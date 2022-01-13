openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vmp

vue-my-photos

by Andrew McGrath
3.0.1 (see all)

Simple lightbox component for Vue applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Simple Image Lightbox for Vue.js

Upgraded to support Vue 3 and still no dependencies required!

Inspired by vue-pure-lightbox, however I needed a framework that allowed for a gallery of thumbnails as well as filtering functionality.

Vue Compatibility

Versions >= 3.0.0 are built for Vue 3.

If your project uses Vue 2, use vue-my-photos-1.1.1

Demo

Live demo available on Codepen

Or see it in action here

Installation

Via NPM:

npm i vue-my-photos --save

Via CDN:

<!-- In <body>, after Vue import -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-my-photos/dist/lightbox.min.js"></script>

Setup

In your App:

<script>
    import Lightbox from "@/lightbox.vue";
    // ...
    export default defineComponent({
        name: "VueMyPhotosDemo",
        components: {
            Lightbox,
        },
        // ...
    })
</script>

Usage

Simply initiate a lightbox component with the lightbox tag:

<lightbox 
    id="myLightbox"
    ref="mylightbox"                            * Now Optional
    :images="images"
    :current-image-name="currentImageName"
    @on-lightbox-close="onLightboxClose"
    :filter="galleryFilter"                     * Optional
    :directory="thumbnailDir"                   * Optional
    :timeout-duration=5000                      * Optional
    :close-on-backdrop-click="true"             * Optional
    @on-lightbox-change="onLightboxChange"      * Optional
></lightbox>

Expose the appropriate data for the template:

data() {
    return {
        thumbnailDir: "/.../.../",
        images: imageList,
        galleryFilter: "all",
        currentImageName: ""
    };
},

Each thumbnail in the gallery registers a click event, passing the name of the photo:

<img @click="showLightbox('img.jpg')" src="..." alt="..." title="..." />

And add the showLightbox and onLightboxClose methods to your vue page (these can be named however you like):

showLightbox(imageName: string) {
    this.currentImageName = imageName;
},
onLightboxClose(imageName: string) {
    this.currentImageName = imageName;
},

To update which images show within the lightbox, update the filter string like so:

updateFilter(filterName) {
    this.galleryFilter = filterName;
}

A Note On v3 Updates

Previously, the lightbox was shown by accessing the component via the $refs object and calling the show method directly:

showLightbox: function(imageName) {
    this.$refs.mylightbox.show(imageName);
}

This approach can still be done (and in Vue 3 using Ref() within the setup method), however, in an effort to decouple the Lightbox Component from its parent Component, the new recommended approach is detailed above using the currentImageName prop. This is a reactive property that will trigger the lightbox to display whenever its value is changed. A method that listens to the on-lightbox-close event must also be implemented in order to reset the value of currentImageName (Otherwise, if the user tries to open the lightbox with the same image twice in a row, currentImageName won't change and the lightbox won't open).

Properties

PropertyTypeValue
images (Required)arrayArray of objects with image data (example below)
currentImageName (Required)stringShould initially be an empty string, then updated later to trigger lightbox
filter (Optional - Default: "all")stringString to filter on specific images (Ex: "nature")
directory (Optional - Default: "")stringPath to location of images (Ex: "/src/assets/")
timeoutDuration (Optional - Default: 3000)integerduration in ms of key/mouse inactivity before caption disappears
closeOnBackdropClick (Optional - Default: false)booleantoggle whether or not to close lightbox when clicking outside of image

Events

EventDescription
onLightboxClose(imageName: string)Fired every time the lightbox is closed. Must implement a method to update currentImageName with the value passed by this event
onLightboxChange(newImage: { name: string, alt: string, filter: string, id: string }Fired every time the user advances the lightbox to the next or previous image.

Example of images array:

var images = [{'name':'mountains.jpg', 'alt':'The Dolomites', 'filter':'nature', 'id':'image1' },
              {'name':'bird.jpg', 'alt':'It is a bird', 'filter':'animals', 'id':'image2' }];

Note:

  • 'name' value should include the file extension
  • 'alt' is optional
  • 'filter' is optional if you never pass or try to update the filter value on the lightbox component
  • 'id' is optional, but useful as a key if you're displaying the images in a gallery using the v-for iterator

disable-scroll or similar module to prevent the user from scrolling while the lightbox is visible.

vue-fontawesome if you want to replace/re-style the svg icons for left/right arrows and close icon.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vel
vue-easy-lightboxA tiny lightbox component for Vue.js 3.0 :tada::tada: https://xiongamao.github.io/vue-easy-lightbox/
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vcl
vue-cool-lightboxVue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-gallery-slideshow🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
v-imgVuejs plugin for image viewing
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vg
vue-gallery:camera: Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-it-biggerA simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
823
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial