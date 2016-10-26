Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.

Install

npm install --save-dev vue-parallax // vue@1.0 npm install --save-dev vue-parallax@1

or include build/bundle.js .

Usage

components: "parallax" : require ( "vue-parallax" ) components: "parallax" : window .vueComps.parallax

< parallax src = "path/to/img" > < div slot = "loading" > loading... </ div > < div > content </ div > </ parallax >

content will be shown after loading

For examples see dev/ .

ERROR: Module build failed: SyntaxError: 'with' in strict mode

Currently buble is injecting strict mode in all processed js files. The down to ES5 compiled component contains with , which is forbidden in strict mode. Buble is used, for example, in rollup, which is used in laravel.

If you are running in this problem, make sure to exclude this component from processing with buble.

Webpack

If your assets are organized by webpack, this should work:

< parallax src = require( ' .. / assets / your-image.jpg ')> </ parallax >

Props

Name type default description src String - (required) path to image height Number 500 height of the parallax element speed Number 0.2 0.0 means the image will appear fixed in place, and 1.0 the image will flow at the same speed as the page content.

Events

Name description image-loaded will be called when the image is loaded loaded will be called when the first calculation - after a image is loaded - is finished

Changelog

2.1.3

bugfix in portrait mode

2.1.2

now working on devices in portrait mode

2.1.1

bugfix

2.1.0

changed way the picture moves, now in line with other parallax implementations

2.0.0

now compatible with vue 2.0.0

1.0.0

some cleaning

added unit tests

now working with firefox

Development

Clone repository.

npm install npm run dev

Browse to http://localhost:8080/ .

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.