Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

384

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

vue-page-transition

npm npm vue2 Codacy Badge

A lean Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.

Table of contents

Installation

yarn add vue-page-transition

or with npm

npm install vue-page-transition

Default import

Install the component:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePageTransition from 'vue-page-transition'

Vue.use(VuePageTransition)

Browser import

<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-typed-js/dist/vue-page-transition.browser.js"></script>

The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.

Install all the components:

Vue.use(VuePageTransition)

Usage

To get started simply wrap your router-view with the vue-page-transition component.

Minimal setup:

<vue-page-transition>
  <router-view/>
</vue-page-transition>

As a default the fade animation will be applied. If you want to use another animation you can do so by passing it via the name attribute:

<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-right">
  <router-view/>
</vue-page-transition>

You can find a list of all available transitions in the following section.

Notice: You can use the vue-page-transition component to wrap any element you would like to. The router-view is just the most commone use case.

Properties / Attributes

You can make use of the following properties in order to customize your typing expirience:

PropertyTypeDescriptionExample
nameStringThe name of the desired transition.name="'fade-in-right'"

Overwrite transiton for single route

We've now covered how to set up a global transition by using the name attribute. But what if I want to use multiple transitions depending on the route? In this case you can simple add a transition property to the meta fields of your specific route.

Here's an example on how your router could look like:

export default new Router({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/',
      name: 'HelloWorld',
      component: HelloWorld,
      // overwrite default transition
      meta: { transition: 'zoom' },
    },
  ]
})

Transitions

Here you can find a list of all the available transitions so far.

Fade

The default fade transtion smoothly changes the opacity between two elements / pages with the additional ability to add some direction.

Default Fade

The default fade transtion smoothly changes the visibility of the pages without any directional change.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="fade">...</vue-page-transition>

Up

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from the bottom.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-up">...</vue-page-transition>

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from right.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-right">...</vue-page-transition>

Down

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from top.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-down">...</vue-page-transition>

Left

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from left.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-left">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay

Overlay Up

The overlay grows from the bottom to the top and back.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-up">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Right

The overlay grows from the left to the right and back.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-right">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Down

The overlay grows from the top to the bottom and back.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-down">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Left

The overlay grows from the right to the left and back.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-left">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Down Full

The overlay grows from the top to the bottom and then shrinks from top to the bottom.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-down-full">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Right Full

The overlay grows from the left to the right and then shrinks from left to the right.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-right-full">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Up Full

The overlay grows from the bottom to the top and then shrinks from bottom to the top.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-up-full">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Left Full

The overlay grows from the left to the right and then shrinks from left to the right.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-left-full">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Up Down

The overlay grows from the bottom and top at the same time and back.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-up-down">...</vue-page-transition>

Overlay Left Right

The overlay grows from the left and right at the same time and back.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="overlay-left-right">...</vue-page-transition>

Flip

Flip X

The old page flips horizontally into the new page.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="flip-x">...</vue-page-transition>

Flip Y

The old page flips vertically into the new page.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="flip-y">...</vue-page-transition>

Zoom

Default Zoom

The old page smoothly zooms out and then new page zooms in.

Usage:

<vue-page-transition name="zoom">...</vue-page-transition>

Demo

Checkout the demo here.

License

MIT

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
va
vue2-animateA port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
3K
vw
v-waveThe material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
884
See 34 Alternatives

