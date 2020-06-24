Vue.js plugin for native notifications

Install

npm install --save vue- native -notification

Usage

Add plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import VueNativeNotification from 'vue-native-notification' Vue.use(VueNativeNotification, { requestOnNotify : true })

Show notification

< template > < button type = "button" @ click = "notify" > Show notification </ button > </ template > < script > export default { methods : { notify () { this .$notification.show( 'Hello World' , { body : 'This is an example!' }, {}) } } } </ script > < style > </ style >

Manual permission request

You can manually request users permission with:

Vue.notification.requestPermission() .then( console .log) this .$notification.requestPermission() .then( console .log)

Events

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Notification

We now supports all notifications events

onerror

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Notification/onerror

Is an empty function. Nothing will be executed

onclick

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Notification/onclick

When notification is clicked, we set the focus on the context browser and close the notification

onclose

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Notification/onclose

Is an empty function. Nothing will be executed

onshow

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Notification/onshow

Is an empty function. Nothing will be executed

Usage

const notification = { title : 'Your title' , options : { body : 'This is an example!' }, events : { onerror : function ( ) { console .log( 'Custom error event was called' ); }, onclick : function ( ) { console .log( 'Custom click event was called' ); }, onclose : function ( ) { console .log( 'Custom close event was called' ); }, onshow : function ( ) { console .log( 'Custom show event was called' ); } } } this .$notification.show(notification.title, notification.options, notification.events)

License

MIT