A Vue SPA navigation manager,cache the UI in the SPA like a native application, rather than destroy it.
push or
forward, the newly rendered page will be added to the Stack.
back or
go(negative number), the previous pages are not re-rendered, but instead are read from the Stack, and these pages retain the previous content state, such as the form content, the position of the scroll bar
back or
go (negative) will remove unused pages from the Stack
replace will update the current page in the stack
/user/foo to
/user/bar, component instances are reused
npm install vue-page-stack
# OR
yarn add vue-page-stack
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePageStack from 'vue-page-stack';
// vue-router is necessary
Vue.use(VuePageStack, { router });
// App.vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-page-stack>
<router-view ></router-view>
</vue-page-stack>
</div>
</template>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-page-stack/dist/vue-page-stack.umd.min.js"></script>
Vue.use(VuePageStack, { router });
use
Vue.use to install
vue-page-stack
Vue.use(VuePageStack, options);
// example
Vue.use(VuePageStack, { router });
Options description：
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|router
|vue-router instance
|Object
|vue-router instance
|-
|name
|VuePageStack name
|String
|'VuePageStack'
|'VuePageStack'
|keyName
|stack-key name
|String
|'stack-key'
|'stack-key'
you can customize VuePageStack's name and keyName
Vue.use(VuePageStack, { router, name: 'VuePageStack', keyName: 'stack-key' });
If you want to make some animate entering or leaving,
vue-page-stack offers
stack-key-dir to judge forward or backward.
// App.vue
$route(to, from) {
if (to.params['stack-key-dir'] === 'forward') {
this.transitionName = 'forward';
} else {
this.transitionName = 'back';
}
}
let UIStack = this.$pageStack.getStack();
Why is the parameter
keyName added to the route? To support the browser's backward and forward events，this is important in webApp or wechat.
Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
Getting the current page instance refers to the
keep-alive section of
Vue.
The plug-in draws on both vue-navigation and vue-nav，Thank you very much for their inspiration.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
