Create p5.js instance as a Vue component.

Quick start

Script

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-p5" > </ script > < div id = "app" > < vue-p5 v-on = "this" > </ vue-p5 > </ div > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' , methods: { setup(sketch) { sketch.background( 'green' ); sketch.text( 'Hello p5!' , 20 , 20 ); } } }); </ script >

NPM

npm install --save vue vue-p5

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueP5 from 'vue-p5' ; export default { methods : { setup(sketch) { sketch.background( 'green' ); sketch.text( 'Hello p5!' , 20 , 20 ); } }, render(h) { return h(VueP5, { on : this }); } };

Usage

v-on object syntax

In the examples above v-on="this" and {on: this} are a short (and hacky) way to avoid handling every p5 event explicitly. You might want to use one of the other options:

< vue-p5 v-on = "{setup, draw, keypressed}" > </ vue-p5 > < vue-p5 @ setup = "setup" @ draw = "draw" @ keypressed = "keypressed" > </ vue-p5 >

on: { setup : this .setup, draw : this .draw, keypressed : this .keypressed }

See also v-on object syntax.

Events - p5 and Vue

Every p5 event is exposed as a Vue event. The first argument is the sketch object used for drawing and everything else:

methods: { draw(sk) { sk.line(sk.pmouseX, sk.pmouseY, sk.mouseX, sk.mouseY); }, keypressed(sk) { const key = String .fromCharCode(sk.keyCode); sk.print(key); } }

Using methods makes it possible to access the current component:

data : { color : [ 0 , 255 , 0 ] }, methods : { draw(sketch) { sketch.background(...this.color); } }

Event names

Each event emitted by vue-p5 has the same name as the corresponding p5 event, but lowercase.

mouseclicked , not mouseClicked .

Missing events

Currently all p5 events are supported, but there is an escape hatch. For example, if windowResized was missing, it's (lowercase) name could be passed to additional-events prop to make vue-p5 aware of it:

< vue-p5 :additional-events = "['windowresized']" @ windowresized = "windowresized" > </ vue-p5 >

Though please let me know if you ever have to use this.

Importing existing sketches

In addition to p5 events, there's a @sketch event for importing an existing p5 sketch written in instance mode.

< vue-p5 @ sketch = "sketch" > </ vue-p5 > < script > new Vue({ methods : { sketch(sk) { const clicks = []; sk.mouseClicked = () => { clicks.push({ x : sk.mouseX, y : sk.mouseY }); } sk.draw = () => { clicks.forEach( ( { x, y } ) => { sk.ellipse(x, y, 10 , 10 ); }); } } } }); </ script >

Remember to use arrow functions if you need this .

@sketch can be used in parallel with other events. Functions defined in the @sketch handler will always be called first.

Examples

Hello world: codepen

Webpack project: vue-p5-example

A game of Snake: vue-p5-snake

Feedback

Feedback is very welcome! Free to open a new issue for any reason.

You can also ping me on twitter or write me an email.

Versioning

This project adheres to semver. Minor changes are breaking.

Use vue-p5@next to get a version with future updates.

License

LGPL-2.1