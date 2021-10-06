Vue Offline

This library allows you to enhance offline capabilities of your Vue.js application. It's especially useful when you're building offline-first Progressive Web Apps or just want to inform your users that they lost internet connection.

TL;DR Adds isOnline isOffline data properties, online , offline events via global mixin and enables offline storage via Vue.$offlineStorage based on Local Storage

Initially made for Vue Storefront

Installation

To install this package as a plugin just type:

npm install vue-offline --save

and add it into your application with

import VueOffline from 'vue-offline' Vue.use(VueOffline)

Capabilities

This plugin contains two features:

VueOfflineMixin

Global mixin that'll add following properties to every component in your application:

isOnline & isOffline data properties

< template > < p v-if = "isOnline" > This part will be visible only if user is online </ p > < p v-if = "isOffline" > This part will be visible only if user is offline </ p > </ template >

export default { name : 'MyComponent' , computed : { networkStatus () { return this .isOnline ? 'My network is fine' : 'I am offline' } } }

online and offline events in every component

export default { name : 'MyComponent' , mounted () { this .$on( 'offline' , () => { alert( 'You are offline! The website will not work' ) }) } }

Additional configuration

By default VueOfflineMixin is injected into every component which may be a cause of potential performance problems. You can disable this behavior by setting plugin option mixin to false .

Vue.use(VueOffline, { mixin : false })

You can still make use of VueOfflineMixin by injecting it directly into your components:

import { VueOfflineMixin } from 'vue-offline' export default { name : 'MyComponent' , mixins : [VueOfflineMixin], computed : { networkStatus () { return this .isOnline ? 'My network is fine' : 'I am offline' } }, mounted () { this .$on( 'offline' , () => { alert( 'You are offline! The website will not work' ) }) } }

VueOfflineStorage

Offline storage that uses local storage to persist data for offline usage and caching. It's a perfect choice for offline-first PWA. You can use it as a fallback for failed network requests or a local cache.

The storage object has following properties:

set(key, value) - puts (or updates if already exists) value into storage under key key .

- puts (or updates if already exists) into storage under key . get(key) - returns value stored under key key

- returns value stored under key keys - return array of keys existing in your offline storage

To use this storage inside your app you can either

use this.$offlineStorage from Vue instance property in your components:

export default { methods : { getUserData () { if ( this .isOnline) { this .appData = userData this .$offlineStorage.set( 'user' , userData) } else { this .appData = this .$offlineStorage.get( 'user' ) } } } }

import the VueOfflineStorage instance if you want to use it somewhere else (e.g. Vuex store)

import { VueOfflineStorage } from 'vue-offline' const cachedData = VueOfflineStorage.get( 'cached-data' )

Additional configuration

By default VueofflineStorage reference is included into every Vue component. You can disable this behavior by setting plugin option storage to false .

Vue.use(VueOffline, { storage : false })

You can still make use of VueOfflineStorage by importing it directly into your components: