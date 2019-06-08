Is a compontent for fast 60fps parallax scroll effects in vue 2.

Demo

Demo here

Install

npm install vue-parallaxy or yarn add vue-parallaxy

Usage

vue-parallax works with slots. So you can pass an image or even srcsets for better mobile experiences.

// Image.vue < template > < parallax > < img src = "path/cool-background-image.jpg" alt = "very cool bg" > </ parallax > </ template > < script > import Parallax from 'vue-parallaxy' export default { components : { Parallax } } </ script >

Props

Prop Type Default Value Description parallax Boolean true Activates parallax effect speedFactor Number 0.15 factor on how strong the effect is direction String 'up' Either 'up' or 'down', determines scroll direction of image fixed Boolean false Other parallax effect. Image is fixed in position sectionHeight Number 70 section height for mobile breakpoint String '(min-width: 968px)' Media query for mobile deactivation sectionClass String 'Masthead' CSS class of the outer section tag containerClass String 'Masthead__image' CSS class of the container holding the image parallaxClass String 'is-parallax' Modifier class for the parallax effect fixedClass String 'is-fixed' Modifier class for the fixed parallax effect

Customizing

You can change some of the behavior by changing the css classes. To be more clean, you can change them over the props. No need to overwrite or !important the existing classes.

Build Setup

npm install npm run dev npm run build npm run unit npm test

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

Contributing

Fork it ( https://github.com/apertureless/vue-parallax/fork ) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

License

This software is distributed under MIT license.