way to get contents from the different tags in a .vue file.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vue Parser

Important

A simple way to parse a .vue file's contents (single file component) to get specific content from a tag like a template, script, or style tag. The returned content can be padded repeatedly with a specific string so that line numbers are retained (ie. good for reporting linting errors). You can also get the full parse5 node/element which includes the location info of where the tag content is located.

Basic Usage

import vueParser from 'vue-parser'

const vueFileContents = `
<template lang="pug">
.hello
  h1 {{ msg }}
</template>

<script lang="js">
export default {
  name: 'Hello',

  data () {
    return {
      msg: 'Hello World!'
    }
  }

}
</script>

<style>
h1 {
  font-weight: normal;
}
</style>
`

const myScriptContents = vueParser.parse(vueFileContents, 'script', { lang: ['js', 'jsx'] })

console.log(myScriptContents)

The console output would like like this (notice default padding string is // since comments are typically ignored by linters/compilers/etc.): 

// 
// 
// 
// 
// 
// 
export default {
  name: 'Hello',

  data () {
    return {
      msg: 'Hello World!'
    }
  }

}

