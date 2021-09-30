Number input component based on Vue that is a replacement of native input number with optional control.
Install via NPM
$ npm install vue-numeric-input --save
Install via CDN
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-numeric-input"></script>
Register VueNumericInput globally:
import Vue from 'Vue';
import VueNumericInput from 'vue-numeric-input';
Vue.use(VueNumericInput)
Include the VueNumericInput directly into your component using import:
import VueNumericInput from 'vue-numeric-input'
export default {
components: {
VueNumericInput
}
}
<template>
<div>
<vue-numeric-input v-model="value" :min="1" :max="10" :step="2"></vue-numeric-input>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
value: 1,
};
},
};
</script>
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Options
|name
|Component name
|String
|-
|-
|value
|Binding value
|Number
|-
|-
|placeholder
|Input placeholder
|String
|-
|-
|min
|Minimum allowed value
|Number
|-Infinity
|-
|max
|Maximum allowed value
|Number
|Infinity
|-
|step
|Incremental Step
|Number
|1
|-
|align
|Alignment of Numeric Value
|String
|left
|left, center, right
|width
|Component Width
|String
|150px
|width in px, em, rem etc e.g. ‘20px’
|size
|Component Size
|String
|normal
|size value can be 'small', 'normal', 'large'
|precision
|Number of decimals
|Number
|0
|Integer value
|controls
|Enable/Disable Controls
|Boolean
|true
|true/false
|controlsType
|Controls Type
|String
|plusminus
|plusminus/updown
|autofocus
|Autofocus on Page Load
|Boolean
|false
|true/false
|readonly
|Is Readonly
|Boolean
|false
|true/false
|disabled
|Is Disabled
|Boolean
|false
|true/false
|isinput
|enable/disable keyboard input of number
|Boolean
|false
|true/false
|mousewheel
|Enable increment/decrement with mousewheel event
|Boolean
|false
|true/false
|className
|Css Class for Input Component
|String
|-
|css class name
|Event Name
|Description
|Parameters
|input
|triggers when input
|(newValue)
|change
|triggers when the value changes
|(newValue)
|blur
|triggers when Input blurs
|(event: Event)
|focus
|triggers when Input focus
|(event: Event)
|Method
|Description
|Parameters
|focus
|focus the Input component
|-
|blur
|blur the Input component
|-
Inspired by react-numeric-input
MIT