Vue.js filter for Numeral.js
Allows for Numeral.js to be used inline in the template section of a component. This can be a convenient way of rendering numerically formatted data in situations where you do not wish to create a computed property.
https://jsfiddle.net/lloydjatkinson/uaq69zjc/
This is the recommended approach.
npm install vue-numeral-filter
import vueNumeralFilterInstaller from 'vue-numeral-filter';
Vue.use(vueNumeralFilterInstaller, { locale: 'en-gb' });
The UMD bundle will automatically install the filters.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-numeral-filter/dist/vue-numeral-filter.min.js"></script>
The
numeral filter accepts any of the formats specified in the Numeral.js documentation. For example:
{{ 561739482 | numeral('0,0') }} // => 561,739,482
A number of commonly used predefined filters are also provided for ease-of-use and readability.
|Type
|Numeral
|Alias
|Result
|Bytes
{{ 10485760 | numeral('0b') }}
{{ 10485760 | bytes }}
|10 MB
|Percentage
{{ 0.5567 | numeral('0.[00]%') }}
{{ 0.5567 | percentage }}
|55.67%
|Thousands Separator
{{ 561739482 | numeral('0,0') }}
{{ 561739482 | separator }}
|561,739,482
|Ordinal
{{ 20 | numeral('Oo') }}
{{ 20 | ordinal }}
|20th
|Abbreviate
{{ 1000000 | numeral('0.0a') }}
{{ 1000000 | abbreviate }}
|1.0m
|Exponential
{{ 123987.202 | numeral('0.[00]e+0') }}
{{ 123987.202 | exponential }}
|1.24e+5
|Currency
{{ 200.42 | numeral('$0,0.00') }}
{{ 200.42 | currency }}
|£200.42
See the list of locales here: https://github.com/adamwdraper/Numeral-js/tree/master/src/locales