Vue Native is a wrapper around the APIs of React Native. So, with Vue Native, you can do everything what you can do with React Native.
Vue Native CLI is a basic command line interface that generates a simple 1 page application with Expo, or optionally with React Native CLI
Since Vue Native is a wrapper around React Native, to use the CLI, you must have either
expo-cli or
react-native-cli installed globally.
To install Expo globally, use the following command:
$ npm install -g expo-cli
If you wish to use React Native CLI instead, use the following command to install it globally:
$ npm install -g react-native-cli
You will also need Android Studio / Xcode for development.
Once the prerequisites have been installed, you are all set to install
vue-native-cli.
$ npm install -g vue-native-cli
Generate an app with the following command:
$ vue-native init <projectName>
This will create a project folder with the specified name in the current working directory.
To start the development server, execute the following commands:
$ cd <projectName>
$ npm start
Alternatively, you may use
expo start to start the development server.
expo start --ios and
expo start --android can be used to directly start the application on the respective platform emulators.
Generate an app with the following command:
$ vue-native init <projectName> --no-expo
Once the setup is complete,
cd into the project directory and start the developement server as follows:
$ cd <projectName>
$ npm start
You may also use
react-native commands directly. For example to run the application on an iPhone X simulator (assuming Xcode is installed), run
$ react-native run-ios --simulator "iPhone X"