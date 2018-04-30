Minimalist notification component for Vue 2.x

Why use it?

Small: 1.5kb (minified & gzipped), 4kb (minified)

Simple this.$notify({message:'My message'})

Has multiple themes

The animations can be customized through Vue transitions

Can be used both through npm and as a script tag

3 themes supported

Install

yarn add vue-notifyjs

CDN JS:

CDN CSS:

Usage

<template> <notifications></notifications> </template> <script> import Notify from 'vue-notifyjs' Vue.use(Notify) export default { methods: { addNotification() { this.$notify({ message: 'Welcome', type: 'success' }) } } } </script> <!-- import styles --> <style src="vue-notifyjs/themes/default.css"></style>

Note: <notifications></notifications> can be declared only once anywhere in your app, preferably in your root component so the notification component is alive inside any other components.

Notification options

You can set notification options in 3 ways

Upon plugin initialization

import Notify from 'vue-notifyjs' Vue.use(Notify, { type : 'primary' , timeout : 2000 })

Dynamically via setOptions method

this .$notifications.setOptions({ type : 'primary' , timeout : 2000 , horizontalAlign : 'right' , verticalAlign : 'top' })

When using $notify

this .$notify({ message : 'Welcome' , type : 'success' })

Note: Options sent through this.$notify will override default options and will have higher priority than default options.

Props

Notifications

transitionName: { type : String , default : 'list' }, transitionMode : { type : String , default : 'in-out' }, overlap : { type : Boolean , default : false }

Notification (passed through the object sent to $notify method)

props: { message : String , title : String , icon : String , verticalAlign : { type : String , default : 'top' }, horizontalAlign : { type : String , default : 'center' }, type : { type : String , default : 'info' }, timeout : { type : Number , default : 5000 }, timestamp : { type : Date , default : () => new Date () }, component : { type : [ Object , Function ] }, showClose : { type : Boolean , default : true }, closeOnClick : { type : Boolean , default : true }, clickHandler : Function , },

Methods

clear() - Clears all current notifications

this .$notifications.clear();

Contributing