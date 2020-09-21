Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.
npm install --save vue-parallax-js
# or use yarn
yarn add vue-parallax-js
in your main JavaScript file
// import Vue and vue-parallax-js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueParallaxJs from 'vue-parallax-js'
// add vue-parallax-js to vue
Vue.use(VueParallaxJs)
when everything is setup you can use the directive like this:
<h1 v-parallax="0.2">vue-parallax-js</h1>
Vue.use(VueParallaxJs, options)
const options = {
minWidth: Number, /* minumum window width for parallax to take effect */
className: String, /* this class gets added to all elements
that are being animated, by default none */
container: String, /* element that actually scrolls, by default it's window */
}
when using the
v-parallax directive you can also pass some modifiers to configure the instance of vue-parallax-js
<h1 v-parallax.modifier="0.2">vue-parallax-js</h1>
|Modifier
|Description
|horizontal
|horizontal based parallax
|centerX
|will add
transform: translateX(-50%) along with the parallax positioning
|absY
|uses the window height instead of the element height for the calculations