A Vue wrapper for OrgChart.js.
npm install vue-orgchart -S
In
main.js
import 'vue-orgchart/dist/style.min.css'
In
*.vue
<template>
<div>
<vo-basic :data="chartData"></vo-basic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VoBasic } from 'vue-orgchart'
export default {
components: { VoBasic }
created () {
this.chartData = {
name: 'JavaScript',
children: [
{ name: 'Angular' },
{
name: 'React',
children: [{ name: 'Preact' }]
},
{
name: 'Vue',
children: [{ name: 'Moon' }]
}
]
}
}
</script>
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8999
npm run dev
# unit test
npm run test
# build by rollup
npm run rollup
MIT