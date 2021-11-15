VuePapaParse

A simple wrapper for for the original PapaParse built for VueJs. Supports both Vue 2 & Vue 3.

Installation

npm i vue-papa-parse yarn add vue-papa-parse

Default import (Vue 2)

import Vue from 'vue' import VuePapaParse from 'vue-papa-parse' Vue.use(VuePapaParse)

Default import (Vue 3)

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import VuePapaParse from 'vue-papa-parse' const app = createApp(App) app.use(VuePapaParse) app.mount( '#app' )

Usage

PARSE STRING

this .$papa.parse(csvString[, config])

read the docs for parsing csv strings

PARSE LOCAL FILES

this .$papa.parse(file, config)

read the docs for parsing local files

PARSE REMOTE FILE

this .$papa.parse(url, { download : true , })

read the docs for parsing remote files

PARSE Converts CSV to JSON

The Parse Result Object A parse result always contains three objects: data, errors, and meta. Data and errors are arrays, and meta is an object. In the step callback, the data array will only contain one element. See the parse results object docs.

The Parse Config Object The parse function may be passed a configuration object. It defines settings, behavior, and callbacks used during parsing. Any properties left unspecified will resort to their default values. See all config options for parse.

UNPARSE

this .$papa.unparse(data[, config])

read the docs for unparsing data

UNPARSE Converts JSON to CSV

Papa's unparse utility writes out correct delimited text strings given an array of arrays or an array of objects. See all config options for unparse.

DOWNLOAD

Extended Papa to include a simple download method. This allows you to easily download a .csv file for JSON that has been converted to CSV.

This method takes two arguments: csv usually the the results from this.$papa.unparse(data[, config]) )

usually the the results from ) title The title of the downloaded .csv. note: no need to add the .csv extension.

this .$papa.download(csv, title)

DEDUPE

Extended Papa to include a simple deduplication method. This allows you to simply remove exact duplicate entries from a parsed CSV file.

This method takes one argument: data usually the data key from the result object returned from this.$papa.parse(mixed[, config]) )

PAPAPARSE DOCS

View all available PapaParse options by visiting the Official Papa docs

EXAMPLE VUE COMPONENT