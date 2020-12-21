| SITE | DOCS | EXAMPLES | GITHUB | LICENSE |

VueNotifications - agnostic library for non-blocking notifications.

Introduction and WTF is it?

vue-notifications is "Vue.js agnostic non-blocking notifications library"... and it's a lie )) Seriously.

vue-notifications it's basically a bridge between your actual app and UI-notfications libs, like mini-toastr.

Why do we need this?

Because we want to have a way to show notifications and a way to easy replace UI library that show them without rewrite the code.

What vue-notifications actually do?

It's allow you to declare your notifications in blocks like this one:

export default { name : 'DemoView' , data () { }, methods : { }, notifications : { showLoginError : { title : 'Login Failed' , message : 'Failed to authenticate' , type : 'error' } } }

And then call it via this : this.showLoginError() , and also with some override props: this.showLoginError({message: 'whatever'}) .

Why do we need third-party UI lib (like mini-toastr)?

Well, because we want to be agnostic. That's mean that if at some step you would be fucked up with your UI library, vue-notifications will allow you to replace it as much easy as possible. Basically you would be required to replace vue-notifications 's config. And that's all.

Installation

Check the Docs: Installation

npm i vue-notifications --save

or

yarn add vue-notifications

include in project:

Getting started

Check the Docs: Getting started

import VueNotifications from 'vue-notifications' Vue.use(VueNotifications, options)

Setup and configuration (necessary)

As I said above - you have to use UI library that would draw actual notifications for you.

For this example I will use mini-toastr

Step-by-step guide

Let's do everything together

If you don't want spend too much time with this shit - you can go ahead and copy-past whole code from the bottom of this page

Anyway

Import vue-notifications

Here we're including vue-notifications and mini-toastr in our project

import VueNotifications from 'vue-notifications' import miniToastr from 'mini-toastr'

P.S. don't forget to install mini-toastr ( npm i mini-toastr --save )

Setup types of the messages

This one is mostly related to mini-toastr . We basically want mini-toastr to have these 4 types of messages. Basically 'error' should be red and success - 'green'

const toastTypes = { success : 'success' , error : 'error' , info : 'info' , warn : 'warn' }

Activate mini-toastr

Here we make mini-toasr initialization with types from above

miniToastr.init({ types : toastTypes})

Map vue-notification to mini-toastr

We want our messages to be called via vue-notification but be shown by mini-toastr , So :

function toast ( {title, message, type, timeout, cb} ) { return miniToastr[type](message, title, timeout, cb) } const options = { success : toast, error : toast, info : toast, warn : toast }

This stuff will forward our messages, so in case of 'success', it will call miniToastr.success(message, title, timeout, cb) , in case of 'error' it will call miniToastr.error(message, title, timeout, cb) and etc. Keep in mind that the types(like "success", "error" and etc) could be whatever you want. In this example we just use default stuff for both libs.

Activate the plugin

Okay, now we have to pass our options into the plugin. Actually vue-notification has auto-install, but we want to pass options from above to it, so that's the case why do we do this manually

Vue.use(VueNotifications, options)

All together

You can just copy-paste code below

import VueNotifications from 'vue-notifications' import miniToastr from 'mini-toastr' const toastTypes = { success : 'success' , error : 'error' , info : 'info' , warn : 'warn' } miniToastr.init({ types : toastTypes}) function toast ( {title, message, type, timeout, cb} ) { return miniToastr[type](message, title, timeout, cb) } const options = { success : toast, error : toast, info : toast, warn : toast } Vue.use(VueNotifications, options)

Usage

Check the Docs: Usage

export default { name : 'DemoView' , data () { }, methods : { }, notifications : { showLoginError : { title : 'Login Failed' , message : 'Failed to authenticate' , type : 'error' } } }

Now you can call showLoginError as a common method via this:

this .showLoginError()

PRO tip: Technically there is no difference between methods defined in notifications: {...} section and in methods: {...} section - they are all the same. So that's basically mean that you shall not define methods with same name in those sections, because they would overlap each other.

So, now you can do something like that:

methods: { login () { loginUtil.login( err => if (err) this .showLoginError()) } }

But wait. What if I want to show some custom message in example above?

Well, in this case you can override showLoginError() method:

this .showLoginError({ message : err.message})

In the same way you can override all the others properties

this .showLoginError({ title : 'my title' , message : 'just an error' , type : 'warn' , timeout : 1000 })

Options to override

As I said above, you can specify any of following properties

Name Type Default value Description title String undefined Notification's title (can be empty) message String undefined Notification's body message. Normally should be set up timeout Number 3000 time before notifications gone cb Function undefined Callback function

But actually you can add your own properties as well, if you want. Why and how? You can check it in Advanced Setup section.

Browsers support.

Check the Docs: Browsers support

Version v1.0.0 and after guarantees only a support of evergreen browsers.

Versions below v1.0.0 supports all ES5-compatable browsers (i.g. starting from IE11 ).

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Sergei Panfilov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.