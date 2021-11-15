A simple wrapper for for the original PapaParse built for VueJs. Supports both Vue 2 & Vue 3.
npm i vue-papa-parse
# or
yarn add vue-papa-parse
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePapaParse from 'vue-papa-parse'
Vue.use(VuePapaParse)
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VuePapaParse from 'vue-papa-parse'
const app = createApp(App)
app.use(VuePapaParse)
app.mount('#app')
this.$papa.parse(csvString[, config])
read the docs for parsing csv strings
this.$papa.parse(file, config)
read the docs for parsing local files
this.$papa.parse(url, {
download: true,
// rest of config ...
})
read the docs for parsing remote files
PARSE Converts CSV to JSON
The Parse Result Object A parse result always contains three objects: data, errors, and meta. Data and errors are arrays, and meta is an object. In the step callback, the data array will only contain one element. See the parse results object docs.
The Parse Config Object The
parsefunction may be passed a configuration object. It defines settings, behavior, and callbacks used during parsing. Any properties left unspecified will resort to their default values. See all config options for parse.
this.$papa.unparse(data[, config])
read the docs for unparsing data
UNPARSE Converts JSON to CSV
Papa's
unparseutility writes out correct delimited text strings given an array of arrays or an array of objects. See all config options for unparse.
Extended Papa to include a simple download method. This allows you to easily download a
.csv file for JSON that has been converted to CSV.
This method takes two arguments:
-
csvusually the the results from
this.$papa.unparse(data[, config]))
-
titleThe title of the downloaded .csv. note: no need to add the .csv extension.
this.$papa.download(csv, title)
Extended Papa to include a simple deduplication method. This allows you to simply remove exact duplicate entries from a parsed CSV file.
This method takes one argument:
-
datausually the data key from the result object returned from
this.$papa.parse(mixed[, config]))
View all available PapaParse options by visiting the Official Papa docs
<template>
<button
@click="unparse"
>
Unparse Sample Data
</button>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
unparsedResults: null,
sampleData: [{
"Column 1": "1-1",
"Column 2": "1-2",
"Column 3": "1-3",
"Column 4": "1-4"
}, {
"Column 1": "2-1",
"Column 2": "2-2",
"Column 3": "2-3",
"Column 4": "2-4"
}, {
"Column 1": "3-1",
"Column 2": "3-2",
"Column 3": "3-3",
"Column 4": "3-4"
}, {
"Column 1": 4,
"Column 2": 5,
"Column 3": 6,
"Column 4": 7
}]
}
},
watch: {
unparsedResults (current) {
if (current) {
console.log(current)
}
}
},
methods: {
unparse () {
this.unparsedResults = this.$papa.unparse(this.sampleData, {
delimiter: ","
})
}
}
}
</script>
/*
Expected output in the console is:
1-1,1-2,1-3,1-4
2-1,2-2,2-3,2-4
3-1,3-2,3-3,3-4
4,5,6,7
*/