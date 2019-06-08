Is a compontent for fast 60fps parallax scroll effects in vue 2.
npm install vue-parallaxy or
yarn add vue-parallaxy
vue-parallax works with slots. So you can pass an image or even srcsets for better mobile experiences.
// Image.vue
<template>
<parallax>
<img src="path/cool-background-image.jpg" alt="very cool bg">
</parallax>
</template>
<script>
import Parallax from 'vue-parallaxy'
export default {
components: {
Parallax
}
}
</script>
|Prop
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|parallax
|Boolean
|true
|Activates parallax effect
|speedFactor
|Number
|0.15
|factor on how strong the effect is
|direction
|String
|'up'
|Either 'up' or 'down', determines scroll direction of image
|fixed
|Boolean
|false
|Other parallax effect. Image is fixed in position
|sectionHeight
|Number
|70
|section height for mobile
|breakpoint
|String
|'(min-width: 968px)'
|Media query for mobile deactivation
|sectionClass
|String
|'Masthead'
|CSS class of the outer section tag
|containerClass
|String
|'Masthead__image'
|CSS class of the container holding the image
|parallaxClass
|String
|'is-parallax'
|Modifier class for the parallax effect
|fixedClass
|String
|'is-fixed'
|Modifier class for the fixed parallax effect
You can change some of the behavior by changing the css classes. To be more clean, you can change them over the props. No need to overwrite or
!important the existing classes.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# run unit tests
npm run unit
# run all tests
npm test
For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
This software is distributed under MIT license.