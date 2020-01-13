Foreword
- First of all, thanks a lot for wesnolte's great work😊 -- jOrgChart. The thought that using nested tables to build out the tree-like orgonization chart is amazing. This idea is more simple and direct than its counterparts based on svg
- Unfortunately, it's long time not to see the update of jOrgChart. on the other hand, I got some interesting ideas to add, so I choose to create a new repo.
Features
- For now, just static organization chart
Installation
npm install vue-organization-chart -S
Usage
<template>
<div>
<organization-chart :datasource="ds"></organization-chart>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import OrganizationChart from 'vue-organization-chart'
import 'vue-organization-chart/dist/orgchart.css'
export default {
components: {
OrganizationChart
},
data () {
return {
ds: {
'id': '1',
'name': 'Lao Lao',
'title': 'general manager',
'children': [
{ 'id': '2', 'name': 'Bo Miao', 'title': 'department manager' },
{ 'id': '3', 'name': 'Su Miao', 'title': 'department manager',
'children': [
{ 'id': '4', 'name': 'Tie Hua', 'title': 'senior engineer' },
{ 'id': '5', 'name': 'Hei Hei', 'title': 'senior engineer',
'children': [
{ 'id': '6', 'name': 'Pang Pang', 'title': 'engineer' },
{ 'id': '7', 'name': 'Xiang Xiang', 'title': 'UE engineer' }
]
}
]
},
{ 'id': '8', 'name': 'Hong Miao', 'title': 'department manager' },
{ 'id': '9', 'name': 'Chun Miao', 'title': 'department manager' }
]
}
}
}
}
</script>
Attributes
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|datasource
|json
|yes
|datasource usded to build out structure of orgchart. It could be a json object.
|pan
|boolean
|no
|false
|Users could pan the orgchart by mouse drag&drop if they enable this attribute.
|zoom
|boolean
|no
|false
|Users could zoomin/zoomout the orgchart by mouse wheel if they enable this attribute.
|zoomin-limit
|number
|no
|7
|Users are allowed to set a zoom-in limit.
|zoomout-limit
|number
|no
|0.5
|Users are allowed to set a zoom-out limit.
Events
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|node-click
|node data
|triggers when user clicks the node.
Scoped Slots
<template slot-scope="{ nodeData }">
</template>