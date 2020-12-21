| SITE | DOCS | EXAMPLES | GITHUB | LICENSE |
VueNotifications - agnostic library for non-blocking notifications.
vue-notifications is "Vue.js agnostic non-blocking notifications library"... and it's a lie )) Seriously.
vue-notificationsit's basically a bridge between your actual app and UI-notfications libs, like mini-toastr.
Because we want to have a way to show notifications and a way to easy replace UI library that show them without rewrite the code.
vue-notifications actually do?
It's allow you to declare your notifications in blocks like this one:
export default {
name: 'DemoView',
data () {
//...
},
methods: {
//...
},
notifications: {
showLoginError: { // You can have any name you want instead of 'showLoginError'
title: 'Login Failed',
message: 'Failed to authenticate',
type: 'error' // You also can use 'VueNotifications.types.error' instead of 'error'
}
}
}
And then call it via
this:
this.showLoginError(), and also with some override props:
this.showLoginError({message: 'whatever'}).
Well, because we want to be agnostic.
That's mean that if at some step you would be fucked up with your UI library,
vue-notifications will allow you to replace it as much easy as possible. Basically you would be required to replace
vue-notifications's config. And that's all.
Check the Docs: Installation
npm i vue-notifications --save
or
yarn add vue-notifications
include in project:
Check the Docs: Getting started
import VueNotifications from 'vue-notifications'
Vue.use(VueNotifications, options)
As I said above - you have to use UI library that would draw actual notifications for you.
For this example I will use mini-toastr
Let's do everything together
If you don't want spend too much time with this shit - you can go ahead and copy-past whole code from the bottom of this page
Anyway
vue-notifications
Here we're including
vue-notifications and
mini-toastr in our project
import VueNotifications from 'vue-notifications'
import miniToastr from 'mini-toastr'
P.S. don't forget to install
mini-toastr (
npm i mini-toastr --save)
This one is mostly related to
mini-toastr. We basically want
mini-toastr to have these 4 types of messages. Basically 'error' should be red and success - 'green'
const toastTypes = {
success: 'success',
error: 'error',
info: 'info',
warn: 'warn'
}
mini-toastr
Here we make
mini-toasr initialization with types from above
miniToastr.init({types: toastTypes})
vue-notification to
mini-toastr
We want our messages to be called via
vue-notificationbut be shown by
mini-toastr, So :
function toast ({title, message, type, timeout, cb}) {
return miniToastr[type](message, title, timeout, cb)
}
const options = {
success: toast,
error: toast,
info: toast,
warn: toast
}
This stuff will forward our messages, so in case of 'success', it will call
miniToastr.success(message, title, timeout, cb), in case of 'error' it will call
miniToastr.error(message, title, timeout, cb) and etc. Keep in mind that the types(like "success", "error" and etc) could be whatever you want. In this example we just use default stuff for both libs.
Okay, now we have to pass our
options into the plugin. Actually
vue-notification has auto-install, but we want to pass options from above to it, so that's the case why do we do this manually
Vue.use(VueNotifications, options)
You can just copy-paste code below
import VueNotifications from 'vue-notifications'
// Include mini-toaster (or any other UI-notification library)
import miniToastr from 'mini-toastr'
// We shall setup types of the messages. ('error' type - red and 'success' - green in mini-toastr)
const toastTypes = {
success: 'success',
error: 'error',
info: 'info',
warn: 'warn'
}
// This step requires only for mini-toastr, just an initialization
miniToastr.init({types: toastTypes})
// Here we are seting up messages output to `mini-toastr`
// This mean that in case of 'success' message we will call miniToastr.success(message, title, timeout, cb)
// In case of 'error' we will call miniToastr.error(message, title, timeout, cb)
// and etc.
function toast ({title, message, type, timeout, cb}) {
return miniToastr[type](message, title, timeout, cb)
}
// Here we map vue-notifications method to function abowe (to mini-toastr)
// By default vue-notifications can have 4 methods: 'success', 'error', 'info' and 'warn'
// But you can specify whatever methods you want.
// If you won't specify some method here, output would be sent to the browser's console
const options = {
success: toast,
error: toast,
info: toast,
warn: toast
}
// Activate plugin
// VueNotifications have auto install but if we want to specify options we've got to do it manually.
Vue.use(VueNotifications, options)
Check the Docs: Usage
export default {
name: 'DemoView',
data () {
//...
},
methods: {
//...
},
notifications: {
showLoginError: { // You can have any name you want instead of 'showLoginError'
title: 'Login Failed',
message: 'Failed to authenticate',
type: 'error' // You also can use 'VueNotifications.types.error' instead of 'error'
}
}
}
Now you can call
showLoginError as a common method via this:
this.showLoginError()
PRO tip: Technically there is no difference between methods defined in
notifications: {...}section and in
methods: {...}section - they are all the same. So that's basically mean that you shall not define methods with same name in those sections, because they would overlap each other.
So, now you can do something like that:
methods: {
login () {
loginUtil.login(err => if (err) this.showLoginError())
}
}
But wait. What if I want to show some custom message in example above?
Well, in this case you can override
showLoginError() method:
this.showLoginError({message: err.message})
In the same way you can override all the others properties
this.showLoginError({title: 'my title', message: 'just an error', type: 'warn', timeout: 1000})
As I said above, you can specify any of following properties
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|title
|String
|undefined
|Notification's title (can be empty)
|message
|String
|undefined
|Notification's body message. Normally should be set up
|timeout
|Number
|3000
|time before notifications gone
|cb
|Function
|undefined
|Callback function
But actually you can add your own properties as well, if you want. Why and how? You can check it in Advanced Setup section.
Check the Docs: Browsers support
Version v1.0.0 and after guarantees only a support of evergreen browsers.
Versions below v1.0.0 supports all
ES5-compatable browsers (i.g. starting from
IE11).
