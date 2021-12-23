openbase logo
vn

vue-notion

by janniks
1.4.0

A fast Vue renderer for Notion pages

Readme

vue-notion

An unofficial Notion renderer

Features · Install · Docs · Examples · Credits

A Vue renderer for Notion pages. Use Notion as CMS for your blog, documentation or personal site.

Also check out react-notion (developed by Splitbee 🐝 – a fast, reliable, free, and modern analytics for any team)

This package doesn't handle the communication with the API. Check out notion-api-worker from Splitbee for an easy solution.

Created by Jannik Siebert

Features

🎯 Accurate – Results are almost identical

🎨 Custom Styles – Styles are easily adaptable. Optional styles included

🔮 Syntax-Highlighting – Beautiful themeable code highlighting using Prism.js

🌎 SSR / Static Generation Support – Functions to work with NuxtJS and other frameworks

Install

Vue

npm install vue-notion

NuxtJS Module

Install as a dev-dependency and add "vue-notion/nuxt" to the buildModules array in nuxt.config.js.

npm install vue-notion --save-dev

// nuxt.config.js
export default {
  // ...
  buildModules: ["vue-notion/nuxt"],
};

Docs

  • NotionRenderer: docs/
  • Syntax-Highlighting in Code Blocks (with Prism.js): docs/
  • Notion API: docs/
  • Nuxt: docs/

Check out a full working demo at vue-notion.now.sh ✨ The code for the demo is in example/.

Examples

These examples use a simple wrapper around the notion-api-worker to access the Notion page data. It is also possible to store a page received from the Notion API in .json and use it without the async/await part.

Use the getPageBlocks and getPageTable methods with caution! They are based on the private Notion API. We can NOT guarantee that it will stay stable. The private API is warpped by notion-api-worker. If you use these methods a lot, please consider hosting you own instance, as described in docs#notion-api.

Basic Example for Vue

This example is a part of example/ and is hosted at vue-notion.now.sh/vue.

<template>
  <NotionRenderer :blockMap="blockMap" fullPage />
</template>

<script>
import { NotionRenderer, getPageBlocks } from "vue-notion";

export default {
  components: { NotionRenderer },
  data: () => ({ blockMap: null }),
  async created() {
    // get Notion blocks from the API via a Notion pageId
    this.blockMap = await getPageBlocks("8c1ab01960b049f6a282dda64a94afc7");
  },
};
</script>

<style>
@import "vue-notion/src/styles.css"; /* optional Notion-like styles */
</style>

Basic Example for NuxtJS

This example is a part of example/ and is hosted at vue-notion.now.sh/nuxt.

<template>
  <NotionRenderer :blockMap="blockMap" fullPage />
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data: () => ({ blockMap: null }),
  async asyncData({ $notion }) {
    // use Notion module to get Notion blocks from the API via a Notion pageId
    const blockMap = await $notion.getPageBlocks(
      "8c1ab01960b049f6a282dda64a94afc7"
    );
    return { blockMap };
  },
};
</script>

<style>
@import "vue-notion/src/styles.css"; /* optional Notion-like styles */
</style>

Sites using vue-notion 🌎

List of pages that are using this library.

Supported Blocks

Most common block types are supported. We happily accept pull requests to add support for the missing blocks.

Block TypeSupportedNotes
Text✅ Yes
Heading✅ Yes
Image✅ Yes
Image Caption✅ Yes
Bulleted List✅ Yes
Numbered List✅ Yes
Quote✅ Yes
Callout✅ Yes
Column✅ Yes
iframe✅ Yes
Video✅ YesOnly embedded videos
Divider✅ Yes
Link✅ Yes
Code✅ Yes
Web Bookmark✅ Yes
Toggle List✅ Yes
Page Links✅ Yes
Cover✅ YesEnable with fullPage
Equations✅ Yes
Checkbox✅ Yes
Simple Tables✅ Yes
Databases❌ Not planned
Table Of Contents❌ Not planned

Please, feel free to open an issue if you notice any important blocks missing or anything wrong with existing blocks.

Credits

License ⚖️

MIT © Jannik Siebert

