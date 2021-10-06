This library allows you to enhance offline capabilities of your Vue.js application. It's especially useful when you're building offline-first Progressive Web Apps or just want to inform your users that they lost internet connection.
TL;DR Adds
isOnline
isOffline data properties,
online,
offline events via global mixin and enables offline storage via
Vue.$offlineStorage based on Local Storage
Initially made for Vue Storefront
To install this package as a plugin just type:
npm install vue-offline --save
and add it into your application with
import VueOffline from 'vue-offline'
Vue.use(VueOffline)
This plugin contains two features:
Global mixin that'll add following properties to every component in your application:
isOnline &
isOffline data properties
<template>
<p v-if="isOnline">This part will be visible only if user is online</p>
<p v-if="isOffline">This part will be visible only if user is offline</p>
</template>
export default {
name: 'MyComponent',
computed: {
networkStatus () {
return this.isOnline ? 'My network is fine' : 'I am offline'
}
}
}
online and
offline events in every component
export default {
name: 'MyComponent',
mounted () {
this.$on('offline', () => {
alert('You are offline! The website will not work')
})
}
}
By default
VueOfflineMixin is injected into every component which may be a cause of potential performance problems. You can disable this behavior by setting plugin option
mixin to
false.
Vue.use(VueOffline, {
mixin: false
})
You can still make use of
VueOfflineMixin by injecting it directly into your components:
import { VueOfflineMixin } from 'vue-offline'
export default {
name: 'MyComponent',
mixins: [VueOfflineMixin],
computed: {
networkStatus () {
return this.isOnline ? 'My network is fine' : 'I am offline'
}
},
mounted () {
this.$on('offline', () => {
alert('You are offline! The website will not work')
})
}
}
Offline storage that uses local storage to persist data for offline usage and caching. It's a perfect choice for offline-first PWA. You can use it as a fallback for failed network requests or a local cache.
The storage object has following properties:
set(key, value) - puts (or updates if already exists)
value into storage under key
key.
get(key) - returns value stored under key
key
keys - return array of keys existing in your offline storage
To use this storage inside your app you can either
this.$offlineStorage from Vue instance property in your components:
export default {
methods: {
getUserData () {
if (this.isOnline) {
// make network request that returns 'userData' object
this.appData = userData
this.$offlineStorage.set('user', userData)
} else {
this.appData = this.$offlineStorage.get('user')
}
}
}
}
VueOfflineStorage instance if you want to use it somewhere else (e.g. Vuex store)
import { VueOfflineStorage } from 'vue-offline'
const cachedData = VueOfflineStorage.get('cached-data')
By default
VueofflineStorage reference is included into every Vue component. You can disable this behavior by setting plugin option
storage to
false.
Vue.use(VueOffline, {
storage: false
})
You can still make use of
VueOfflineStorage by importing it directly into your components:
import { VueOfflineStorage } from 'vue-offline'
export default {
name: 'MyComponent',
methods: {
getUserData () {
if (this.isOnline) {
// make network request that returns 'userData' object
this.appData = userData
VueOfflineStorage.set('user', userData)
} else {
this.appData = VueOfflineStorage.get('user')
}
}
}
}