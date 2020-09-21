openbase logo
vpj

vue-parallax-js

by Brendan Mullins
0.2.3

Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.

1.1K

GitHub Stars

110

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vue Parallax

Readme

vue-parallax-js

Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.

  • no dependencies
  • lightweight
  • 1.3k gzip

Setup

npm install --save vue-parallax-js
# or use yarn
yarn add vue-parallax-js

in your main JavaScript file

// import Vue and vue-parallax-js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueParallaxJs from 'vue-parallax-js'

// add vue-parallax-js to vue
Vue.use(VueParallaxJs)

Usage

when everything is setup you can use the directive like this:

<h1 v-parallax="0.2">vue-parallax-js</h1>

Options

Vue.use(VueParallaxJs, options)

const options = {
  minWidth: Number,   /* minumum window width for parallax to take effect */
  className: String,  /* this class gets added to all elements
                      that are being animated, by default none */
  container: String,  /* element that actually scrolls, by default it's window */
}

Modifiers

when using the v-parallax directive you can also pass some modifiers to configure the instance of vue-parallax-js

<h1 v-parallax.modifier="0.2">vue-parallax-js</h1>
ModifierDescription
horizontalhorizontal based parallax
centerXwill add transform: translateX(-50%) along with the parallax positioning
absYuses the window height instead of the element height for the calculations

100
ausbran1 Rating0 Reviews
February 5, 2021
Great Documentation

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial