This is a Vue number plugin. It animates the number that you pass in prop.
https://codesandbox.io/s/8256nwlq78
Get the package:
npm install vue-number-animation
Register Animate Number in your app:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueNumber from 'vue-number-animation'
Vue.use(VueNumber)
In your Vue file you can call it like this:
<number
ref="number1"
:from="100"
:to="10000"
:format="theFormat"
:duration="5"
:delay="2"
easing="Power1.easeOut"/>
<number
animationPaused
ref="number2"
:to="10000"
:duration="5"
easing="Back.easeIn"
@complete="completed"
@click="playAnimation"/>
<script>
export default {
// Sets the format of the number
methods: {
theFormat(number) {
return number.toFixed(2);
},
completed() {
console.log('Animation ends!');
},
playAnimation() {
this.$refs.number2.play()
}
}
}
</script>
Required Prop
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|to
|Animation end point
|Number
|-
Optional Props
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|from
|Animation start point
|Number
|0
|duration
|Duration of the animation (seconds)
|Number
|1
|delay
|Amount of delay (seconds) before the animation starts
|Number
|0
|easing
|Ease of the animation
|String
|'Power1.easeOut'
|animationPaused
|Pauses animation at starting point
|Boolean
|false
Choose from various eases to control the rate of change during the animation. These are all the values that the prop gets. https://greensock.com/docs/Easing
Don't forget the '.' between ease name eg. Circ.easeInOut
Events
|Event
|Description
|@start
|Called when the animation has started
|@complete
|Called when the animation has completed
|@update
|Called every time the animation updates (on every frame while the animation is active)
Methods
|Method
|Description
|play()
|Starts the animation
|pause()
|Pauses the animation
|restart()
|Restarts and begins playing forward from the beginning
MIT