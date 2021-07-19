openbase logo
vm

vue-multiselect

by Damian Dulisz
2.1.6 (see all)

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

ezawadski

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use

Readme

vue-multiselect Build StatusCodecov branchnpm

Probably the most complete selecting solution for Vue.js 2.0, without jQuery.

Vue 3.0 Support

For Vue 3.0 compatible version see next branch.

Vue-Multiselect Screen

Documentation

Visit: vue-multiselect.js.org

Sponsors

Gold

Vuejs Amsterdam

Vue - The Road To Enterprise

Suade Labs

Silver

Storyblok

Bronze

Vue Mastery logo

Features & characteristics:

  • NO dependencies
  • Single select
  • Multiple select
  • Tagging
  • Dropdowns
  • Filtering
  • Search with suggestions
  • Logic split into mixins
  • Basic component and support for custom components
  • V-model support
  • Vuex support
  • Async options support
  • > 95% test coverage
  • Fully configurable (see props list below)

Breaking changes:

  • Instead of Vue.partial for custom option templates you can use a custom render function.
  • The :key props has changed to :track-by, due to conflicts with Vue 2.0.
  • Support for v-model
  • @update has changed to @input to also work with v-model
  • :selected has changed to :value for the same reason
  • Browserify users: if you wish to import .vue files, please add vueify transform.

Install & basic usage

npm install vue-multiselect

<template>
  <div>
    <multiselect
      v-model="selected"
      :options="options">
    </multiselect>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Multiselect from 'vue-multiselect'
  export default {
    components: { Multiselect },
    data () {
      return {
        selected: null,
        options: ['list', 'of', 'options']
      }
    }
  }
</script>

<style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>

JSFiddle

Example JSFiddle – Use this for issue reproduction.

Examples

in jade-lang/pug-lang

Single select / dropdown

multiselect(
  :value="value",
  :options="source",
  :searchable="false",
  :close-on-select="false",
  :allow-empty="false",
  @input="updateSelected",
  label="name",
  placeholder="Select one",
  track-by="name"
)

multiselect(
  v-model="value",
  :options="source",
  :close-on-select="true",
  :clear-on-select="false",
  placeholder="Select one",
  label="name",
  track-by="name"
)

multiselect(
  v-model="multiValue",
  :options="source",
  :multiple="true",
  :close-on-select="true",
  placeholder="Pick some",
  label="name",
  track-by="name"
)

Tagging

with @tag event

multiselect(
  v-model="taggingSelected",
  :options="taggingOptions",
  :multiple="true",
  :taggable="true",
  @tag="addTag",
  tag-placeholder="Add this as new tag",
  placeholder="Type to search or add tag",
  label="name",
  track-by="code"
)


addTag (newTag) {
  const tag = {
    name: newTag,
    code: newTag.substring(0, 2) + Math.floor((Math.random() * 10000000))
  }
  this.taggingOptions.push(tag)
  this.taggingSelected.push(tag)
},

Asynchronous dropdown

multiselect(
  v-model="selectedCountries",
  :options="countries",
  :multiple="multiple",
  :searchable="searchable",
  @search-change="asyncFind",
  placeholder="Type to search",
  label="name"
  track-by="code"
)
  span(slot="noResult").
    Oops! No elements found. Consider changing the search query.

methods: {
  asyncFind (query) {
    this.countries = findService(query)
  }
}

Contributing

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# distribution build with minification
npm run bundle

# build the documentation into docs
npm run docs

# run unit tests
npm run test

# run unit tests watch
npm run unit

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

