This is a Vue.js port of panzoom, an extensible, mobile friendly pan and zoom framework (supports DOM and SVG).

Demo

Installation

Using npm

npm install vue-panzoom --save

Using yarn

yarn add vue-panzoom

Usage

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import panZoom from 'vue-panzoom' Vue.use(panZoom); new Vue({ render : h => h(App), }).$mount( '#app' )

App.vue

< template > < div id = "app" > < panZoom > < img src = "https://picsum.photos/300" > </ panZoom > < panZoom > < p > You can zoom me </ p > </ panZoom > < panZoom selector = "#g1" > < svg height = "210" width = "400" > < g id = "g1" > < path d = "M150 0 L75 200 L225 200 Z" /> </ g > </ svg > </ panZoom > </ div > </ template >

Changing the component's name

If you wish to change the name of the vue component from the default panZoom, you pass an option to the plugin like so:

Vue.use(panZoom, { componentName : 'yourPanZoom' });

and then use in your vue template like so:

< yourPanZoom > </ yourPanZoom >

Attributes

selector

Use this to specify an element within the scope of vue-panzoom component instance, to apply panZoom to. Default is the first root element of the vue-panzoom component. It accepts standard css selector specification.

< panZoom selector = ".zoomable" > < div class = "not-zoomable" > I cannot be zoomed and panned </ div > < div class = "zoomable" > I can be zoomed and panned </ div > </ panZoom >

Options

The options prop is used to define panzoom options. All panzoom options are supported

< panZoom :options = "{minZoom: 0.5, maxZoom: 5}" > </ panZoom >

Events

You can listen to specific events in the lifecycle of a vue-panzoom instance. For example, in the code below the function onPanStart will be called when pan begins

< panZoom @ panstart = "onPanStart" > </ panZoom >

Another way to listen to events within the init event's callback, when you know for sure everything is ready and the panzoom instance is available. For example

< panZoom @ init = "onInit" > </ panZoom >

onInit: function ( panzoomInstance, id ) { panzoomInstance.on( 'panstart' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); }); }

init event

This event is fired when the vue-panzoom instance has been initialized successfully. For example:

< panZoom @ init = "onInit" > </ panZoom >

All events supported by panzoom are also supported here.

upgrading from 1.1.3 to 1.1.4

Version 1.1.4 uses "rollup-plugin-vue": "^6.0.0" , which requires Vue 3. For projects using Vue 2, downgrade to 1.1.3, e.g.: