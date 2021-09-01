A vue component which turns new lines into line breaks.
npm install --save vue-nl2br
<nl2br tag="p" :text="`myLine1\nmyLine2`" class-name="foo bar" />
is rendered to
<p class="foo bar">myLine1<br>myLine2</p>
import Vue from 'vue'
import Nl2br from 'vue-nl2br'
Vue.component('nl2br', Nl2br)
// MyComponent.vue
<template>
<nl2br tag="p" :text="`myLine1\nmyLine2`" />
</template>
<script>
import Nl2br from 'vue-nl2br'
export default {
name: 'MyComponent',
components: {
Nl2br,
},
// ...
}
</script>
tag: HTML tag name which is passed to createElement function
String
text: Text in the tag.
String
className: HTML class name(s)
String