vue-nonreactive

by Ryan P Kilby
0.1.0 (see all)

Vue.js plugin that allows you to disable reactivity on an object

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

408

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-nonreactive

Build Status codecov.io

Disable Vue reactivity for a given object. If you're using this, you may want to rethink your data model. However, this plugin is useful in a small subset of cases where you need to prevent Vue from walking nested properties that do not represent application state. eg, your model has a reference to a data store or cache.

Example:

new Vue({
    el: 'body',
    data() {
        const instance = postStore.fetch({include: ['author', 'comments.author']})
        Vue.nonreactive(instance._cache)

        return {post: instance, },
    },
    ...
});

In the above case, the object _cache does not represent pure state and should not be observed.

How this works

When Vue observes an object, it walks each attribute and converts it into a reactive property. Any nested objects are then also observed. However, Vue will skip observation if it detects that the object is already observed. We can make an object non-reactive by assigning a dummy observer, duping Vue's observer detection.

Release process

$ npm version <update type>
$ git push --follow-tags
$ npm publish

