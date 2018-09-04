require vue
2.xand vue-router
2.x.
vue-navigation default behavior is similar to native mobile app (A、B、C are pages):
!important: vue-navigation adds a key to the url to distinguish the route. The default name of the key is VNK, which can be modified.
npm i -S vue-navigation
or
yarn add vue-navigation
main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import router from './router' // vue-router instance
import Navigation from 'vue-navigation'
Vue.use(Navigation, {router})
// bootstrap your app...
App.vue
<template>
<navigation>
<router-view></router-view>
</navigation>
</template>
main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import router from './router' // vue-router instance
import store from './store' // vuex store instance
import Navigation from 'vue-navigation'
Vue.use(Navigation, {router, store})
// bootstrap your app...
After passing in
store,
vue-navigation will register a module in
store (default module name is
navigation), and commit
navigation/FORWARD or
navigation/BACK or
navigation/REFRESH when the page jumps.
Only
router is required.
Vue.use(Navigation, {router, store, moduleName: 'navigation', keyName: 'VNK'})
functions: [
on |
once |
off ]
event types: [
forward |
back |
replace |
refresh |
reset ]
parameter(
to |
from ) properties:
name
route
this.$navigation.on('forward', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.once('back', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.on('replace', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.off('refresh', (to, from) => {})
this.$navigation.on('reset', () => {})
Use
Vue.navigation in global environment or use
this.$navigation in vue instance.
getRoutes() get the routing records
cleanRoutes() clean the routing records