The fate of this repo is uncertain. I recommend using my new library,
vue-flip-toolkit for all of your magic-move transition needs.
# npm
npm install vue-overdrive
# yarn
yarn add vue-overdrive
Currently,
vue-overdrive isn't able to morph between shapes with percentage-based
border-radius values. You'll need to use a pixel-based value, or you'll get a nasty
TypeError. The issue is being tracked here: https://github.com/Rich-Harris/ramjet/issues/57
https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/shapes
https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/libraries
https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/icons
A Vue.js port of the amazing React Overdrive, using Ramjet under the hood.
Just like with React Overdrive, wrap any two elements in a component. Add the same id to create a transition between the elements.
import Overdrive from 'vue-overdrive'
Vue.use(Overdrive)
or
import { VOverdrive } from 'vue-overdrive'
// Register the component locally
components: {
'overdrive': VOverdrive
}
Inside your routes file –
{
path: '/circle',
name: 'Circle',
component: Circle
},
{
path: '/rectangle',
name: 'Rectangle',
component: Rectangle
}
In
Circle.vue:
<template>
<overdrive id="element" :easing="easing" :duration="350">
<div class="circle"></div>
</overdrive>
</template>
<script>
import * as easing from 'eases/quart-in-out' // Bring 'yr own easing functions!
export default {
name: 'el-circle',
data () {
return {
easing
}
}
}
</script>
<style scoped>
.circle {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: blue;
float: left;
}
</style>
And in
Rectangle.vue –
<template>
<overdrive id="element">
<div class="rectangle"></div>
</overdrive>
</template>
v-if
If you're not using Vue Router (and instead using Vue's built-in
v-if directive), be sure to specify a unique
key prop on each instance of
<overdrive>
<overdrive key="a" id="window" :duration="450" v-if="!windowOpen">
<!-- some element -->
</overdrive>
<overdrive key="b" id="window" :duration="450" v-if="windowOpen">
<!-- some element -->
</overdrive>
|Prop
|Description
|Default Value
|id
|Required. A unique string or number to identify the component.
|tag
|Wrapping element type
div
|duration
|Animation duration (in milliseconds)
250
|easing
|Easing Function (must pass a function)
ramjet.linear
|Event
|Description
@animation-end
|Fires once the ramjet animation has completed