Owl Carousel is touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create a beautiful responsive carousel slider.
Extended from vue-owl-carousel
npm i -s vue-owl-carousel or
yarn add vue-owl-carousel
<script>
import carousel from 'vue-owl-carousel'
export default {
components: { carousel },
}
</script>
Basic Usage
<carousel>
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?1">
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?2">
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?3">
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?4">
</carousel>
Custom prev and next buttons using slot, the buttons will be hidden while start and end in non-loop mode
<carousel>
<template slot="prev"><span class="prev">prev</span></template>
//
<template slot="next"><span class="next">next</span></template>
</carousel>
Set options,
<carousel :autoplay="true" :nav="false">
//
</carousel>
Set events,
<carousel @changed="changed" @updated="updated">
//
</carousel>
Currently following options are available.
type :
number
default :
3
The number of items you want to see on the screen.
type :
number
default :
0
Margin-right (px) on item.
type :
boolean
default :
false
Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Show next/prev buttons.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Autoplay.
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
Autoplay speed.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Go backwards when the boundary has reached.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Mouse drag enabled.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Touch drag enabled.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Stage pull to edge.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Item pull to edge.
Type:
Number
Default:
0
Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set non grid content. Try using height style on divs.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Show dots navigation.
Type:
Number
Default:
5000
Autoplay interval timeout.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Pause on mouse hover.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Example :
:responsive="{0:{items:1,nav:false},600:{items:3,nav:true}}"
Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.
The trigger timing can see Owl Carousel document