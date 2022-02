This is a wrapper around oidc-client-js to better work in a Vue application with Vue Router integration.

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-oidc-client

Yarn

yarn add vue-oidc-client

Usage

See the wiki for quick docs.

Getting the Source

git clone https://github.com/soukoku/vue-oidc-client.git cd vue-oidc-client

Running the sample

Go into either the vue2 or vue3 folder. Run it with the typical install and run steps like below: