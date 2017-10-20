Notification Alert for Vue.

Features

Customizable template

Stackable notifications

Live Demo

Installation

npm install vue-notify-me --save

Properties

Properties Type Values event-bus Object Central event Bus event-show (not required) String Default notify-me event-hide (not required) String Default hide-notify-me close (not required) String Default bulma , options: bootstrap or any other class for the closing icon permanent (not required) Bool Default false container (not required) String Default notification , (Class for the notification container) status (not required) String Default is-success , (Class for the notification status) width (not required) String Default 350px . It's mandatory to set the unit for the width. For example: rem , em , px timeout (not required) Number Default 4000 . Value is in miliseconds. If notification is not permanent you can set the timeout for it

Examples

Include the component in your .vue file.

< template > < notify-me :event-bus = "bus" > < template slot = "content" scope = "{data}" > < div style = "width: 100%; word-break: break-all; text-align: left" > < h4 > < b > {{data.title}} </ b > </ h4 > < p style = "margin: 0" > {{data.text}} </ p > </ div > </ template > </ notify-me > </ template >

If you'd like to use the component in a SPA set a single template on your layout application and fire your notification through your central event bus. Set any available prop for the component like this:

< notify-me container = "notification" status = "alert-success" :width = "300" close = "bulma" :event-bus = "bus" > < template slot = "content" scope = "{data}" > < div style = "width: 100%; word-break: break-all; text-align: left" > < h4 > < b > {{data.title}} </ b > </ h4 > < p style = "margin: 0" > {{data.text}} </ p > </ div > </ template > </ notify-me >

To show a notification just fire an event like this:

<script> import Notify from 'vue-notify-me' const bus = new Vue(); export default { components : { 'notify-me' : Notify }, data(){ return { bus } }, mounted(){ this .bus.$emit( 'notify-me' , { data : { title : 'The pygmy team :)' , text : 'this is my notification' } }); } } < /script>

You may also add any available prop through the event emitter:

this .bus.$emit( 'notify-me' , { permanent : true , status : this .status, data : { title : 'The pygmy team :)' , text : this .text } });

Enjoy :)