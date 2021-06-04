Using Vue 3? Check out the new component
Click here to see it in action.
Simple, generic and non-intrusive pagination component for Vue.js version 2.
npm install vue-pagination-2
import the script:
import Pagination from 'vue-pagination-2';
Grab the minified version under
dist/vue-pagination-2.min.js.
It will export a global
Pagination variable.
Vue.component('pagination', Pagination);
OR
...
components: {
Pagination
}
...
HTML/JS:
{
data() {
return {
page: 1
}
}
}
<pagination v-model="page" :records="500" @paginate="myCallback"/>
props:
records
number
required number of records
per-page
number
optional records per page. Default:
25
v-model
number
required Reference to the current page. Can be updated via the UI or programmatically
options
object
optional:
chunk
number max pages per chunk. Default:
10
chunksNavigation
string Which method to use when navigating outside chunks boundries. Default:
fixed. Options are:
scroll - the range of pages presented will incrementally change when navigating to a page outside the chunk (e.g 1-10 will become 2-11 once the user presses the next arrow to move to page 11).
fixed - navigation will occur between fixed chunks (e.g 1-10, 11-20, 21-30 etc.). Double arrows will be added to allow navigation to the beginning of the previous or next chunk.
theme
string CSS theme used for styling. Supported:
bootstrap3,
bootstrap4,
bulma. Default:
bootstrap3.
format
boolean Format numbers using a separating comma. Default:
true
edgeNavigation Show links to first and last pages. Default:
false
template Pass your own custom template
texts
object
optional
count total records text. It can consist of up to 3 parts, divided by
|.
Default:
Showing {from} to {to} of {count} records|{count} records|One record
first First page text. Default:
First
last last page text. Default:
Last
{page} and
{pages} as a placeholders.
E.g:
Showing page {page} out of {pages}
The model you bound to the component will be automatically updated.
In addition, when a page is selected a custom
paginate event will be dispatched.
Listen to it on the component and run your callback
The simplest way to programmatically manipulate the page is to directly update your bound model.
In addition to that you can call the following methods using a
ref on you component:
setPage(page)
next()
prev()
nextChunk()
prevChunk()
All methods return
true if the page is legal and was thus set, or
false otherwise.
totalPages
totalChunks
currentChunk
You can easily build your own template by copying
src/Pagination.vue to your project as a starting point and modifying the contents to your needs.
Then notify the component of your custom template by passing it to the
template option.
import MyPagination from './MyPagination'
...
{
options: {
template: MyPagination
}
}