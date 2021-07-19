Probably the most complete selecting solution for Vue.js 2.0, without jQuery.

Vue 3.0 Support

For Vue 3.0 compatible version see next branch.

Documentation

Visit: vue-multiselect.js.org

Features & characteristics:

NO dependencies

Single select

Multiple select

Tagging

Dropdowns

Filtering

Search with suggestions

Logic split into mixins

Basic component and support for custom components

V-model support

Vuex support

Async options support

> 95% test coverage

Fully configurable (see props list below)

Breaking changes:

Instead of Vue.partial for custom option templates you can use a custom render function.

The :key props has changed to :track-by , due to conflicts with Vue 2.0.

props has changed to , due to conflicts with Vue 2.0. Support for v-model

@update has changed to @input to also work with v-model

has changed to to also work with v-model :selected has changed to :value for the same reason

has changed to for the same reason Browserify users: if you wish to import .vue files, please add vueify transform.

Install & basic usage

npm install vue-multiselect

<template> <div> <multiselect v-model="selected" :options="options"> </multiselect> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from 'vue-multiselect' export default { components: { Multiselect }, data () { return { selected: null, options: ['list', 'of', 'options'] } } } </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>

JSFiddle

Example JSFiddle – Use this for issue reproduction.

Examples

in jade-lang/pug-lang

Single select / dropdown

multiselect( :value="value", :options="source", :searchable="false", :close-on-select="false", :allow-empty="false", @input="updateSelected", label="name", placeholder="Select one", track-by="name" )

Single select with search

multiselect( v-model="value", :options="source", :close-on-select="true", :clear-on-select="false", placeholder="Select one", label="name", track-by="name" )

Multiple select with search

multiselect( v-model="multiValue", :options="source", :multiple="true", :close-on-select="true", placeholder="Pick some", label="name", track-by="name" )

Tagging

with @tag event

multiselect( v-model="taggingSelected", :options="taggingOptions", :multiple="true", :taggable="true", @tag="addTag", tag-placeholder="Add this as new tag", placeholder="Type to search or add tag", label="name", track-by="code" )

addTag (newTag) { const tag = { name : newTag, code : newTag.substring( 0 , 2 ) + Math .floor(( Math .random() * 10000000 )) } this .taggingOptions.push(tag) this .taggingSelected.push(tag) },

Asynchronous dropdown

multiselect( v-model="selectedCountries", :options="countries", :multiple="multiple", :searchable="searchable", @search-change="asyncFind", placeholder="Type to search", label="name" track-by="code" ) span(slot="noResult"). Oops! No elements found. Consider changing the search query.

methods: { asyncFind (query) { this .countries = findService(query) } }

Contributing

npm run dev npm run bundle npm run docs npm run test npm run unit

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.