openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vo

vue-orgchart

by 深樹
1.1.7 (see all)

🌿 Vue.js wrapper for OrgChart.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

297

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-orgchart logo

A Vue wrapper for OrgChart.js.

Travis Status npm

Intro

  • First of all, thanks a lot for dabeng's great work -- OrgChart.js
  • If you prefer the Vue.js Wrapper for Orgchart.js,you could try my project

Feature

  • Support import and export JSON
  • Supports exporting chart as a picture
  • draggable Orgchart
  • Editable Orgchart

...

Install

npm install vue-orgchart -S

Quick Start

In main.js

import 'vue-orgchart/dist/style.min.css'

In *.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <vo-basic :data="chartData"></vo-basic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { VoBasic } from 'vue-orgchart'
export default {
  components: { VoBasic }
  created () {
    this.chartData = {
      name: 'JavaScript',
        children: [
          { name: 'Angular' },
          {
            name: 'React',
            children: [{ name: 'Preact' }]
          },
          {
            name: 'Vue',
            children: [{ name: 'Moon' }]
          }
        ]
    }
}
</script>

Development

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8999
npm run dev

# unit test
npm run test

# build by rollup
npm run rollup

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial