openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-notifyjs

by BinarCode
0.4.3 (see all)

Minimalist 1kb Notification component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Notification

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-notifyjs

Minimalist notification component for Vue 2.x

Why use it?

  • Small: 1.5kb (minified & gzipped), 4kb (minified)
  • Simple this.$notify({message:'My message'})
  • Has multiple themes
  • The animations can be customized through Vue transitions
  • Can be used both through npm and as a script tag

Demos:

3 themes supported

Default theme

Material design theme

Now-ui theme

Install

yarn add vue-notifyjs

CDN JS:

CDN CSS:

Usage

<template>
  <notifications></notifications>
</template>

<script>
import Notify from 'vue-notifyjs'
Vue.use(Notify)

export default {
   methods: {
    addNotification() {
      this.$notify({
        message: 'Welcome',
        type: 'success'
      })
    }
  }
}
</script>
<!-- import styles -->
<style src="vue-notifyjs/themes/default.css"></style>

Note: <notifications></notifications> can be declared only once anywhere in your app, preferably in your root component so the notification component is alive inside any other components.

Notification options

You can set notification options in 3 ways

  1. Upon plugin initialization
import Notify from 'vue-notifyjs'
Vue.use(Notify, {type: 'primary', timeout: 2000})
  1. Dynamically via setOptions method
this.$notifications.setOptions({
  type: 'primary', 
  timeout: 2000,
  horizontalAlign: 'right',
  verticalAlign: 'top'
})
  1. When using $notify
this.$notify({
  message: 'Welcome',
  type: 'success'
})

Note: Options sent through this.$notify will override default options and will have higher priority than default options.

Props

Notifications

transitionName: {
 type:String,
 default:'list'
},
transitionMode: {
 type:String,
 default:'in-out'
},
overlap: {
 type: Boolean,
 default: false
}

Notification (passed through the object sent to $notify method)

props: {
  message: String,
  title: String,
  icon: String,
  verticalAlign: {
    type: String,
    default: 'top' // top | bottom
  },
  horizontalAlign: {
    type: String,
    default: 'center' // right | center | left
  },
  type: {
    type: String,
    default: 'info' // info | warning | danger | success | primary
  },
  timeout: {
    type: Number,
    default: 5000
  },
  timestamp: {
    type: Date,
    default: () => new Date()
  },
  component: {  //is rendered instead of notification message
    type: [Object, Function]
  },
  showClose: {
      type: Boolean,
      default: true
  },
  closeOnClick: {
      type: Boolean,
      default: true
  },
  clickHandler: Function,
},

Methods

clear() - Clears all current notifications

this.$notifications.clear();

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vt
vue-toastificationVue notifications made easy!
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn
vue-toast-notificationYet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js :tulip:
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn
vue-notification:icecream: Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mvt
mosha-vue-toastifyA light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
3K
vn
@kyvg/vue3-notificationVue 3 notification library 💬
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
4K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notificationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
590
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial