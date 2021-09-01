A vue component which turns new lines into line breaks.

Why not just use CSS?

See Why not just use CSS white-space: pre; ? · Issue #7

Requirement

Installation

npm install --save vue-nl2br

Usage

< nl2br tag = "p" :text = "`myLine1

myLine2`" class-name = "foo bar" />

is rendered to

< p class = "foo bar" > myLine1 < br > myLine2 </ p >

(1) Global registration

https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Registration

import Vue from 'vue' import Nl2br from 'vue-nl2br' Vue.component( 'nl2br' , Nl2br)

(2) Local registration

https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Local-Registration

// MyComponent.vue <template> <nl2br tag="p" :text="`myLine1

myLine2`" /> </template> <script> import Nl2br from 'vue-nl2br' export default { name: 'MyComponent', components: { Nl2br, }, // ... } </script>

Props

tag : HTML tag name which is passed to createElement function Type: String Required: true

: HTML tag name which is passed to createElement function text : Text in the tag. Type: String Required: true

: Text in the tag. className : HTML class name(s) Type: String Required: false

: HTML class name(s)

License

MIT