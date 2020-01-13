openbase logo
voc

vue-organization-chart

by Xuebin Dong
1.1.6 (see all)

It's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

OrgChart

jQuery Version

ES6 Version

Web Components Version

Angular Version -- the most space-saving solution

React Version

Foreword

  • First of all, thanks a lot for wesnolte's great work😊 -- jOrgChart. The thought that using nested tables to build out the tree-like orgonization chart is amazing. This idea is more simple and direct than its counterparts based on svg
  • Unfortunately, it's long time not to see the update of jOrgChart. on the other hand, I got some interesting ideas to add, so I choose to create a new repo.

Features

  • For now, just static organization chart

Installation

npm install vue-organization-chart -S

Demos

Usage

<template>
  <div>
    <organization-chart :datasource="ds"></organization-chart>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Vue from 'vue'
  import OrganizationChart from 'vue-organization-chart'
  import 'vue-organization-chart/dist/orgchart.css'

  export default {
    components: {
      OrganizationChart
    },
    data () {
      return {
        ds: {
          'id': '1',
          'name': 'Lao Lao',
          'title': 'general manager',
          'children': [
            { 'id': '2', 'name': 'Bo Miao', 'title': 'department manager' },
            { 'id': '3', 'name': 'Su Miao', 'title': 'department manager',
              'children': [
                { 'id': '4', 'name': 'Tie Hua', 'title': 'senior engineer' },
                { 'id': '5', 'name': 'Hei Hei', 'title': 'senior engineer',
                  'children': [
                    { 'id': '6', 'name': 'Pang Pang', 'title': 'engineer' },
                    { 'id': '7', 'name': 'Xiang Xiang', 'title': 'UE engineer' }
                  ]
                 }
               ]
             },
            { 'id': '8', 'name': 'Hong Miao', 'title': 'department manager' },
            { 'id': '9', 'name': 'Chun Miao', 'title': 'department manager' }
          ]
        }
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Attributes

NameTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
datasourcejsonyesdatasource usded to build out structure of orgchart. It could be a json object.
panbooleannofalseUsers could pan the orgchart by mouse drag&drop if they enable this attribute.
zoombooleannofalseUsers could zoomin/zoomout the orgchart by mouse wheel if they enable this attribute.
zoomin-limitnumberno7Users are allowed to set a zoom-in limit.
zoomout-limitnumberno0.5Users are allowed to set a zoom-out limit.

Events

NameParametersDescription
node-clicknode datatriggers when user clicks the node.

Scoped Slots

<template slot-scope="{ nodeData }">
  <!-- feel free to customize the internal structure of node -->
</template>

