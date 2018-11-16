Intro

The VueJS wrapper for Owl Carousel.

Owl Carousel is touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create a beautiful responsive carousel slider.

Extended from vue-owl-carousel

Installation

npm i -s vue-owl-carousel or yarn add vue-owl-carousel

Usage

< script > import carousel from 'vue-owl-carousel' export default { components : { carousel }, } </ script >

Basic Usage

< carousel > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?1" > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?2" > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?3" > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?4" > </ carousel >

Custom prev and next buttons using slot, the buttons will be hidden while start and end in non-loop mode

< carousel > < template slot = "prev" > < span class = "prev" > prev </ span > </ template > // < template slot = "next" > < span class = "next" > next </ span > </ template > </ carousel >

Set options,

< carousel :autoplay = "true" :nav = "false" > // </ carousel >

Set events,

< carousel @ changed = "changed" @ updated = "updated" > // </ carousel >

Available options

Currently following options are available.

items

type : number

default : 3

The number of items you want to see on the screen.

margin

type : number

default : 0

Margin-right (px) on item.

loop

type : boolean

default : false

Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.

center

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.

nav

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show next/prev buttons.

autoplay

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Autoplay.

autoplaySpeed

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Autoplay speed.

rewind

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Go backwards when the boundary has reached.

mouseDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Mouse drag enabled.

touchDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Touch drag enabled.

pullDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Stage pull to edge.

freeDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Item pull to edge.

stagePadding

Type: Number

Default: 0

Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).

autoWidth

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.

autoHeight

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set non grid content. Try using height style on divs.

dots

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show dots navigation.

autoplayTimeout

Type: Number

Default: 5000

Autoplay interval timeout.

autoplayHoverPause

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Pause on mouse hover.

responsive

Type: Object

Default: {}

Example : :responsive="{0:{items:1,nav:false},600:{items:3,nav:true}}"

Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.

Available events

The trigger timing can see Owl Carousel document

initialize

initialized

resize

resized

refresh

refreshed

update

updated

drag

dragged

translate

translated

to

changed

