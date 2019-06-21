A lean Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
yarn add vue-page-transition
or with npm
npm install vue-page-transition
Install the component:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePageTransition from 'vue-page-transition'
Vue.use(VuePageTransition)
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-typed-js/dist/vue-page-transition.browser.js"></script>
The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.
Install all the components:
Vue.use(VuePageTransition)
To get started simply wrap your
router-view with the
vue-page-transition component.
Minimal setup:
<vue-page-transition>
<router-view/>
</vue-page-transition>
As a default the
fade animation will be applied. If you want to use another animation you can do so by passing it via the
name attribute:
<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-right">
<router-view/>
</vue-page-transition>
You can find a list of all available transitions in the following section.
Notice: You can use the
vue-page-transitioncomponent to wrap any element you would like to. The
router-viewis just the most commone use case.
You can make use of the following properties in order to customize your typing expirience:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Example
|name
|String
|The name of the desired transition.
name="'fade-in-right'"
We've now covered how to set up a global transition by using the
name attribute. But what if I want to use multiple transitions depending on the route? In this case you can simple add a
transition property to the meta fields of your specific route.
Here's an example on how your router could look like:
export default new Router({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'HelloWorld',
component: HelloWorld,
// overwrite default transition
meta: { transition: 'zoom' },
},
]
})
Here you can find a list of all the available transitions so far.
The default fade transtion smoothly changes the opacity between two elements / pages with the additional ability to add some direction.
The default fade transtion smoothly changes the visibility of the pages without any directional change.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="fade">...</vue-page-transition>
The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from the bottom.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-up">...</vue-page-transition>
The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from right.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-right">...</vue-page-transition>
The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from top.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-down">...</vue-page-transition>
The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from left.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="fade-in-left">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the bottom to the top and back.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-up">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the left to the right and back.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-right">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the top to the bottom and back.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-down">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the right to the left and back.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-left">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the top to the bottom and then shrinks from top to the bottom.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-down-full">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the left to the right and then shrinks from left to the right.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-right-full">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the bottom to the top and then shrinks from bottom to the top.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-up-full">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the left to the right and then shrinks from left to the right.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-left-full">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the bottom and top at the same time and back.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-up-down">...</vue-page-transition>
The overlay grows from the left and right at the same time and back.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="overlay-left-right">...</vue-page-transition>
The old page flips horizontally into the new page.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="flip-x">...</vue-page-transition>
The old page flips vertically into the new page.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="flip-y">...</vue-page-transition>
The old page smoothly zooms out and then new page zooms in.
Usage:
<vue-page-transition name="zoom">...</vue-page-transition>
Checkout the demo here.