An unofficial Notion renderer
A Vue renderer for Notion pages. Use Notion as CMS for your blog, documentation or personal site.
Also check out react-notion (developed by Splitbee 🐝 – a fast, reliable, free, and modern analytics for any team)
This package doesn't handle the communication with the API. Check out notion-api-worker from Splitbee for an easy solution.
🎯 Accurate – Results are almost identical
🎨 Custom Styles – Styles are easily adaptable. Optional styles included
🔮 Syntax-Highlighting – Beautiful themeable code highlighting using Prism.js
🌎 SSR / Static Generation Support – Functions to work with NuxtJS and other frameworks
npm install vue-notion
Install as a dev-dependency and add
"vue-notion/nuxt" to the
buildModules array in
nuxt.config.js.
npm install vue-notion --save-dev
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
// ...
buildModules: ["vue-notion/nuxt"],
};
NotionRenderer:
Check out a full working demo at vue-notion.now.sh ✨ The code for the demo is in
example/.
These examples use a simple wrapper around the
notion-api-worker to access the Notion page data.
It is also possible to store a page received from the Notion API in
.json and use it without the
async/await part.
Use the
getPageBlocksand
getPageTablemethods with caution! They are based on the private Notion API. We can NOT guarantee that it will stay stable. The private API is warpped by notion-api-worker. If you use these methods a lot, please consider hosting you own instance, as described in
docs#notion-api.
This example is a part of
example/ and is hosted at vue-notion.now.sh/vue.
<template>
<NotionRenderer :blockMap="blockMap" fullPage />
</template>
<script>
import { NotionRenderer, getPageBlocks } from "vue-notion";
export default {
components: { NotionRenderer },
data: () => ({ blockMap: null }),
async created() {
// get Notion blocks from the API via a Notion pageId
this.blockMap = await getPageBlocks("8c1ab01960b049f6a282dda64a94afc7");
},
};
</script>
<style>
@import "vue-notion/src/styles.css"; /* optional Notion-like styles */
</style>
This example is a part of
example/ and is hosted at vue-notion.now.sh/nuxt.
<template>
<NotionRenderer :blockMap="blockMap" fullPage />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({ blockMap: null }),
async asyncData({ $notion }) {
// use Notion module to get Notion blocks from the API via a Notion pageId
const blockMap = await $notion.getPageBlocks(
"8c1ab01960b049f6a282dda64a94afc7"
);
return { blockMap };
},
};
</script>
<style>
@import "vue-notion/src/styles.css"; /* optional Notion-like styles */
</style>
List of pages that are using this library.
Most common block types are supported. We happily accept pull requests to add support for the missing blocks.
|Block Type
|Supported
|Notes
|Text
|✅ Yes
|Heading
|✅ Yes
|Image
|✅ Yes
|Image Caption
|✅ Yes
|Bulleted List
|✅ Yes
|Numbered List
|✅ Yes
|Quote
|✅ Yes
|Callout
|✅ Yes
|Column
|✅ Yes
|iframe
|✅ Yes
|Video
|✅ Yes
|Only embedded videos
|Divider
|✅ Yes
|Link
|✅ Yes
|Code
|✅ Yes
|Web Bookmark
|✅ Yes
|Toggle List
|✅ Yes
|Page Links
|✅ Yes
|Cover
|✅ Yes
|Enable with
fullPage
|Equations
|✅ Yes
|Checkbox
|✅ Yes
|Simple Tables
|✅ Yes
|Databases
|❌ Not planned
|Table Of Contents
|❌ Not planned
Please, feel free to open an issue if you notice any important blocks missing or anything wrong with existing blocks.
Jannik Siebert – vue-notion Code
Dominik Sobe – vue-notion Inspiration, Debugging
Tobias Lins – react-notion Idea, Code
Timo Lins – react-notion Code, Documentation
samwightt – react-notion Inspiration & API Typings
Big thanks to NuxtJS for being awesome!
MIT © Jannik Siebert