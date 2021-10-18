openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpt

vue-page-title

by Vinicius Reis
1.2.5 (see all)

Vue.js html/page title manager

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Meta Tags

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Vue Page Title

Vue.js html/page title manager

Maintainability Scrutinizer Code Quality Build Status Code Coverage Known Vulnerabilities Known Vulnerabilities

Install npm version

yarn add vue-page-title # npm i vue-page-title

Setup

import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePageTitle from 'vue-page-title'

Vue.use(VuePageTitle, {
  // prefix: 'My App - ',
  suffix: '- My App '
})

Options

NameTypeDescription
suffixStringsuffix for the value of the page title tag
prefixStringprefix for the value of the page title tag
routerVueRouter instanceif present, allows you to set the title via the route.
setTitleMethodFunctioncustom method of setting title

Usage

Just set the title option inside the component.
Within the component it is still possible to update the $title state, it is also available to be used within the component template.

<script>
export default {
  title: 'Page title',
  mounted () {
    const servantTypes = [
      'Ruler', 'Saber', 'Archer', 'Lancer', 'Rider', 'Caster', 'Berserker', 'Assassin'
    ]
    this.$interval = setInterval(() => {
      this.$title = servantTypes[Math.floor(Math.random() * servantTypes.length)]
    }, 2000)
  },
  beforeDestroy () {
    clearInterval(this.$interval)
  }
}
</script>

<template>
  <div>{{ $title }}</div>
</template>

It is also possible to generate a title dynamically, using a function. It receives as an argument the component instance.

export default {
  title: (context) => `Client: ${context.client.name}`,
  data () {
    return {
      client: {
        name: 'Type-Moon.'
      }
    }
  }
}

This is particularly useful for internationalization.
This is an example using vue-i18n.

export default {
  title: ({ $t }) => $t('pages.clients.title')
}

Vue Router usage

Setup

import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePageTitle from 'vue-page-title'

import router from 'path/to/application/router'

Vue.use(VuePageTitle, { router })

// path/to/application/router
import FooComponent from 'path/to/foo-component'
import HomeComponent from 'path/to/home-component'

const routes = [{
  path: '/',
  component: HomeComponent,
  meta: {
    title: 'Home Page' // Title must be a string.
  }
}, {
  path: '/foo',
  component: FooComponent,
  meta: {
    title: 'Foo Page'
  }
}]

export default new VueRouter({
  routes
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vinicius ReisRio de Janeiro, Brasil1 Rating0 Reviews
I lost my pawns, my knight, my rook, my bishop, and even my queen. But, it's not checkmate, just yet.
September 10, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rmt
react-meta-tagsHandle document meta/head tags in isomorphic react with ease.
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
33K
hea
headfulSet document title and meta tags with JavaScript
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
4K
mt
metalsmith-tags A metalsmith plugin to create dedicated pages for tags in posts or pages.
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
49
hmt
html-meta-tagsGenerate HTML meta tags from JSON data.
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
34
him
html-inject-metaStream meta tags into html
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial