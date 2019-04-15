Heads up!

The fate of this repo is uncertain. I recommend using my new library, vue-flip-toolkit for all of your magic-move transition needs.

Super easy magic-move transitions for Vue apps, powered by Ramjet

Project Install

npm install vue-overdrive

yarn add vue-overdrive

Currently, vue-overdrive isn't able to morph between shapes with percentage-based border-radius values. You'll need to use a pixel-based value, or you'll get a nasty TypeError . The issue is being tracked here: https://github.com/Rich-Harris/ramjet/issues/57

Examples

1) Morph Shapes (source)

https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/shapes

https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/libraries

3) iOS-inspired icon effect (source)

https://vue-overdrive.netlify.com/#/icons

What is it?

A Vue.js port of the amazing React Overdrive, using Ramjet under the hood.

How does it work?

Just like with React Overdrive, wrap any two elements in a component. Add the same id to create a transition between the elements.

Import and install

import Overdrive from 'vue-overdrive' Vue.use(Overdrive)

or

import { VOverdrive } from 'vue-overdrive' components : { 'overdrive' : VOverdrive }

Set up (at least) two different routes with Vue Router

Inside your routes file –

{ path : '/circle' , name : 'Circle' , component : Circle }, { path : '/rectangle' , name : 'Rectangle' , component : Rectangle }

Scaffold your components

In Circle.vue :

<template> <overdrive id="element" :easing="easing" :duration="350"> <div class="circle"></div> </overdrive> </template> <script> import * as easing from 'eases/quart-in-out' // Bring 'yr own easing functions! export default { name: 'el-circle', data () { return { easing } } } </script> <style scoped> .circle { width: 100px; height: 100px; border-radius: 50%; background: blue; float: left; } </style>

And in Rectangle.vue –

<template> <overdrive id="element"> <div class="rectangle"></div> </overdrive> </template>

Usage with v-if

If you're not using Vue Router (and instead using Vue's built-in v-if directive), be sure to specify a unique key prop on each instance of <overdrive>

<overdrive key="a" id="window" :duration="450" v-if="!windowOpen"> <!-- some element --> </overdrive> <overdrive key="b" id="window" :duration="450" v-if="windowOpen"> <!-- some element --> </overdrive>

Customize it (API)

Prop Description Default Value id Required. A unique string or number to identify the component. tag Wrapping element type div duration Animation duration (in milliseconds) 250 easing Easing Function (must pass a function) ramjet.linear