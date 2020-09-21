Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.

no dependencies

lightweight

1.3k gzip

Setup

npm install --save vue-parallax-js yarn add vue-parallax-js

in your main JavaScript file

import Vue from 'vue' import VueParallaxJs from 'vue-parallax-js' Vue.use(VueParallaxJs)

Usage

when everything is setup you can use the directive like this:

<h1 v-parallax="0.2">vue-parallax-js</h1>

Options

Vue.use(VueParallaxJs, options)

const options = { minWidth : Number , className : String , container : String , }

Modifiers

when using the v-parallax directive you can also pass some modifiers to configure the instance of vue-parallax-js

<h1 v-parallax.modifier="0.2">vue-parallax-js</h1>