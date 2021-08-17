npm install --save vue-notification
Add dependencies to your
main.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Notifications from 'vue-notification'
/*
or for SSR:
import Notifications from 'vue-notification/dist/ssr.js'
*/
Vue.use(Notifications)
Add the global component to your
App.vue:
<notifications/>
Trigger notifications from your
.vue files:
// simple
this.$notify('Hello user!')
// using options
this.$notify({
title: 'Important message',
text: 'Hello user!'
});
Or trigger notifications from other files, for example, your router:
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.notify({
title: 'Authorization',
text: 'You have been logged in!'
})
plugins: [
{ src: '~/plugins/notifications-ssr', ssr: true },
{ src: '~/plugins/notifications-client', ssr: false }
]
import Notifications from 'vue-notification/dist/ssr.js';
import Vue from 'vue';
Vue.use(Notifications);
import Notifications from 'vue-notification';
import Vue from 'vue';
Vue.use(Notifications);
The majority of settings for the Notifications component are configured using props:
<notifications position="bottom right" classes="my-custom-class"/>
Note that all props are optional.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|position
|String/Array
|'top right'
|Part of the screen where notifications will pop out
|width
|Number/String
|300
|Width of notification holder, can be
%,
px string or number.
Valid values: '100%', '200px', 200
|classes
|String/Array
|'vue-notification'
|List of classes that will be applied to notification element
|group
|String
|null
|Name of the notification holder, if specified
|duration
|Number
|3000
|Time (in ms) to keep the notification on screen (if negative - notification will stay forever or until clicked)
|speed
|Number
|300
|Time (in ms) to show / hide notifications
|animation-type
|String
|'css'
|Type of animation, currently supported types are
css and
velocity
|animation-name
|String
|null
|Animation name required for
css animation
|animation
|Object
|Custom
|Animation configuration for Velocity animation
|max
|Number
|Infinity
|Maximum number of notifications that can be shown in notification holder
|reverse
|Boolean
|false
|Show notifications in reverse order
|ignoreDuplicates
|Boolean
|false
|Ignore repeated instances of the same notification
|closeOnClick
|Boolean
|true
|Close notification when clicked
Notifications are triggered via the API:
this.$notify({
// (optional)
// Name of the notification holder
group: 'foo',
// (optional)
// Title (will be wrapped in div.notification-title)
title: 'This is the <em>title</em>',
// Content (will be wrapped in div.notification-content)
text: 'This is some <b>content</b>',
// (optional)
// Class that will be assigned to the notification
type: 'warn',
// (optional, override)
// Time (in ms) to keep the notification on screen
duration: 10000,
// (optional, override)
// Time (in ms) to show / hide notifications
speed: 1000,
// (optional)
// Data object that can be used in your template
data: {}
})
To remove notifications, include the
clean: true parameter.
this.$notify({
group: 'foo', // clean only the foo group
clean: true
})
Configure the plugin itself using an additional options object:
Vue.use(notifications, { name: 'alert' })
All options are optional:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name
|String
|notify
|Defines the instance name. It's prefixed with the dollar sign. E.g.
$notify
|componentName
|String
|notifications
|The component's name
Note: setting
componentNamecan cause issues when using SSR.
Position the component on the screen using the
position prop:
<notifications position="bottom right"/>
It requires a
string with two keywords for vertical and horizontal postion.
Format:
"<vertical> <horizontal>".
left,
center,
right
top,
bottom
Default is
"top right".
Width can be set using a
number or
string with optional
% or
px extensions:
<notifications :width="100"/>
<notifications width="100"/>
<notifications width="100%"/>
<notifications width="100px"/>
Set the
type of a notification (warn, error, success, etc) by adding a
type property to the call:
this.$notify({ type: 'success', text: 'The operation completed' })
This will add the
type (i.e. "success") as a CSS class name to the
.vue-notification element.
See the Styling section for how to hook onto the class and style the popup.
For different classes of notifications, i.e...
...specify the
group attribute:
<notifications group="auth" position="top"/>
<notifications group="app" position="bottom right"/>
Trigger a notification for a specific group by specifying it in the API call:
this.$notify({ group: 'auth', text: 'Wrong password, please try again' })
Vue Notifications comes with default styling, but it's easy to replace with your own.
Specify one or more class hooks via the
classes prop on the global component:
<notifications classes="my-notification"/>
This will add the supplied class/classes to individual notification elements:
<div class="vue-notification-wrapper">
<div class="vue-notification-template my-notification">
<div class="notification-title">Info</div>
<div class="notification-content">You have been logged in</div>
</div>
</div>
Then include custom css rules to style the notifications:
// style of the notification itself
.my-notification {
...
// style for title line
.notification-title {
...
}
// style for content
.notification-content {
...
}
// additional styling hook when using`type` parameter, i.e. this.$notify({ type: 'success', message: 'Yay!' })
&.success { ... }
&.info { ... }
&.error { ... }
}
Note that the default rules are:
.vue-notification {
// styling
margin: 0 5px 5px;
padding: 10px;
font-size: 12px;
color: #ffffff;
// default (blue)
background: #44A4FC;
border-left: 5px solid #187FE7;
// types (green, amber, red)
&.success {
background: #68CD86;
border-left-color: #42A85F;
}
&.warn {
background: #ffb648;
border-left-color: #f48a06;
}
&.error {
background: #E54D42;
border-left-color: #B82E24;
}
}
To completely replace notification content, use Vue's slots system:
<notifications>
<template slot="body" slot-scope="{ item, close }">
<div class="my-notification">
<p class="title">
{{ item.title }}
</p>
<button class="close" @click="close">
<i class="fa fa-fw fa-close"></i>
</button>
<div v-html="props.item.text"/>
</div>
</template>
</notifications>
The
props object has the following members:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|item
|Object
|Notification object
|close
|Function
|A function to close the notification
Vue Notification can use the Velocity library to power the animations using JavaScript.
To use, manually install
velocity-animate & pass the library to the
vue-notification plugin (the reason for doing that is to reduce the size of this plugin).
In your
main.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Notifications from 'vue-notification'
import velocity from 'velocity-animate'
Vue.use(Notifications, { velocity })
In the template, set the
animation-type prop:
<notifications animation-type="velocity"/>
The default configuration is:
{
enter: { opacity: [1, 0] },
leave: { opacity: [0, 1] }
}
To assign a custom animation, use the
animation prop:
<notifications animation-type="velocity" :animation="animation"/>
Note that
enter and
leave can be an
object or a
function that returns an
object:
computed: {
animation () {
return {
/**
* Animation function
*
* Runs before animating, so you can take the initial height, width, color, etc
* @param {HTMLElement} element The notification element
*/
enter (element) {
let height = element.clientHeight
return {
// animates from 0px to "height"
height: [height, 0],
// animates from 0 to random opacity (in range between 0.5 and 1)
opacity: [Math.random() * 0.5 + 0.5, 0]
}
},
leave: {
height: 0,
opacity: 0
}
}
}
}
const id = Date.now() // This can be any unique number
Vue.notify({
id,
text: 'This message will be removed immediately'
});
Vue.notify.close(id);
Check closed issues with
FAQ label to get answers for most asked questions.
To run a local demo:
# run the demo
cd demo
npm install
npm run dev
To contribute to the library:
# build main library
npm install
npm run build
# run tests
npm run test
# watch unit tests
npm run unit:watch