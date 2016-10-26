Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.
npm install --save-dev vue-parallax
// vue@1.0
npm install --save-dev vue-parallax@1
or include
build/bundle.js.
# in your component
components:
"parallax": require("vue-parallax")
# or, when using bundle.js
components:
"parallax": window.vueComps.parallax
<parallax src="path/to/img">
<div slot="loading">loading...</div>
<div>content</div>
</parallax>
content will be shown after loading
For examples see
dev/.
Currently buble is injecting
strict mode in all processed js files. The down to ES5 compiled component contains
with, which is forbidden in
strict mode.
Buble is used, for example, in rollup, which is used in laravel.
If you are running in this problem, make sure to exclude this component from processing with buble.
If your assets are organized by webpack, this should work:
<parallax src=require('../assets/your-image.jpg')></parallax>
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|src
|String
|-
|(required) path to image
|height
|Number
|500
|height of the parallax element
|speed
|Number
|0.2
|0.0 means the image will appear fixed in place, and 1.0 the image will flow at the same speed as the page content.
|Name
|description
|image-loaded
|will be called when the image is loaded
|loaded
|will be called when the first calculation - after a image is loaded - is finished
2.1.3
bugfix in portrait mode
2.1.2
now working on devices in portrait mode
2.1.1
bugfix
2.1.0
changed way the picture moves, now in line with other parallax implementations
2.0.0
now compatible with vue 2.0.0
1.0.0
some cleaning
added unit tests
now working with firefox
Clone repository.
npm install
npm run dev
Browse to
http://localhost:8080/.
Copyright (c) 2016 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.