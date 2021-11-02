⚠️ This project has been deprecated and is no longer maintained ⚠️

Vue Native CLI

Build Native Mobile apps using Vue

Vue Native is a wrapper around the APIs of React Native. So, with Vue Native, you can do everything what you can do with React Native.

Vue Native CLI is a basic command line interface that generates a simple 1 page application with Expo, or optionally with React Native CLI

Installation Prerequisites

Since Vue Native is a wrapper around React Native, to use the CLI, you must have either expo-cli or react-native-cli installed globally.

To install Expo globally, use the following command:

npm install -g expo-cli

If you wish to use React Native CLI instead, use the following command to install it globally:

$ npm install -g react- native -cli

You will also need Android Studio / Xcode for development.

Installation

Once the prerequisites have been installed, you are all set to install vue-native-cli .

$ npm install -g vue- native -cli

Usage

For Expo users

Generate an app with the following command:

$ vue-native init < projectName >

This will create a project folder with the specified name in the current working directory.

To start the development server, execute the following commands:

cd <projectName> npm start

Alternatively, you may use expo start to start the development server. expo start --ios and expo start --android can be used to directly start the application on the respective platform emulators.

For React Native CLI users

Generate an app with the following command:

$ vue-native init < projectName > --no-expo

Once the setup is complete, cd into the project directory and start the developement server as follows:

cd <projectName> npm start

You may also use react-native commands directly. For example to run the application on an iPhone X simulator (assuming Xcode is installed), run