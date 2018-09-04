require vue 2.x and vue-router 2.x .

中文文档

vue-navigation default behavior is similar to native mobile app (A、B、C are pages):

A forward to B, then forward to C; C back to B, B will recover from cache; B forward to C again, C will rebuild, not recover from cache; C forward to A, A will build, now the route contains two A instance.

!important: vue-navigation adds a key to the url to distinguish the route. The default name of the key is VNK, which can be modified.

DEMO

DEMO

CODE

Installing

npm i -S vue-navigation

or

yarn add vue-navigation

Usage

Basic Usage

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import router from './router' import Navigation from 'vue-navigation' Vue.use(Navigation, {router})

App.vue

<template> <navigation> <router-view></router-view> </navigation> </template>

Use with vuex2

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import router from './router' import store from './store' import Navigation from 'vue-navigation' Vue.use(Navigation, {router, store})

After passing in store , vue-navigation will register a module in store (default module name is navigation ), and commit navigation/FORWARD or navigation/BACK or navigation/REFRESH when the page jumps.

Options

Only router is required.

Vue.use(Navigation, {router, store, moduleName : 'navigation' , keyName : 'VNK' })

Events

functions: [ on | once | off ]

event types: [ forward | back | replace | refresh | reset ]

parameter( to | from ) properties:

name type: string desc: name of the route(contains the key)

route type: object desc: vue-route`s route object



this .$navigation.on( 'forward' , (to, from ) => {}) this .$navigation.once( 'back' , (to, from ) => {}) this .$navigation.on( 'replace' , (to, from ) => {}) this .$navigation.off( 'refresh' , (to, from ) => {}) this .$navigation.on( 'reset' , () => {})

Methods

Use Vue.navigation in global environment or use this.$navigation in vue instance.