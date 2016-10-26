openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-parallax

by vue-comps
1.1.1 (see all)

Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

261

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Parallax

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-parallax

Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.

Demo

Install

npm install --save-dev vue-parallax
// vue@1.0
npm install --save-dev vue-parallax@1

or include build/bundle.js.

Usage

# in your component
components:
  "parallax": require("vue-parallax")
# or, when using bundle.js
components:
  "parallax": window.vueComps.parallax

<parallax src="path/to/img">
  <div slot="loading">loading...</div>
  <div>content</div>
</parallax>

content will be shown after loading

For examples see dev/.

ERROR: Module build failed: SyntaxError: 'with' in strict mode

Currently buble is injecting strict mode in all processed js files. The down to ES5 compiled component contains with, which is forbidden in strict mode. Buble is used, for example, in rollup, which is used in laravel.

If you are running in this problem, make sure to exclude this component from processing with buble.

Webpack

If your assets are organized by webpack, this should work:

<parallax src=require('../assets/your-image.jpg')></parallax>

Props

Nametypedefaultdescription
srcString-(required) path to image
heightNumber500height of the parallax element
speedNumber0.20.0 means the image will appear fixed in place, and 1.0 the image will flow at the same speed as the page content.

Events

Namedescription
image-loadedwill be called when the image is loaded
loadedwill be called when the first calculation - after a image is loaded - is finished

Changelog

  • 2.1.3
    bugfix in portrait mode

  • 2.1.2
    now working on devices in portrait mode

  • 2.1.1
    bugfix

  • 2.1.0
    changed way the picture moves, now in line with other parallax implementations

  • 2.0.0
    now compatible with vue 2.0.0

  • 1.0.0
    some cleaning
    added unit tests
    now working with firefox

Development

Clone repository.

npm install
npm run dev

Browse to http://localhost:8080/.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

atr
atroposStunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
505
vk
vue-kinesisEasily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
vr
vue-rellaxA plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1K
vf
vue-fluxImage slider which comes with 20 cool transitions
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
433
vp
vue-parallaxy🌌 Vue.js component for parallax image scroll effects
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
2K
vpj
vue-parallax-jsTiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial