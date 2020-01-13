< template >

< div >

< organization-chart :datasource = "ds" >

</ organization-chart >

</ div >

</ template >

< script >

import Vue from 'vue' import OrganizationChart from 'vue-organization-chart' import 'vue-organization-chart/dist/orgchart.css' export default { components : { OrganizationChart }, data () { return { ds : { 'id' : '1' , 'name' : 'Lao Lao' , 'title' : 'general manager' , 'children' : [ { 'id' : '2' , 'name' : 'Bo Miao' , 'title' : 'department manager' }, { 'id' : '3' , 'name' : 'Su Miao' , 'title' : 'department manager' , 'children' : [ { 'id' : '4' , 'name' : 'Tie Hua' , 'title' : 'senior engineer' }, { 'id' : '5' , 'name' : 'Hei Hei' , 'title' : 'senior engineer' , 'children' : [ { 'id' : '6' , 'name' : 'Pang Pang' , 'title' : 'engineer' }, { 'id' : '7' , 'name' : 'Xiang Xiang' , 'title' : 'UE engineer' } ] } ] }, { 'id' : '8' , 'name' : 'Hong Miao' , 'title' : 'department manager' }, { 'id' : '9' , 'name' : 'Chun Miao' , 'title' : 'department manager' } ] } } } }