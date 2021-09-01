openbase logo
vue-nl2br

by INOUE Takuya
0.1.2 (see all)

A vue component which turns new lines into line breaks.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
3.4K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-nl2br

A vue component which turns new lines into line breaks.

Why not just use CSS?

See Why not just use CSS white-space: pre;? · Issue #7

Requirement

Installation

npm install --save vue-nl2br

Usage

<nl2br tag="p" :text="`myLine1\nmyLine2`" class-name="foo bar" />

is rendered to

<p class="foo bar">myLine1<br>myLine2</p>

(1) Global registration

https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Registration

import Vue from 'vue'
import Nl2br from 'vue-nl2br'

Vue.component('nl2br', Nl2br)

(2) Local registration

https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Local-Registration

// MyComponent.vue

<template>
  <nl2br tag="p" :text="`myLine1\nmyLine2`" />
</template>

<script>
import Nl2br from 'vue-nl2br'

export default {
  name: 'MyComponent',
  components: {
    Nl2br,
  },
  // ...
}
</script>

Props

  • tag: HTML tag name which is passed to createElement function
    • Type: String
    • Required: true
  • text: Text in the tag.
    • Type: String
    • Required: true
  • className: HTML class name(s)
    • Type: String
    • Required: false

License

MIT

