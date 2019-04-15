openbase logo
vue-overdrive

by Matt Rothenberg
1.2.0 (see all)

Super easy magic-move transitions for Vue apps

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

Heads up!

The fate of this repo is uncertain. I recommend using my new library, vue-flip-toolkit for all of your magic-move transition needs.

vue-overdrive

Super easy magic-move transitions for Vue apps, powered by Ramjet

npm version

Project Install

# npm
npm install vue-overdrive

# yarn
yarn add vue-overdrive

Warning!

Currently, vue-overdrive isn't able to morph between shapes with percentage-based border-radius values. You'll need to use a pixel-based value, or you'll get a nasty TypeError. The issue is being tracked here: https://github.com/Rich-Harris/ramjet/issues/57

Examples

Material

1) Morph Shapes (source)

https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/shapes

Shape morph

2) Material-esque transformation (source)

https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/libraries

Material transformation

3) iOS-inspired icon effect (source)

https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/icons

iOS icon effect

What is it?

A Vue.js port of the amazing React Overdrive, using Ramjet under the hood.

How does it work?

Just like with React Overdrive, wrap any two elements in a component. Add the same id to create a transition between the elements.

Import and install

import Overdrive from 'vue-overdrive'
Vue.use(Overdrive)

or

import { VOverdrive } from 'vue-overdrive'

// Register the component locally
components: {
  'overdrive': VOverdrive
}

Set up (at least) two different routes with Vue Router

Inside your routes file –

{
  path: '/circle',
  name: 'Circle',
  component: Circle
},
{
  path: '/rectangle',
  name: 'Rectangle',
  component: Rectangle 
}

Scaffold your components

In Circle.vue:

<template>
  <overdrive id="element" :easing="easing" :duration="350">
    <div class="circle"></div>
  </overdrive>
</template>

<script>
import * as easing from 'eases/quart-in-out' // Bring 'yr own easing functions!
export default {
  name: 'el-circle',
  data () {
    return {
      easing
    }
  }
}
</script>

<style scoped>
  .circle {
    width: 100px;
    height: 100px;
    border-radius: 50%;
    background: blue;
    float: left;
  }
</style>

And in Rectangle.vue

<template>
  <overdrive id="element">
    <div class="rectangle"></div>
  </overdrive>
</template>

Usage with v-if

If you're not using Vue Router (and instead using Vue's built-in v-if directive), be sure to specify a unique key prop on each instance of <overdrive>

<overdrive key="a" id="window" :duration="450" v-if="!windowOpen">
  <!-- some element -->
</overdrive>
<overdrive key="b" id="window" :duration="450" v-if="windowOpen">
  <!-- some element -->
</overdrive>

Customize it (API)

PropDescriptionDefault Value
idRequired. A unique string or number to identify the component.
tagWrapping element typediv
durationAnimation duration (in milliseconds)250
easingEasing Function (must pass a function)ramjet.linear
EventDescription
@animation-endFires once the ramjet animation has completed

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vpt
vue-page-transitionA lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animateA port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
3K
vw
v-waveThe material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
884
