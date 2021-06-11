Input field component to display a formatted currency value based on Vue.

Live Demo

Works with Vue 2.*

Installation

Install via CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/accounting-js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-numeric" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueNumeric.default) </ script >

Install via NPM

$ npm install vue-numeric --save

Register as Component

import Vue from 'vue' import VueNumeric from 'vue-numeric' export default { name : 'App' , components : { VueNumeric } }

Register as Plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import VueNumeric from 'vue-numeric' Vue.use(VueNumeric)

Usage

Quick example

<template> <vue-numeric currency="$" separator="," v-model="price"></vue-numeric> </template> <script> import VueNumeric from 'vue-numeric' export default { name: 'App', components: { VueNumeric }, data: () => ({ price: '' }), } </script>

Currency symbol

Set the currency prop to add a currency symbol within the input.

<vue-numeric currency="$"></vue-numeric>

Minimum & maximum constraint

Limit the minimum and maximum value by using min and max props.

min defaults to 0 .

defaults to . min and max accept String or Number values.

<vue-numeric v-bind:min="2000" v-bind:max="10000"></vue-numeric>

Disable/enable negative values

minus defaults to false (no negative numbers).

<vue-numeric v-bind:minus="false"></vue-numeric>

Enable decimal precision

By default the decimal value is disabled. To use decimals in the value, add the precision prop.

precision accept a String or Number numeric value.

<vue-numeric v-bind:precision="2"></vue-numeric>

Thousands separator

Default thousand separator's symbol is , .

. Use the separator prop to change the thousands separator.

prop to change the thousands separator. separator only accepts space , , or . .

only accepts , or . When using the . or space as thousand separator, the decimal separator will be , .

<vue-numeric separator="."></vue-numeric>

Input placeholder when empty

<vue-numeric placeholder="only number allowed"></vue-numeric>

Value when empty

By default, when you clean the input the value is set to 0 . You can change this value to fit your needs.

<vue-numeric :empty-value="1"></vue-numeric>

Output Type

By default the value emitted for the input event is of type Number . However you may choose to get a String instead by setting the property output-type to String .

<vue-numeric output-type="String"></vue-numeric>

Props

Props Description Required Type Default currency Currency prefix false String - currency-symbol-position Position of the symbol (accepted values: prefix or suffix ) false String prefix max Maximum value allowed false Number 9007199254740991 min Minimum value allowed false Number -9007199254740991 minus Enable/disable negative values false Boolean false placeholder Input placeholder false String - empty-value Value when input is empty false Number 0 output-type Output Type for input event false String String precision Number of decimals false Number - separator Thousand separator symbol (accepts space , . or , ) false String , decimal-separator Custom decimal separator false String - thousand-separator Custom thousand separator false String - read-only Hide input field and show the value as text false Boolean false read-only-class Class for read-only element false String ''

License

Vue-Numeric is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

Support

Hello, I'm Kevin the maintainer of this project in my free time (which is getting lessen these days), if this project does help you in any way please consider to support me. Thanks 😃