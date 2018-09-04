openbase logo
vue-navigation

by zack
1.1.4 (see all)

A page navigation library, record routes and cache pages, like native app navigation. 一个页面导航库，记录路由并缓存页面，像原生APP导航一样。

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

229

GitHub Stars

969

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Header Navigation

Readme

vue-navigation

npm npm npm Github file size

require vue 2.x and vue-router 2.x.

中文文档

vue-navigation default behavior is similar to native mobile app (A、B、C are pages):

  1. A forward to B, then forward to C;
  2. C back to B, B will recover from cache;
  3. B forward to C again, C will rebuild, not recover from cache;
  4. C forward to A, A will build, now the route contains two A instance.

!important: vue-navigation adds a key to the url to distinguish the route. The default name of the key is VNK, which can be modified.

DEMO

DEMO

CODE

Installing

npm i -S vue-navigation

or

yarn add vue-navigation

Usage

Basic Usage

main.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import router from './router' // vue-router instance
import Navigation from 'vue-navigation'

Vue.use(Navigation, {router})
// bootstrap your app...

App.vue

<template>
  <navigation>
    <router-view></router-view>
  </navigation>
</template>

Use with vuex2

main.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import router from './router' // vue-router instance
import store from './store' // vuex store instance
import Navigation from 'vue-navigation'

Vue.use(Navigation, {router, store})
// bootstrap your app...

After passing in store, vue-navigation will register a module in store (default module name is navigation), and commit navigation/FORWARD or navigation/BACK or navigation/REFRESH when the page jumps.

Options

Only router is required.

Vue.use(Navigation, {router, store, moduleName: 'navigation', keyName: 'VNK'})

Events

functions: [ on | once | off ]

event types: [ forward | back | replace | refresh | reset ]

parameter( to | from ) properties:

  • name
    • type: string
    • desc: name of the route(contains the key)
  • route
    • type: object
    • desc: vue-route`s route object
this.$navigation.on('forward', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.once('back', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.on('replace', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.off('refresh', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.on('reset', () => {})

Methods

Use Vue.navigation in global environment or use this.$navigation in vue instance.

  • getRoutes() get the routing records
  • cleanRoutes() clean the routing records

