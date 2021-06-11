Input field component to display a formatted currency value based on Vue.
Works with Vue 2.*
<script src="https://unpkg.com/accounting-js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-numeric"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueNumeric.default)
</script>
$ npm install vue-numeric --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueNumeric from 'vue-numeric'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
VueNumeric
}
}
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueNumeric from 'vue-numeric'
Vue.use(VueNumeric)
<template>
<vue-numeric currency="$" separator="," v-model="price"></vue-numeric>
</template>
<script>
import VueNumeric from 'vue-numeric'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
VueNumeric
},
data: () => ({
price: ''
}),
}
</script>
Set the
currency prop to add a currency symbol within the input.
<vue-numeric currency="$"></vue-numeric>
Limit the minimum and maximum value by using
min and
max props.
min defaults to
0.
min and
max accept
String or
Number values.
<vue-numeric v-bind:min="2000" v-bind:max="10000"></vue-numeric>
minus defaults to
false (no negative numbers).
<vue-numeric v-bind:minus="false"></vue-numeric>
By default the decimal value is disabled. To use decimals in the value, add the
precision prop.
precision accept a
String or
Number numeric value.
<vue-numeric v-bind:precision="2"></vue-numeric>
,.
separator prop to change the thousands separator.
separator only accepts
space,
, or
..
. or
space as thousand separator, the decimal separator will be
,.
<vue-numeric separator="."></vue-numeric>
<vue-numeric placeholder="only number allowed"></vue-numeric>
By default, when you clean the input the value is set to
0. You can change this value to fit your needs.
<vue-numeric :empty-value="1"></vue-numeric>
By default the value emitted for the input event is of type
Number. However you may choose to get a
String instead
by setting the property
output-type to
String.
<vue-numeric output-type="String"></vue-numeric>
|Props
|Description
|Required
|Type
|Default
|currency
|Currency prefix
|false
|String
|-
|currency-symbol-position
|Position of the symbol (accepted values:
prefix or
suffix)
|false
|String
prefix
|max
|Maximum value allowed
|false
|Number
|9007199254740991
|min
|Minimum value allowed
|false
|Number
|-9007199254740991
|minus
|Enable/disable negative values
|false
|Boolean
false
|placeholder
|Input placeholder
|false
|String
|-
|empty-value
|Value when input is empty
|false
|Number
|0
|output-type
|Output Type for input event
|false
|String
String
|precision
|Number of decimals
|false
|Number
|-
|separator
|Thousand separator symbol (accepts
space,
. or
,)
|false
|String
,
|decimal-separator
|Custom decimal separator
|false
|String
|-
|thousand-separator
|Custom thousand separator
|false
|String
|-
|read-only
|Hide input field and show the value as text
|false
|Boolean
|false
|read-only-class
|Class for read-only element
|false
|String
|''
Vue-Numeric is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license
Hello, I'm Kevin the maintainer of this project in my free time (which is getting lessen these days), if this project does help you in any way please consider to support me. Thanks 😃