vue-nvd3
The NVD3 chart library for Vue.
This library is just in beta version. It's only using in my project i will add the tests and examples in the future versions.
Install
$ npm install vue-nvd3
Live Demo
Components in this library
|Tag
|Component
<vn-bar>
BarChart
<vn-bubble>
BubbleChart
<vn-hgrouped-bar>
HBarChart
<vn-line-bar>
LineBarChart
<vn-line>
LineChart
<vn-pie>
PieChart
<vn-stacked-area>
StackedAreaChart
Dependencies
- vue: "^2.1.0"
- nvd3: "^1.8.5",
- d3: "^3.5.17"
How to use
import Vue from 'Vue'
import VueNVD3 from 'vue-nvd3'
Vue.use(VueNVD3)
References
<vn-bar> -
BarChart
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
model
Array
[]
|The data to show on the chart
height
String
'300px'
|The chart height
textField
String
'label'
|Specify which field should be show as axis label text of the data model
valueField
String
'value'
|Specify which field should be use as axis values of the data model
staggerLabels
Boolean
true
|-
tooltips
Boolean
false
|Whether show the tooltips when mouse on the bars
showValues
Boolean
true
|Identity whether show the values on the chart
colors
Array
['#82DFD6', '#ddd']
|The bar colors
<vn-bubble> -
BubbleChart
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
model
Array
[]
|The data to show on the chart
height
String
300px
|The chart height
xFormat
Function,
String
undefined
yFormat
Function
String
undefined
showDistX
Boolean
true
showDistY
Boolean
true
colors
Array
['#82DFD6', '#ddd']
<vn-hgrouped-bar> -
HBarChart
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
model
Array
[]
|The data to show on the chart
height
String
300px
|The chart height
textField
String
'label'
|Specify which field should be show as axis label text of the data model
valueField
String
'value'
|Specify which field should be use as axis values of the data model
height
Number
null
yFormat
Function,
String
undefined
showControls
Boolean
true
colors
Array
['#82DFD6', '#ddd']
<vn-line-bar> -
LineBarChart
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
model
Array
[]
|The data to show on the chart
height
String
300px
|The chart height
xFormat
Function,
String
undefined
y1Format
Function,
String
undefined
y2Format
Function,
String
undefined
colors
Array
['#82DFD6', '#ddd']
<vn-line> -
LineChart
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
model
Array
[]
|The data to show on the chart
height
String
300px
|The chart height
xFormat
Function,
String
undefined
yFormat
Function,
String
undefined
colors
Array
['#82DFD6', '#ddd']
<vn-pie> -
PieChart
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
model
Array
[]
|The data to show on the chart
height
String
300px
|The chart height
showLabels
Boolean
true
margin
Object
{top: 30, right: 20, bottom: 20, left: 20},
width
Number
null
height
Number
null
showTooltipPercent
Boolean
false
showLegend
Boolean
true
legendPosition
String
'top'
labelThreshold
Number
0.05
labelType
String
'percent'
donut
Boolean
false
donutRatio
Number
0.35
textField
String
'label'
|Specify which field should be show as axis label text of the data model
valueField
String
'value'
|Specify which field should be use as axis values of the data model
colors
Array
['#82DFD6', '#ddd']
<vn-stacked-area> -
StackedAreaChart
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
model
Array
[]
|The data to show on the chart
height
String
300px
|The chart height
xFormat
Function,
String
undefined
yFormat
Function,
String
undefined
rightAlignYAxis
Boolean
true
showControls
Boolean
true
clipEdge
Boolean
true
colors
Array
['#82DFD6', '#ddd']