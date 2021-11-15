Vue.js filter for Numeral.js

Allows for Numeral.js to be used inline in the template section of a component. This can be a convenient way of rendering numerically formatted data in situations where you do not wish to create a computed property.

Demonstration

https://jsfiddle.net/lloydjatkinson/uaq69zjc/

Installation

NPM

This is the recommended approach.

npm install vue-numeral-filter

import vueNumeralFilterInstaller from 'vue-numeral-filter' ; Vue.use(vueNumeralFilterInstaller, { locale : 'en-gb' });

CDN - Browser UMD Module

The UMD bundle will automatically install the filters.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-numeral-filter/dist/vue-numeral-filter.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

The numeral filter accepts any of the formats specified in the Numeral.js documentation. For example:

{{ 561739482 | numeral('0,0') }} // => 561,739,482

Predefined Filters

A number of commonly used predefined filters are also provided for ease-of-use and readability.

Type Numeral Alias Result Bytes {{ 10485760 | numeral('0b') }} {{ 10485760 | bytes }} 10 MB Percentage {{ 0.5567 | numeral('0.[00]%') }} {{ 0.5567 | percentage }} 55.67% Thousands Separator {{ 561739482 | numeral('0,0') }} {{ 561739482 | separator }} 561,739,482 Ordinal {{ 20 | numeral('Oo') }} {{ 20 | ordinal }} 20th Abbreviate {{ 1000000 | numeral('0.0a') }} {{ 1000000 | abbreviate }} 1.0m Exponential {{ 123987.202 | numeral('0.[00]e+0') }} {{ 123987.202 | exponential }} 1.24e+5 Currency {{ 200.42 | numeral('$0,0.00') }} {{ 200.42 | currency }} £200.42

Locales

See the list of locales here: https://github.com/adamwdraper/Numeral-js/tree/master/src/locales

Find this library useful?