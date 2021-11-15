openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vnf

vue-numeral-filter

by Lloyd Atkinson
2.2.0 (see all)

Vue.js filter for Numeral.js 🔢 🔣

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-numeral-filter

npm version MadeWithVueJs.com shield tested with jest License: MIT

Vue.js filter for Numeral.js

Allows for Numeral.js to be used inline in the template section of a component. This can be a convenient way of rendering numerically formatted data in situations where you do not wish to create a computed property.

Demonstration

https://jsfiddle.net/lloydjatkinson/uaq69zjc/

Installation

NPM

This is the recommended approach.

npm install vue-numeral-filter

import vueNumeralFilterInstaller from 'vue-numeral-filter';

Vue.use(vueNumeralFilterInstaller, { locale: 'en-gb' });

CDN - Browser UMD Module

The UMD bundle will automatically install the filters.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-numeral-filter/dist/vue-numeral-filter.min.js"></script>

Usage

The numeral filter accepts any of the formats specified in the Numeral.js documentation. For example:

{{ 561739482 | numeral('0,0') }} // => 561,739,482

Predefined Filters

A number of commonly used predefined filters are also provided for ease-of-use and readability.

TypeNumeralAliasResult
Bytes{{ 10485760 | numeral('0b') }}{{ 10485760 | bytes }}10 MB
Percentage{{ 0.5567 | numeral('0.[00]%') }}{{ 0.5567 | percentage }}55.67%
Thousands Separator{{ 561739482 | numeral('0,0') }}{{ 561739482 | separator }}561,739,482
Ordinal{{ 20 | numeral('Oo') }}{{ 20 | ordinal }}20th
Abbreviate{{ 1000000 | numeral('0.0a') }}{{ 1000000 | abbreviate }}1.0m
Exponential{{ 123987.202 | numeral('0.[00]e+0') }}{{ 123987.202 | exponential }}1.24e+5
Currency{{ 200.42 | numeral('$0,0.00') }}{{ 200.42 | currency }}£200.42

Locales

See the list of locales here: https://github.com/adamwdraper/Numeral-js/tree/master/src/locales

Find this library useful?

ko-fi

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial