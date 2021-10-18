yarn add vue-page-title # npm i vue-page-title
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePageTitle from 'vue-page-title'
Vue.use(VuePageTitle, {
// prefix: 'My App - ',
suffix: '- My App '
})
|Name
|Type
|Description
|suffix
|String
|suffix for the value of the page title tag
|prefix
|String
|prefix for the value of the page title tag
|router
|VueRouter instance
|if present, allows you to set the title via the route.
|setTitleMethod
|Function
|custom method of setting title
Just set the
title option inside the component.
Within the component it is still possible to update the
$title state, it is also available to be used within the component template.
<script>
export default {
title: 'Page title',
mounted () {
const servantTypes = [
'Ruler', 'Saber', 'Archer', 'Lancer', 'Rider', 'Caster', 'Berserker', 'Assassin'
]
this.$interval = setInterval(() => {
this.$title = servantTypes[Math.floor(Math.random() * servantTypes.length)]
}, 2000)
},
beforeDestroy () {
clearInterval(this.$interval)
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>{{ $title }}</div>
</template>
It is also possible to generate a title dynamically, using a function. It receives as an argument the component instance.
export default {
title: (context) => `Client: ${context.client.name}`,
data () {
return {
client: {
name: 'Type-Moon.'
}
}
}
}
This is particularly useful for internationalization.
This is an example using vue-i18n.
export default {
title: ({ $t }) => $t('pages.clients.title')
}
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePageTitle from 'vue-page-title'
import router from 'path/to/application/router'
Vue.use(VuePageTitle, { router })
// path/to/application/router
import FooComponent from 'path/to/foo-component'
import HomeComponent from 'path/to/home-component'
const routes = [{
path: '/',
component: HomeComponent,
meta: {
title: 'Home Page' // Title must be a string.
}
}, {
path: '/foo',
component: FooComponent,
meta: {
title: 'Foo Page'
}
}]
export default new VueRouter({
routes
})