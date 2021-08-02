native websocket implementation for Vuejs 2 and Vuex

Install

yarn add vue-native-websocket npm install vue-native-websocket --save

Usage

Configuration

Automatic socket connection from an URL string

import VueNativeSock from 'vue-native-websocket' Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' )

Enable Vuex integration, where './store' is your local apps store:

import store from './store' Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { store : store })

Set sub-protocol, this is optional option and default is empty string.

import VueNativeSock from 'vue-native-websocket' Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { protocol : 'my-protocol' })

Optionally enable JSON message passing:

Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { format : 'json' })

JSON message passing with a store:

import store from './store' Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { store : store, format : 'json' })

Enable ws reconnect automatically:

Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { reconnection : true , reconnectionAttempts : 5 , reconnectionDelay : 3000 , })

Manage connection manually:

Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { connectManually : true , }) const vm = new Vue() vm.$connect() vm.$connect( 'ws://localhost:9090/alternative/connection/' , { format : 'json' }) vm.$disconnect()

On Vuejs instance usage

var vm = new Vue({ methods : { clickButton : function ( val ) { this .$socket.send( 'some data' ) this .$socket.sendObj({ awesome : 'data' }) } } })

Dynamic socket event listeners

Create a new listener, for example:

this .$options.sockets.onmessage = ( data ) => console .log(data)

Remove existing listener

delete this .$options.sockets.onmessage

Vuex Store integration

Vuex integration works differently depending on if you've enabled a format

Without a format enabled

Socket events will commit mutations on the root store corresponding to the following events

SOCKET_ONOPEN

SOCKET_ONCLOSE

SOCKET_ONERROR

SOCKET_ONMESSAGE

Each callback is passed the raw websocket event object

Update state in the open, close and error callbacks. You can also check the socket state directly with the this.$socket object on the main Vue object.

Handle all the data in the SOCKET_ONMESSAGE mutation.

Reconect events will commit mutations SOCKET_RECONNECT and SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR .

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuex from 'vuex' Vue.use(Vuex); export default new Vuex.Store({ state : { socket : { isConnected : false , message : '' , reconnectError : false , } }, mutations :{ SOCKET_ONOPEN (state, event) { Vue.prototype.$socket = event.currentTarget state.socket.isConnected = true }, SOCKET_ONCLOSE (state, event) { state.socket.isConnected = false }, SOCKET_ONERROR (state, event) { console .error(state, event) }, SOCKET_ONMESSAGE (state, message) { state.socket.message = message }, SOCKET_RECONNECT(state, count) { console .info(state, count) }, SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR(state) { state.socket.reconnectError = true ; }, }, actions : { sendMessage : function ( context, message ) { ..... Vue.prototype.$socket.send(message) ..... } } })

With custom mutation names

const SOCKET_ONOPEN = '✅ Socket connected!' const SOCKET_ONCLOSE = '❌ Socket disconnected!' const SOCKET_ONERROR = '❌ Socket Error!!!' const SOCKET_ONMESSAGE = 'Websocket message received' const SOCKET_RECONNECT = 'Websocket reconnected' const SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR = 'Websocket is having issues reconnecting..' export { SOCKET_ONOPEN, SOCKET_ONCLOSE, SOCKET_ONERROR, SOCKET_ONMESSAGE, SOCKET_RECONNECT, SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR } import Vue from 'vue' import Vuex from 'vuex' import { SOCKET_ONOPEN, SOCKET_ONCLOSE, SOCKET_ONERROR, SOCKET_ONMESSAGE, SOCKET_RECONNECT, SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR } from './mutation-types' Vue.use(Vuex); export default new Vuex.Store({ state : { socket : { isConnected : false , message : '' , reconnectError : false , } }, mutations : { [SOCKET_ONOPEN](state, event) { state.socket.isConnected = true }, [SOCKET_ONCLOSE](state, event) { state.socket.isConnected = false }, [SOCKET_ONERROR](state, event) { console .error(state, event) }, [SOCKET_ONMESSAGE](state, message) { state.socket.message = message }, [SOCKET_RECONNECT](state, count) { console .info(state, count) }, [SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR](state) { state.socket.reconnectError = true ; } } }) import store from './store' import { SOCKET_ONOPEN, SOCKET_ONCLOSE, SOCKET_ONERROR, SOCKET_ONMESSAGE, SOCKET_RECONNECT, SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR } from './mutation-types' const mutations = { SOCKET_ONOPEN, SOCKET_ONCLOSE, SOCKET_ONERROR, SOCKET_ONMESSAGE, SOCKET_RECONNECT, SOCKET_RECONNECT_ERROR } Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { store : store, mutations : mutations })

With format: 'json' enabled

All data passed through the websocket is expected to be JSON.

Each message is JSON.parse d if there is a data (content) response.

If there is no data, the fallback SOCKET_ON* mutation is called with the original event data, as above.

If there is a .namespace on the data, the message is sent to this namespaced: true store (be sure to turn this on in the store module).

If there is a .mutation value in the response data, the corresponding mutation is called with the name SOCKET_[mutation value]

If there is an .action value in the response data ie. action: 'customerAdded' , the corresponding action is called by name:

actions: { customerAdded (context) { console .log( 'action received: customerAdded' ) } }

Use the .sendObj({some: data}) method on the $socket object to send stringified json messages.

Custom socket event handling

Provide you own custom code to handle events received via the passToStoreHandler option. The function you provide will be passed the following arguments:

event name event original/default handler code function function (eventName, event) . This allows you to optionally do some basic preprocessing before handing the event over to the original handler.

The original passToStore code is used if no passToStoreHandler is configured.

Here is an example of passing in a custom handler. This has the original passToStore code to give you an example of what you can do:

Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { passToStoreHandler : function ( eventName, event ) { if (!eventName.startsWith( 'SOCKET_' )) { return } let method = 'commit' let target = eventName.toUpperCase() let msg = event if ( this .format === 'json' && event.data) { msg = JSON .parse(event.data) if (msg.mutation) { target = [msg.namespace || '' , msg.mutation].filter( ( e ) => !!e).join( '/' ) } else if (msg.action) { method = 'dispatch' target = [msg.namespace || '' , msg.action].filter( ( e ) => !!e).join( '/' ) } } this .store[method](target, msg) } })

Here is an example of do some preprocessing, then pass the event onto the original handler code:

Vue.use(VueNativeSock, 'ws://localhost:9090' , { passToStoreHandler : function ( eventName, event, next ) { event.data = event.should_have_been_named_data next(eventName, event) } })

Examples

Credits

Derived from https://github.com/MetinSeylan/Vue-Socket.io