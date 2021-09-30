Vue Numeric Input

Number input component based on Vue that is a replacement of native input number with optional control.

Live Demo & Doc

Installation

Install via NPM

$ npm install vue-numeric-input --save

Install via CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-numeric-input" > </ script >

Global

Register VueNumericInput globally:

import Vue from 'Vue' ; import VueNumericInput from 'vue-numeric-input' ; Vue.use(VueNumericInput)

Local

Include the VueNumericInput directly into your component using import:

import VueNumericInput from 'vue-numeric-input' export default { components : { VueNumericInput } }

Usage

Basic usage

< template > < div > < vue-numeric-input v-model = "value" :min = "1" :max = "10" :step = "2" > </ vue-numeric-input > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { value : 1 , }; }, }; </ script >

Name Description Type Default Options name Component name String - - value Binding value Number - - placeholder Input placeholder String - - min Minimum allowed value Number -Infinity - max Maximum allowed value Number Infinity - step Incremental Step Number 1 - align Alignment of Numeric Value String left left, center, right width Component Width String 150px width in px, em, rem etc e.g. ‘20px’ size Component Size String normal size value can be 'small', 'normal', 'large' precision Number of decimals Number 0 Integer value controls Enable/Disable Controls Boolean true true/false controlsType Controls Type String plusminus plusminus/updown autofocus Autofocus on Page Load Boolean false true/false readonly Is Readonly Boolean false true/false disabled Is Disabled Boolean false true/false isinput enable/disable keyboard input of number Boolean false true/false mousewheel Enable increment/decrement with mousewheel event Boolean false true/false className Css Class for Input Component String - css class name

Event Name Description Parameters input triggers when input (newValue) change triggers when the value changes (newValue) blur triggers when Input blurs (event: Event) focus triggers when Input focus (event: Event)

Method Description Parameters focus focus the Input component - blur blur the Input component -

Inspired by react-numeric-input

License

MIT