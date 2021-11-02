openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-native-cli

by GeekyAnts
0.3.0 (see all)

Write Native Mobile Apps using Vue. Vue Native is a wrapper around React Native APIs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ This project has been deprecated and is no longer maintained ⚠️

Vue Native CLI

Build Native Mobile apps using Vue

Vue Native is a wrapper around the APIs of React Native. So, with Vue Native, you can do everything what you can do with React Native.

Vue Native CLI is a basic command line interface that generates a simple 1 page application with Expo, or optionally with React Native CLI

Installation Prerequisites

Since Vue Native is a wrapper around React Native, to use the CLI, you must have either expo-cli or react-native-cli installed globally.

To install Expo globally, use the following command:

$ npm install -g expo-cli

If you wish to use React Native CLI instead, use the following command to install it globally:

$ npm install -g react-native-cli

You will also need Android Studio / Xcode for development.

Installation

Once the prerequisites have been installed, you are all set to install vue-native-cli.

$ npm install -g vue-native-cli

Usage

For Expo users

Generate an app with the following command:

$ vue-native init <projectName>

This will create a project folder with the specified name in the current working directory.

To start the development server, execute the following commands:

$ cd <projectName>
$ npm start

Alternatively, you may use expo start to start the development server. expo start --ios and expo start --android can be used to directly start the application on the respective platform emulators.

For React Native CLI users

Generate an app with the following command:

$ vue-native init <projectName> --no-expo

Once the setup is complete, cd into the project directory and start the developement server as follows:

$ cd <projectName>
$ npm start

You may also use react-native commands directly. For example to run the application on an iPhone X simulator (assuming Xcode is installed), run

$ react-native run-ios --simulator "iPhone X"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial