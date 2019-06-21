A lean Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.

Table of contents

Installation

yarn add vue-page-transition

or with npm

npm install vue-page-transition

Default import

Install the component:

import Vue from 'vue' import VuePageTransition from 'vue-page-transition' Vue.use(VuePageTransition)

Browser import

< script src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "vue-typed-js/dist/vue-page-transition.browser.js" > </ script >

The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.

Install all the components:

Vue.use(VuePageTransition)

Usage

To get started simply wrap your router-view with the vue-page-transition component.

Minimal setup:

< vue-page-transition > < router-view /> </ vue-page-transition >

As a default the fade animation will be applied. If you want to use another animation you can do so by passing it via the name attribute:

< vue-page-transition name = "fade-in-right" > < router-view /> </ vue-page-transition >

You can find a list of all available transitions in the following section.

Notice: You can use the vue-page-transition component to wrap any element you would like to. The router-view is just the most commone use case.

Properties / Attributes

You can make use of the following properties in order to customize your typing expirience:

Property Type Description Example name String The name of the desired transition. name="'fade-in-right'"

Overwrite transiton for single route

We've now covered how to set up a global transition by using the name attribute. But what if I want to use multiple transitions depending on the route? In this case you can simple add a transition property to the meta fields of your specific route.

Here's an example on how your router could look like:

export default new Router({ routes : [ { path : '/' , name : 'HelloWorld' , component : HelloWorld, meta : { transition : 'zoom' }, }, ] })

Transitions

Here you can find a list of all the available transitions so far.

Fade

The default fade transtion smoothly changes the opacity between two elements / pages with the additional ability to add some direction.

Default Fade

The default fade transtion smoothly changes the visibility of the pages without any directional change.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "fade" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Up

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from the bottom.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "fade-in-up" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Right

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from right.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "fade-in-right" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Down

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from top.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "fade-in-down" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Left

The old page smoothly disappears, while the new page fades in from left.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "fade-in-left" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay

Overlay Up

The overlay grows from the bottom to the top and back.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-up" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Right

The overlay grows from the left to the right and back.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-right" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Down

The overlay grows from the top to the bottom and back.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-down" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Left

The overlay grows from the right to the left and back.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-left" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Down Full

The overlay grows from the top to the bottom and then shrinks from top to the bottom.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-down-full" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Right Full

The overlay grows from the left to the right and then shrinks from left to the right.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-right-full" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Up Full

The overlay grows from the bottom to the top and then shrinks from bottom to the top.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-up-full" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Left Full

The overlay grows from the left to the right and then shrinks from left to the right.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-left-full" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Up Down

The overlay grows from the bottom and top at the same time and back.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-up-down" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Overlay Left Right

The overlay grows from the left and right at the same time and back.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "overlay-left-right" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Flip

Flip X

The old page flips horizontally into the new page.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "flip-x" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Flip Y

The old page flips vertically into the new page.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "flip-y" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Zoom

Default Zoom

The old page smoothly zooms out and then new page zooms in.

Usage:

< vue-page-transition name = "zoom" > ... </ vue-page-transition >

Demo

Checkout the demo here.

License

MIT