vp

vue-p5

by kinrany
0.8.4 (see all)

Vue component for p5.js

266

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

LGPL-2.1

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-p5

Create p5.js instance as a Vue component.

Quick start

Script

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-p5"></script>

<div id="app">
  <vue-p5 v-on="this"></vue-p5>
</div>

<script>
new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  methods: {
    setup(sketch) {
      sketch.background('green');
      sketch.text('Hello p5!', 20, 20);
    }
  }
});
</script>

NPM

npm install --save vue vue-p5

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueP5 from 'vue-p5';

export default {
  methods: {
    setup(sketch) {
      sketch.background('green');
      sketch.text('Hello p5!', 20, 20);
    }
  },
  render(h) {
    return h(VueP5, {on: this});
  }
};

Usage

v-on object syntax

In the examples above v-on="this" and {on: this} are a short (and hacky) way to avoid handling every p5 event explicitly. You might want to use one of the other options:

<vue-p5 v-on="{setup, draw, keypressed}"></vue-p5>
<!-- which is equivalent to: -->
<vue-p5
    @setup="setup"
    @draw="draw"
    @keypressed="keypressed">
</vue-p5>

on: {
  setup: this.setup,
  draw: this.draw,
  keypressed: this.keypressed
}

See also v-on object syntax.

Events - p5 and Vue

Every p5 event is exposed as a Vue event. The first argument is the sketch object used for drawing and everything else:

methods: {
  draw(sk) {
    // draw a line between the previous
    // and the current mouse position
    sk.line(sk.pmouseX, sk.pmouseY, sk.mouseX, sk.mouseY);
  },
  keypressed(sk) {
    // convert the key code to it's string
    // representation and print it
    const key = String.fromCharCode(sk.keyCode);
    sk.print(key);
  }
}

Using methods makes it possible to access the current component:

// green background
data: {
  color: [0, 255, 0]
},
methods: {
  draw(sketch) {
    sketch.background(...this.color);
  }
}

Event names

Each event emitted by vue-p5 has the same name as the corresponding p5 event, but lowercase.

mouseclicked, not mouseClicked.

Missing events

Currently all p5 events are supported, but there is an escape hatch. For example, if windowResized was missing, it's (lowercase) name could be passed to additional-events prop to make vue-p5 aware of it:

<vue-p5
  :additional-events="['windowresized']"
  @windowresized="windowresized"
></vue-p5>

Though please let me know if you ever have to use this.

Importing existing sketches

In addition to p5 events, there's a @sketch event for importing an existing p5 sketch written in instance mode.

<vue-p5 @sketch="sketch"></vue-p5>

<script>
new Vue({
  methods: {
    sketch(sk) {
      const clicks = [];

      sk.mouseClicked = () => {
        // save clicks to array
        clicks.push({ x: sk.mouseX, y: sk.mouseY });
      }

      sk.draw = () => {
        // draw a circle around each clicked position
        clicks.forEach(({ x, y }) => {
          sk.ellipse(x, y, 10, 10);
        });
      }
    }
  }
});
</script>

Remember to use arrow functions if you need this.

@sketch can be used in parallel with other events. Functions defined in the @sketch handler will always be called first.

Examples

Hello world: codepen

Webpack project: vue-p5-example

A game of Snake: vue-p5-snake

Feedback

Feedback is very welcome! Free to open a new issue for any reason.

You can also ping me on twitter or write me an email.

Versioning

This project adheres to semver. Minor changes are breaking.

Use vue-p5@next to get a version with future updates.

License

LGPL-2.1

