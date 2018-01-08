Disable Vue reactivity for a given object. If you're using this, you may want to rethink your data model. However, this plugin is useful in a small subset of cases where you need to prevent Vue from walking nested properties that do not represent application state. eg, your model has a reference to a data store or cache.

Example:

new Vue({ el : 'body' , data() { const instance = postStore.fetch({ include : [ 'author' , 'comments.author' ]}) Vue.nonreactive(instance._cache) return { post : instance, }, }, ... });

In the above case, the object _cache does not represent pure state and should not be observed.

How this works

When Vue observes an object, it walks each attribute and converts it into a reactive property. Any nested objects are then also observed. However, Vue will skip observation if it detects that the object is already observed. We can make an object non-reactive by assigning a dummy observer, duping Vue's observer detection.

