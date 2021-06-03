Install

yarn add vue-client-only

This project is previously known as vue-no-ssr, switch to 1.x branch for the old docs.

Usage

<template> <div id="app"> <h1>My Website</h1> <client-only> <!-- this component will only be rendered on client-side --> <comments /> </client-only> </div> </template> <script> import ClientOnly from 'vue-client-only' export default { components: { ClientOnly } } </script>

Placeholder

Use a slot or text as placeholder until <client-only /> is mounted on client-side.

eg, show a loading indicator.

<template> <div id="app"> <h1>My Website</h1> <!-- use slot --> <client-only> <comments /> <comments-placeholder slot="placeholder" /> </client-only> <!-- or use text --> <client-only placeholder="Loading..."> <comments /> </client-only> </div> </template> <script> import ClientOnly from 'vue-client-only' export default { components: { ClientOnly } } </script>

By default the placeholder will be wrapped in a div tag, however you can use placeholderTag prop to customize it:

<client-only placeholder="loading" placeholder-tag="span"> <comments /> </client-only>

And you get:

< span class = "client-only-placeholder" > loading </ span >

If prop placeholder is an empty string (or null ) and no placeholder slot is found, then <client-only> will render the Vue placeholder element <!----> instead of rendering the placholder-tag during SSR render.

Development

yarn install yarn example

Contributing

Author

