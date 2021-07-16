Animated Counter - Number

This is a Vue number plugin. It animates the number that you pass in prop.

✔ Demo

https://codesandbox.io/s/8256nwlq78

✔ Installation

Get the package:

npm install vue-number-animation

✔ Use

Register Animate Number in your app:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueNumber from 'vue-number-animation' Vue.use(VueNumber)

In your Vue file you can call it like this:

< number ref = "number1" :from = "100" :to = "10000" :format = "theFormat" :duration = "5" :delay = "2" easing = "Power1.easeOut" /> < number animationPaused ref = "number2" :to = "10000" :duration = "5" easing = "Back.easeIn" @ complete = "completed" @ click = "playAnimation" /> < script > export default { methods : { theFormat(number) { return number.toFixed( 2 ); }, completed() { console .log( 'Animation ends!' ); }, playAnimation() { this .$refs.number2.play() } } } </ script >

API

Required Prop

Property Description Type Default to Animation end point Number -

Optional Props

Property Description Type Default from Animation start point Number 0 duration Duration of the animation (seconds) Number 1 delay Amount of delay (seconds) before the animation starts Number 0 easing Ease of the animation String 'Power1.easeOut' animationPaused Pauses animation at starting point Boolean false

Easing prop

Choose from various eases to control the rate of change during the animation. These are all the values that the prop gets. https://greensock.com/docs/Easing

Don't forget the '.' between ease name eg. Circ.easeInOut

Events

Event Description @start Called when the animation has started @complete Called when the animation has completed @update Called every time the animation updates (on every frame while the animation is active)

Methods

Method Description play() Starts the animation pause() Pauses the animation restart() Restarts and begins playing forward from the beginning

✔ License

MIT